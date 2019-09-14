Friday's high school football boxscores

AXTELL 58, BV-RANDOLPH 6

BV-Randolph;6;0;X;X;—;6

Axtell;28;30;X;X;—;58

Blue Valley-Randolph — Brockman 9 pass from Barr.

Axtell — M. Buessing (3) 11 pass from Q. Buessing, 64 pass from Q. Buessing, 37 pass from Q. Buessing. Q. Buessing 48 run. Volle (2) 38 run, 24 pass from Q. Buessing. Werner 5 pass from Q. Buessing. Detweiler interception return. PAT — Detweiler 2 passes from Q. Buessing, Q. Buessing run, Detweiler 2 runs.

BURLINGAME 58, COLONY-CREST 22

Colony-Crest;0;0;8;14;—;22

Burlingame;20;22;8;8;—;58

Colony-Crest — Coleman 1 run. Beckmon 7 run. Nolan 15 run. PAT — Hermreck run, Beckmon pass from Coleman.

Burlingame — Tyson 28 pass from Kline. Kline (2) 1 run, 27 run. Middleton 14 run. Davidson 12 run. Hovestadt (2) 41 run, 46 punt return. Ledom 4 run. PAT — Tyson pass from Kline, Kline 2 runs, Ledom run, Quaney pass from Kline.

CANTON-GALVA 46, CHASE COUNTY 0

Chase County;0;0;X;X;—;0

Canton-Galva;14;32;X;X;—;46

Canton-Galva — Struber (3) 2 pass from Everett, 67 pass from Everett, 60 run. Everett (2) 18 run, 20 run. Colgin 6 pass from Everett. PAT — Everett 2 runs, Struber run, Collins run.

CENTRALIA 54, RILEY COUNTY 32

Riley County;7;13;6;6;—;32

Centralia;6;14;12;22;—;54

Riley County — Barnes 15 fumble return. T. Harmison (2) 98 run, 8 pass from G. Harmison. Brokenicky (2) 41 pass from G. Harmison, 26 pass from G. Harmison. PAT — 2 kicks.

Centralia — Haverkamp (6) 3 run, 12 run, 1 run, 2 run, 4 run, 2 run. Feldkamp 86 kickoff return, Becker 24 interception return. PAT — Quigley run, Feldkamp 2 runs.

CONCORDIA 13, ABILENE 7

Abilene;0;0;0;7;—;7

Concordia;7;0;0;6;—;13

Abilene — Cease 4 pass from Randles. PAT — Kick.

Concordia — Miller (2) 3 run, 10 run. PAT — Kick.

COUNCIL GROVE 36, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 0

Central Heights;0;0;0;0;—;0

Council Grove;6;6;18;6;—;36

Council Grove — King (3) 87 pass from Bieling, 13 pass from Bieling, 3 pass from Blackledge. Miller 75 kickoff return. Meadors 2 run. Marshall 3 run.

FRANKFORT 54, ONAGA 6

Onaga;0;6;0;0;—;6

Frankfort;34;14;6;0;—;54

Onaga — Powwell 40 run.

Frankfort — G. Dalinghaus (3) 11 run, 2 run, 25 run. Cornelison (4) 66 run, 1 run, 8 run, 63 run. Bussmann 4 run. PAT — G. Dalinghaus pass from Cornelison, G. Dalinghaus run, Bussmann run.

GOESSEL 46, RURAL VISTA 0

Rural Vista;0;0;0;X;—;0

Goessel;12;28;6;X;—;46

Goessel — Funk (3) 16 run, 5 run, 37 run. Hagewood (2) 6 run, 3 run. Wiens 17 pass from Lindeman. Duerksen 60 pass from Lindeman. PAT — Wiens run, Funk run.

HOLTON 14, PERRY-LECOMPTON 7

Perry-Lecompton;7;0;0;0;—;7

Holton;6;8;0;0;—;14

Perry-Lecompton — Metcalfe 7 run. PAT — Gonzalez kick.

Holton — Watkins 63 pass from Fletcher. Karn 7 run. PT — Wright run.

JEFFERSON NORTH 50, MCLOUTH 6

McLouth;0;6;0;0;—;6

Jefferson North;14;14;14;8;—;50

McLouth — Kuglin 9 run.

Jefferson North — Gutschenritter (2) 19 pass from Tweed, 15 pass from Tweed. Budy (4) 14 run, 4 run, 45 run, 87 run. Worthington 17 run. PAT — Tweed 2 runs, Noll run, Fowler pass from Tweed.

