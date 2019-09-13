CHICAGO - Just when all signs pointed to the Chicago White Sox taking control of the game, the top of the Royals order got to ace and All-Star Lucas Giolito for three runs before an out had been recorded.

That three-run inning broke a tie and put the Royals in front for good as they beat the White Sox, 6-3, in front of an announced 13,838 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday afternoon. The Royals have now won four consecutive series for the first time since June 9-25, 2017.

The Royals (55-92) made enough noise against Giolito to take the rubber match of the series despite Giolito's 12-strikeout day. The Royals improved to 3-12 in rubber matches this season. They need an 8-7 finish to avoid 100 losses for the second consecutive season.

Jorge Soler hit his 44th home run, extending his season franchise record, one day after he enjoyed a two-homer day in the city where he started his major league career with the Cubs. Dozier blasted his 26th homer of the season, and Erick Mejia collected his first RBI in the big leagues on a third-inning sacrifice fly.

Royals starting pitcher Jorge Lopez (4-7) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. He's won his last three decisions dating back to Aug. 19.

The Royals return home for a three-game series against the Houston Astros starting on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.