Friday's high school football boxscores
AXTELL 58, BV-RANDOLPH 6
BV-Randolph;6;0;X;X;—;6
Axtell;28;30;X;X;—;58
Blue Valley-Randolph — Brockman 9 pass from Barr.
Axtell — M. Buessing (3) 11 pass from Q. Buessing, 64 pass from Q. Buessing, 37 pass from Q. Buessing. Q. Buessing 48 run. Volle (2) 38 run, 24 pass from Q. Buessing. Werner 5 pass from Q. Buessing. Detweiler interception return. PAT — Detweiler 2 passes from Q. Buessing, Q. Buessing run, Detweiler 2 runs.
BURLINGAME 58, COLONY-CREST 22
Colony-Crest;0;0;8;14;—;22
Burlingame;20;22;8;8;—;58
Colony-Crest — Coleman 1 run. Beckmon 7 run. Nolan 15 run. PAT — Hermreck run, Beckmon pass from Coleman.
Burlingame — Tyson 28 pass from Kline. Kline (2) 1 run, 27 run. Middleton 14 run. Davidson 12 run. Hovestadt (2) 41 run, 46 punt return. Ledom 4 run. PAT — Tyson pass from Kline, Kline 2 runs, Ledom run, Quaney pass from Kline.
CANTON-GALVA 46, CHASE COUNTY 0
Chase County;0;0;X;X;—;0
Canton-Galva;14;32;X;X;—;46
Canton-Galva — Struber (3) 2 pass from Everett, 67 pass from Everett, 60 run. Everett (2) 18 run, 20 run. Colgin 6 pass from Everett. PAT — Everett 2 runs, Struber run, Collins run.
CENTRALIA 54, RILEY COUNTY 32
Riley County;7;13;6;6;—;32
Centralia;6;14;12;22;—;54
Riley County — Barnes 15 fumble return. T. Harmison (2) 98 run, 8 pass from G. Harmison. Brokenicky (2) 41 pass from G. Harmison, 26 pass from G. Harmison. PAT — 2 kicks.
Centralia — Haverkamp (6) 3 run, 12 run, 1 run, 2 run, 4 run, 2 run. Feldkamp 86 kickoff return, Becker 24 interception return. PAT — Quigley run, Feldkamp 2 runs.
CONCORDIA 13, ABILENE 7
Abilene;0;0;0;7;—;7
Concordia;7;0;0;6;—;13
Abilene — Cease 4 pass from Randles. PAT — Kick.
Concordia — Miller (2) 3 run, 10 run. PAT — Kick.
COUNCIL GROVE 36, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 0
Central Heights;0;0;0;0;—;0
Council Grove;6;6;18;6;—;36
Council Grove — King (3) 87 pass from Bieling, 13 pass from Bieling, 3 pass from Blackledge. Miller 75 kickoff return. Meadors 2 run. Marshall 3 run.
FRANKFORT 54, ONAGA 6
Onaga;0;6;0;0;—;6
Frankfort;34;14;6;0;—;54
Onaga — Powwell 40 run.
Frankfort — G. Dalinghaus (3) 11 run, 2 run, 25 run. Cornelison (4) 66 run, 1 run, 8 run, 63 run. Bussmann 4 run. PAT — G. Dalinghaus pass from Cornelison, G. Dalinghaus run, Bussmann run.
GOESSEL 46, RURAL VISTA 0
Rural Vista;0;0;0;X;—;0
Goessel;12;28;6;X;—;46
Goessel — Funk (3) 16 run, 5 run, 37 run. Hagewood (2) 6 run, 3 run. Wiens 17 pass from Lindeman. Duerksen 60 pass from Lindeman. PAT — Wiens run, Funk run.
HOLTON 14, PERRY-LECOMPTON 7
Perry-Lecompton;7;0;0;0;—;7
Holton;6;8;0;0;—;14
Perry-Lecompton — Metcalfe 7 run. PAT — Gonzalez kick.
Holton — Watkins 63 pass from Fletcher. Karn 7 run. PT — Wright run.
JEFFERSON NORTH 50, MCLOUTH 6
McLouth;0;6;0;0;—;6
Jefferson North;14;14;14;8;—;50
McLouth — Kuglin 9 run.
Jefferson North — Gutschenritter (2) 19 pass from Tweed, 15 pass from Tweed. Budy (4) 14 run, 4 run, 45 run, 87 run. Worthington 17 run. PAT — Tweed 2 runs, Noll run, Fowler pass from Tweed.