JEFFERSON WEST 40, ROYAL VALLEY 0

Jefferson West;0;20;13;7;—;40

Royal Valley;0;0;0;0;—;0

Jefferson West — Neuenswander (3) 15 run, 1 run, 38 run. Anderson (2) 2 pass from Neuenswander, 30 pass from Neuenswander. Clements 10 run. PAT — Broxterman 4 kicks.

LEBO 64, MDCV 14

Lebo;18;26;0;20;—;64

MdCV;0;8;0;6;—;14

Lebo — McEwen (3) 20 run, 18 run, 26 run. Bailey 4 run. Ferguson (3) 8 pass from McEwen, 24 pass from McEwen, 42 pass from McEwen. Davies (2) 56 pass from McEwen, 10 run. Schroeder 26 pass from McEwen. PAT — McEwen run, Ferguson pass from McEwen.

MDCV — Lacey (2) 1 run, 30 run. PAT — Vanderpool pass from Lacey.

LYNDON 21, OSAGE CITY 7

Lyndon;0;7;7;7;—;21

Osage City;0;0;0;7;—;7

Lyndon — Massey 2 run. Detwiler (2) 45 pass from Massey, 20 pass from Massey. PAT — Edington kick. Massey run.

Osage City — Sage 5 pass from Boss. PAT — Butter kick.

MADISON 57, WAVERLY 0

Waverly;0;0;X;X;—;0

Madison;29;28;X;X;—;57

Madison — Stutesman 54 pass from Wolgram. Fife 47 run. Wasson (3) 33 run, 18 pass from Helm, 69 run. Engle (2) 32 run, 34 pass from Wolgram. Wolgram 53 run. PAT — Stutesman pass from Engle, Fife run. Harrison kick.

MARYSVILLE 56, CLAY CENTER 31

Clay Center;7;8;0;16;—;31

Marysville;8;16;16;16;—;56

Clay Center — Frederick 13 run, Glavan 2 run. Mullin 3 run. Humphrey 11 run. PAT — Wallace run, Glavan run, Ferguson run.

Marysville — Hornbeak (7) 1 run, 12 run, 2 run, 11 run, 10 run, 53 run, 9 run. PAT — Hornbeak 5 runs, Nietfeld run.

MAUR HILL 54, OSKALOOSA 0

Oskaloosa;0;0;0;0;—;0

Maur Hill;21;21;6;6;—;54

Maur Hill — D. Caudle (2) 23 pass from J. Caudle, 42 pass from J. Caudle. Kocour (3) 42 pass from J. Caudle, 43 pass from J. Caudle, 25 pass from J. Caudle. Schwinn (2) 24 run, 13 run. Smith 12 run. PAT — Folsom 6 kicks.

MISSION VALLEY 42, WABAUNSEE 28

Mission Valley;7;7;14;14;—;42

Wabaunsee;12;8;8;0;—;28

Mission Valley — Phillips (3) 76 run, 3 run, 25 pass from Stowe. Blythe 18 pass from Stowe. Logan 32 pass from Stowe. Parks 32 pass from Stowe. PAT — Rubio 6 kicks.

Wabaunsee — Oliver (2) 2 run, 1 run. Frank 49 pass from Oliver. Boeckman 7 5kickoff return.

NEMAHA CENTRAL 52, HIAWATHA 27

Nemaha Central;7;19;14;12;—;52

Hiawatha;20;7;0;0;—;27

Nemaha Central — Leonard (5) 43 pass from Shultejans, 43 pass from Schultejans, 34 pass from Schultejans, 14 pass from Schultejans, 25 pass from Schultejans. Palic (2) 4 run, 3 run. PAT — 2 Kicks, run.

Hiawatha — Moreno (3) 39 pass from Brockhoff, 35 pass from Brockhoff, 11 pass from Brockhoff. Tollefson 6 pass from Brockhoff. PAT — 3 kicks.

NORTHERN HEIGHTS 33, WEST FRANKLIN 8

Northern Heights;7;14;12;0;—;33

West Franklin;0;0;0;8;—;8

Northern Heights — Preisner (3) 11 pass from Heiman, 17 pass from Heiman, 8 run. Orender 9 pass from Heiman. Heiman 6 run. PAT — Bergasa Marton 3 kicks.

West Franklin — McCullough 13 run. PAT — run.

