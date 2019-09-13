Garden City High School’s cross country teams, as well as Holcomb, ran in the Swather Special in Hesston on Thursday.

The days races were broken up into two divisions, Class 4-6A and Class 1-3A boys and girls, with those being broken down further in to each runner’s year in school.

The Buffaloes finished in fourth place in both the boys and girls team divisions.

Brody Hoff won the junior boys event and freshman Devin Chappel took second in his event to lead the Garden City boys squad. Jocelyn Sosa finished with a win in the freshman girls event to lead the GCHS girls team.

Other runners and their placings for the Buffaloes were:

Senior Boys: Santiago Nunez-Gozalez, 9; Austin Hess, 11; Jeremy Garcia, 18; Christopher Moore, 19; Zane Roth, 21; Erick Maldonado, 41.

Senior Girls: Ana Casados, 8; Kaety Kohljorst, 9; Destiny Avila, 11; Faith Stahlecker, 15.

Junior Boys: Emilio Arteaga, 13; Jimmy Lieu, 40.

Junior Girls: Jyothilakshmi Kalarikkal, 7; Abby Aguilar, 15; Selah Hageman, 25.

Sophomore Boys: Kenji Craig, 8; Joel Contreras,14; Isaiah Casados, 16; Benjamin Dunlap, 21; Josh Snyder, 24.

Sophomore Girls: Maria Balderas, 11; Kalia Aubauer, 14; Andrea Hernandez, 16; Joselyn Hoff, 34.

Freshman Boys: Evan Gurrola, 5; Hayden Bailey, 13; Jace Kohlhorst, 24; Ashton James, 25; Rory James, 41; Nehemiah Esquivel, 45.

Freshman Girls: Kiera Hageman, 7; Anna Lobmeyer, 17; Lana Rodriguez, 20; Hailly Arteaga, 24; Paige Chappel, 25; Rileigh Carr, 34.

“We had great weather and actual 5k race distances today (Thursday) and we ran very well,” GCHS Head Coach Krista Linenberger said. “Super excited about what these runners were able to do today on somewhat tired legs. We ran, in most cases, better per mile than we did in last weeks shortened races. That speaks loudly of these kids’ mindset and ability to push through in those key places on the course.”

Garden City’s Ethan Fisher did not run due to an injury he sustained during warm but, but Linenberg said he should be healed in a few days and expect him back competing next week. Mario Bustillos, however, is out for the season due to an injury, Linenberger said.

The Buffaloes will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 for the Hays High School meet, located at the Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria.

In the smaller school division, the Holcomb boys finished in seventh place as a team and the girls team placed 18th.

Longhorn sophomore Braxton Sizemore grabbed a third place finish in his division to lead the HHS boys. Exxi Unruh lead the girls squad, with a 15th place finish in the sophomore girls competition.

Other runners, and their placings for the Longhorns were:

Senior Boys: Derek Mesa, 15; Erick Almaraz, 18; Johnny Lozano, 22; Alex Franco, 24; Javen Arwarter, 38.

Junior Boys; Zach Pena, 20.

Junior Girls: Alley Ross, 25; Andrea Serrano, 29.

Sophomore Boys: Cooper Autry, 14; Daegan VanPelt, 22; Jace Novack, 43.

Sophomore Girls: Malea Janda, 6; Ariana Gomez, 22; Julissa Rodriguez, 24; Amilia Martinez, 25; Nevaeh Sauseda, 32; Ella Stoppel, 33; Lexi Kepley, 37; Melissa Almaraz, 40.

Freshman Boys: Dally Scheutz, 43.

Freshman Girls: Isabel Macias, 33.