JEFFERSON WEST 40, ROYAL VALLEY 0
Jefferson West;0;20;13;7;—;40
Royal Valley;0;0;0;0;—;0
Jefferson West — Neuenswander (3) 15 run, 1 run, 38 run. Anderson (2) 2 pass from Neuenswander, 30 pass from Neuenswander. Clements 10 run. PAT — Broxterman 4 kicks.
LEBO 64, MDCV 14
Lebo;18;26;0;20;—;64
MdCV;0;8;0;6;—;14
Lebo — McEwen (3) 20 run, 18 run, 26 run. Bailey 4 run. Ferguson (3) 8 pass from McEwen, 24 pass from McEwen, 42 pass from McEwen. Davies (2) 56 pass from McEwen, 10 run. Schroeder 26 pass from McEwen. PAT — McEwen run, Ferguson pass from McEwen.
MDCV — Lacey (2) 1 run, 30 run. PAT — Vanderpool pass from Lacey.
LYNDON 21, OSAGE CITY 7
Lyndon;0;7;7;7;—;21
Osage City;0;0;0;7;—;7
Lyndon — Massey 2 run. Detwiler (2) 45 pass from Massey, 20 pass from Massey. PAT — Edington kick. Massey run.
Osage City — Sage 5 pass from Boss. PAT — Butter kick.
MADISON 57, WAVERLY 0
Waverly;0;0;X;X;—;0
Madison;29;28;X;X;—;57
Madison — Stutesman 54 pass from Wolgram. Fife 47 run. Wasson (3) 33 run, 18 pass from Helm, 69 run. Engle (2) 32 run, 34 pass from Wolgram. Wolgram 53 run. PAT — Stutesman pass from Engle, Fife run. Harrison kick.
MARYSVILLE 56, CLAY CENTER 31
Clay Center;7;8;0;16;—;31
Marysville;8;16;16;16;—;56
Clay Center — Frederick 13 run, Glavan 2 run. Mullin 3 run. Humphrey 11 run. PAT — Wallace run, Glavan run, Ferguson run.
Marysville — Hornbeak (7) 1 run, 12 run, 2 run, 11 run, 10 run, 53 run, 9 run. PAT — Hornbeak 5 runs, Nietfeld run.
MAUR HILL 54, OSKALOOSA 0
Oskaloosa;0;0;0;0;—;0
Maur Hill;21;21;6;6;—;54
Maur Hill — D. Caudle (2) 23 pass from J. Caudle, 42 pass from J. Caudle. Kocour (3) 42 pass from J. Caudle, 43 pass from J. Caudle, 25 pass from J. Caudle. Schwinn (2) 24 run, 13 run. Smith 12 run. PAT — Folsom 6 kicks.
MISSION VALLEY 42, WABAUNSEE 28
Mission Valley;7;7;14;14;—;42
Wabaunsee;12;8;8;0;—;28
Mission Valley — Phillips (3) 76 run, 3 run, 25 pass from Stowe. Blythe 18 pass from Stowe. Logan 32 pass from Stowe. Parks 32 pass from Stowe. PAT — Rubio 6 kicks.
Wabaunsee — Oliver (2) 2 run, 1 run. Frank 49 pass from Oliver. Boeckman 7 5kickoff return.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 52, HIAWATHA 27
Nemaha Central;7;19;14;12;—;52
Hiawatha;20;7;0;0;—;27
Nemaha Central — Leonard (5) 43 pass from Shultejans, 43 pass from Schultejans, 34 pass from Schultejans, 14 pass from Schultejans, 25 pass from Schultejans. Palic (2) 4 run, 3 run. PAT — 2 Kicks, run.
Hiawatha — Moreno (3) 39 pass from Brockhoff, 35 pass from Brockhoff, 11 pass from Brockhoff. Tollefson 6 pass from Brockhoff. PAT — 3 kicks.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS 33, WEST FRANKLIN 8
Northern Heights;7;14;12;0;—;33
West Franklin;0;0;0;8;—;8
Northern Heights — Preisner (3) 11 pass from Heiman, 17 pass from Heiman, 8 run. Orender 9 pass from Heiman. Heiman 6 run. PAT — Bergasa Marton 3 kicks.
West Franklin — McCullough 13 run. PAT — run.