ROCK CREEK 44, ST. MARYS 6

Rock Creek;16;7;7;14;—;44

St. Marys;0;8;0;0;—;6

Rock Creek — Forge (4) 36 run, 5 run, 3 run, 3 run. Whaley 2 pass from Killingsworth. Crain 17 run. Team safety. PAT — Golden 5 kicks, Adams kick.

St. Marys — J. Hurla 34 pass from C. Hurla.

SABETHA 50, RIVERSIDE 7

Riverside;0;0;7;0;—;7

Sabetha;15;21;0;14;—;50

Riverside — Libel pass from Davis. PAT — Dittemore kick.

Sabetha — Garber (3) 13 run, 23 run, 12 run. Frazee 53 run, Duncan (2) 1 run, 11 run. Gugelman 5 run. PAT — Krauss 4 kicks, Schmelzle run, Grimm pass from Garber.

TROY 31, PLEASANT RIDGE 0

Pleasant Ridge;0;0;0;0;—;0

Troy;0;16;8;8;—;31

Troy — Moore (2) 3 run, 7 run. Shellenberger 34 pass from Jasper. Parks 20 pass from Jasper. PAT — Moore 2 runs, Smith pass from Jasper. Hamilton kick.

VALLEY HEIGHTS 54, HORTON 0

Valley Heights;24;24;6;0;—;54

Horton;0;0;0;0;—;0

Valley Heights — O'Toole (2) 26 run, 46 run. Haines 19 pass from Beardsley. Coggins (3) 7 run, 40 run, 59 run. Claycamp 50 pass from Beardsley. PAT — Beardsley 2 runs, Coggins 3 runs, O'Toole pass from Beardsley.

FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

CITY

Emporia 48, Topeka West 6

Hayden 54, Seaman 7

Junction City 35, Washburn Rural 17

KC Sumner 26, Highland Park 24 (Thurs.)

Shawnee Heights 40, KC Turner 0

Topeka High 32, Manhattan 27

Wichita Homeschool 48, Cair Paravel 0

AREA

Anderson County 44, Parsons 15

Axtell 58, Blue Valley-Randolph 6

Beloit-St. John’s 66, Linn 42

Burlingame 58, Colony-Crest 22

Canton-Galva 46, Chase County 0

Centralia 54, Riley County 32

Clifton-Clyde 50, Valley Falls 0

Concordia 13, Abilene 7

Council Grove 36, Central Heights 0

Frankfort 54, Onaga 6

Goessel 46, Rural Vista 0

Hanover 44, Doniphan West 8

Hartford 66, Southern Coffey 20

Holton 14, Perry-Lecompton 7

Jackson Heights 41, Atchison County 8

Jefferson North 50, McLouth 6

Jefferson West 40, Royal Valley 0

KC Piper 57, Baldwin 6

KC Schlagle 33, Atchison 24

Lawrence 30, SM East 7 (Thurs.)

Lebo 64, Marais des Cygnes Valley 14

Lyndon 21, Osage City 7

Madison 57, Waverly 0

Marysville 56, Clay Center 31

Maur Hill 54, Oskaloosa 0

Mission Valley 42, Wabaunsee 28

Nemaha Central 52, Hiawatha 27

Northern Heights 33, West Franklin 8

Olathe East 26, Free State 17

Olpe 42, Burlington 0

Rock Creek 44, St. Marys 6

Sabetha 50, Riverside 7

Santa Fe Trail 41, Osawatomie 12

Silver Lake 14, Rossville 13

Solomon 46, Wakefield 20

Southeast-Saline 20, Beloit 12

Spring Hill 50, Ottawa 7

Thunder Ridge 54, Washington County 0

Tonganoxie 42, Louisburg 6

Troy 31, Pleasant Ridge 0

Valley Heights 54, Horton 0

Wamego 28, Chapman 14

Wellsville 33, Iola 21

Wetmore 28, Southern Cloud 22

STATE

Andale 34, Wellington 7

Andover Central 33, Eisenhower 2

Aquinas 62, Blue Valley Southwest 7

Argonia-Attica 69, Central-Burden 24

Ashland 61, Western Plains 13

Atwood 56, Quinter 6

Augusta 28, Circle 0

Basehor-Linwood 30, Lansing 28

Belle Plaine 16, Kingman 0

Bennington 66, Moundridge 20

Blue Valley 34, Blue Valley North 7 (Thurs.)