ROCK CREEK 44, ST. MARYS 6
Rock Creek;16;7;7;14;—;44
St. Marys;0;8;0;0;—;6
Rock Creek — Forge (4) 36 run, 5 run, 3 run, 3 run. Whaley 2 pass from Killingsworth. Crain 17 run. Team safety. PAT — Golden 5 kicks, Adams kick.
St. Marys — J. Hurla 34 pass from C. Hurla.
SABETHA 50, RIVERSIDE 7
Riverside;0;0;7;0;—;7
Sabetha;15;21;0;14;—;50
Riverside — Libel pass from Davis. PAT — Dittemore kick.
Sabetha — Garber (3) 13 run, 23 run, 12 run. Frazee 53 run, Duncan (2) 1 run, 11 run. Gugelman 5 run. PAT — Krauss 4 kicks, Schmelzle run, Grimm pass from Garber.
TROY 31, PLEASANT RIDGE 0
Pleasant Ridge;0;0;0;0;—;0
Troy;0;16;8;8;—;31
Troy — Moore (2) 3 run, 7 run. Shellenberger 34 pass from Jasper. Parks 20 pass from Jasper. PAT — Moore 2 runs, Smith pass from Jasper. Hamilton kick.
VALLEY HEIGHTS 54, HORTON 0
Valley Heights;24;24;6;0;—;54
Horton;0;0;0;0;—;0
Valley Heights — O'Toole (2) 26 run, 46 run. Haines 19 pass from Beardsley. Coggins (3) 7 run, 40 run, 59 run. Claycamp 50 pass from Beardsley. PAT — Beardsley 2 runs, Coggins 3 runs, O'Toole pass from Beardsley.
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
CITY
Emporia 48, Topeka West 6
Hayden 54, Seaman 7
Junction City 35, Washburn Rural 17
KC Sumner 26, Highland Park 24 (Thurs.)
Shawnee Heights 40, KC Turner 0
Topeka High 32, Manhattan 27
Wichita Homeschool 48, Cair Paravel 0
AREA
Anderson County 44, Parsons 15
Axtell 58, Blue Valley-Randolph 6
Beloit-St. John’s 66, Linn 42
Burlingame 58, Colony-Crest 22
Canton-Galva 46, Chase County 0
Centralia 54, Riley County 32
Clifton-Clyde 50, Valley Falls 0
Concordia 13, Abilene 7
Council Grove 36, Central Heights 0
Frankfort 54, Onaga 6
Goessel 46, Rural Vista 0
Hanover 44, Doniphan West 8
Hartford 66, Southern Coffey 20
Holton 14, Perry-Lecompton 7
Jackson Heights 41, Atchison County 8
Jefferson North 50, McLouth 6
Jefferson West 40, Royal Valley 0
KC Piper 57, Baldwin 6
KC Schlagle 33, Atchison 24
Lawrence 30, SM East 7 (Thurs.)
Lebo 64, Marais des Cygnes Valley 14
Lyndon 21, Osage City 7
Madison 57, Waverly 0
Marysville 56, Clay Center 31
Maur Hill 54, Oskaloosa 0
Mission Valley 42, Wabaunsee 28
Nemaha Central 52, Hiawatha 27
Northern Heights 33, West Franklin 8
Olathe East 26, Free State 17
Olpe 42, Burlington 0
Rock Creek 44, St. Marys 6
Sabetha 50, Riverside 7
Santa Fe Trail 41, Osawatomie 12
Silver Lake 14, Rossville 13
Solomon 46, Wakefield 20
Southeast-Saline 20, Beloit 12
Spring Hill 50, Ottawa 7
Thunder Ridge 54, Washington County 0
Tonganoxie 42, Louisburg 6
Troy 31, Pleasant Ridge 0
Valley Heights 54, Horton 0
Wamego 28, Chapman 14
Wellsville 33, Iola 21
Wetmore 28, Southern Cloud 22
STATE
Andale 34, Wellington 7
Andover Central 33, Eisenhower 2
Aquinas 62, Blue Valley Southwest 7
Argonia-Attica 69, Central-Burden 24
Ashland 61, Western Plains 13
Atwood 56, Quinter 6
Augusta 28, Circle 0
Basehor-Linwood 30, Lansing 28
Belle Plaine 16, Kingman 0
Bennington 66, Moundridge 20
Blue Valley 34, Blue Valley North 7 (Thurs.)
Blue Valley Northwest 34, Harrisonville, Mo. 28
Bonner Springs 28, Eudora 20
Buhler 55, El Dorado 0
Caldwell 52, Flinthills 6
Caney Valley 24, Eureka 0
Carroll 55, Wichita Heights 12
Cedar Vale-Dexter 66, South Haven 20
Centre 62, Herington 6
Chaparral 20, Wichita Trinity 0
Cheney 49, Conway Springs 19
Cherryvale 42, Bluestem 6
Cheylin 47, Rolla 0
Cimarron 30, Meade 8
Clearwater 13, Mulvane 12
Colby 16, Hugoton 8
Columbus 53, Coffeyville 28
Deerfield 39, Cunningham 24
Derby 49, Salina Central 0
DeSoto 66, KC Wyandotte 14
Dodge City 45, Salina South 7
Elkhart 34, Southwestern Heights 20
Ell-Saline 40, Remington 0
Ellinwood 50, Sublette 20
Ellsworth 27, Republic County 20
Erie 34, Neodesha 19
Frontenac 41, Colgan 12 (Sat.)
Galena 48, Girard 14
Garden Plain 51, Douglass 30
Gardner-Edgerton 34, Olathe West 7 (Thurs.)
Goddard 49, Arkansas City 0
Great Bend 46, Hays 30
Halstead 36, Pratt 14
Hesston 26, Larned 18
Hill City 33, WaKeeney 18
Hillsboro 27, Lyons 14
Hodgeman County 48, Medicine Lodge 28
Hoisington 40, Nickerson 13
Humboldt 50, Fredonia 14
Hutchinson Central Christian 52, Norwich 0
Hutchinson Trinity 22, Inman 14
Ingalls 56, Chase 6
Jayhawk-Linn 38, Uniontown 8
KC Washington 33, KC Harmon 12
Kinsley 44, St. John 42
Labette County 36, Independence 31
LaCrosse 14, Russell 12
Lakin 44, Stanton County 8
Leoti 70, Sharon Springs 0
Liberal 55, Wichita North 18
Liberal, Mo. 56, Chetopa 14
Lincoln 58, Wilson 12
Little River 49, Peabody 0
Logan-Palco 32, Wheatland-Grinnell 30
Maize 55, Hutchinson 14
Maize South 14, Andover 7
Maranatha 52, Altoona-Midway 0
McPherson 47, Winfield 0
Miege 48, Blue Valley West 21
Mill Valley 27, St. James Academy 7
Minneapolis 54, Sacred Heart 7
Minneola 64, Stafford 14
Moscow 45, Golden Plains 33
Natoma 34, Fowler 14
Ness City 46, Macksville 0
Newton 27, Campus 24
Northeast-Arma 36, Yates Center 0
Oakley 44, Syracuse 14
Oberlin 42, Dighton 14
Olathe North 68, SM North 22
Olathe South 20, Olathe Northwest 19
Osborne 54, Hoxie 26
Oswego 50, Marmaton Valley 0
Otis-Bison 42, Bucklin 14
Paola 58, Fort Scott 0
Pike Valley 60, Tescott 0
Pittsburg 41, Chanute 27
Plainville 21, Phillipsburg 13
Prairie View 36, Cass-Midway, Mo. 0
Pratt-Skyline 24, Kiowa County 8
Pretty Prairie 44, Burrton 26
Riverton 30, Baxter Springs 21
Rock Hills 66, Lakeside 20
Scott City 14, Holcomb 3
Sedan 48, Oxford 0
Sedgwick 61, Wichita Independent 6
SM Northwest 43, Leavenworth 14 (Thurs.)
SM West 21, SM South 7
Smith Center 41, NOrton 18
Smoky Valley 8, Haven 0
South Barber 72, Fairfield 16
South Central 45, Spearville 0
South Gray 50, Satanta 0
Southeast-Cherokee 28, Pleasanton 12
Sterling 48, Marion 0
Stockton 14, Sylvan-Lucas 12
St. Francis 62, Holly, Colo. 0
St. Paul 58, Wichita Life Prep 12
TMP-Marian 19, Ellis 16
Triplains-Brewster 22, Northern Valley 20
Ulysses 49, Goddland 12
Valley Center 38, Garden City 26
Van Horn, Mo. 50, KC Ward 8
Victoria 50, Central Plains 14
Weskan 44, Pawnee Heights 26
West Elk 52, Udall 31
Wichita Collegiate 34, Rose Hill 14
Wichita Northwest 75, Wichita East 8 (Thurs.)
Wichita South 27, Wichita Southeast 25
Wichita West 34, Kapaun 0