Blue Valley Northwest 34, Harrisonville, Mo. 28

Bonner Springs 28, Eudora 20

Buhler 55, El Dorado 0

Caldwell 52, Flinthills 6

Caney Valley 24, Eureka 0

Carroll 55, Wichita Heights 12

Cedar Vale-Dexter 66, South Haven 20

Centre 62, Herington 6

Chaparral 20, Wichita Trinity 0

Cheney 49, Conway Springs 19

Cherryvale 42, Bluestem 6

Cheylin 47, Rolla 0

Cimarron 30, Meade 8

Clearwater 13, Mulvane 12

Colby 16, Hugoton 8

Columbus 53, Coffeyville 28

Deerfield 39, Cunningham 24

Derby 49, Salina Central 0

DeSoto 66, KC Wyandotte 14

Dodge City 45, Salina South 7

Elkhart 34, Southwestern Heights 20

Ell-Saline 40, Remington 0

Ellinwood 50, Sublette 20

Ellsworth 27, Republic County 20

Erie 34, Neodesha 19

Frontenac 41, Colgan 12 (Sat.)

Galena 48, Girard 14

Garden Plain 51, Douglass 30

Gardner-Edgerton 34, Olathe West 7 (Thurs.)

Goddard 49, Arkansas City 0

Great Bend 46, Hays 30

Halstead 36, Pratt 14

Hesston 26, Larned 18

Hill City 33, WaKeeney 18

Hillsboro 27, Lyons 14

Hodgeman County 48, Medicine Lodge 28

Hoisington 40, Nickerson 13

Humboldt 50, Fredonia 14

Hutchinson Central Christian 52, Norwich 0

Hutchinson Trinity 22, Inman 14

Ingalls 56, Chase 6

Jayhawk-Linn 38, Uniontown 8

KC Washington 33, KC Harmon 12

Kinsley 44, St. John 42

Labette County 36, Independence 31

LaCrosse 14, Russell 12

Lakin 44, Stanton County 8

Leoti 70, Sharon Springs 0

Liberal 55, Wichita North 18

Liberal, Mo. 56, Chetopa 14

Lincoln 58, Wilson 12

Little River 49, Peabody 0

Logan-Palco 32, Wheatland-Grinnell 30

Maize 55, Hutchinson 14

Maize South 14, Andover 7

Maranatha 52, Altoona-Midway 0

McPherson 47, Winfield 0

Miege 48, Blue Valley West 21

Mill Valley 27, St. James Academy 7

Minneapolis 54, Sacred Heart 7

Minneola 64, Stafford 14

Moscow 45, Golden Plains 33

Natoma 34, Fowler 14

Ness City 46, Macksville 0

Newton 27, Campus 24

Northeast-Arma 36, Yates Center 0

Oakley 44, Syracuse 14

Oberlin 42, Dighton 14

Olathe North 68, SM North 22

Olathe South 20, Olathe Northwest 19

Osborne 54, Hoxie 26

Oswego 50, Marmaton Valley 0

Otis-Bison 42, Bucklin 14

Paola 58, Fort Scott 0

Pike Valley 60, Tescott 0

Pittsburg 41, Chanute 27

Plainville 21, Phillipsburg 13

Prairie View 36, Cass-Midway, Mo. 0

Pratt-Skyline 24, Kiowa County 8

Pretty Prairie 44, Burrton 26

Riverton 30, Baxter Springs 21

Rock Hills 66, Lakeside 20

Scott City 14, Holcomb 3

Sedan 48, Oxford 0

Sedgwick 61, Wichita Independent 6

SM Northwest 43, Leavenworth 14 (Thurs.)

SM West 21, SM South 7

Smith Center 41, NOrton 18

Smoky Valley 8, Haven 0

South Barber 72, Fairfield 16

South Central 45, Spearville 0

South Gray 50, Satanta 0

Southeast-Cherokee 28, Pleasanton 12

Sterling 48, Marion 0

Stockton 14, Sylvan-Lucas 12

St. Francis 62, Holly, Colo. 0

St. Paul 58, Wichita Life Prep 12

TMP-Marian 19, Ellis 16

Triplains-Brewster 22, Northern Valley 20

Ulysses 49, Goddland 12

Valley Center 38, Garden City 26

Van Horn, Mo. 50, KC Ward 8

Victoria 50, Central Plains 14

Weskan 44, Pawnee Heights 26

West Elk 52, Udall 31

Wichita Collegiate 34, Rose Hill 14

Wichita Northwest 75, Wichita East 8 (Thurs.)

Wichita South 27, Wichita Southeast 25

Wichita West 34, Kapaun 0