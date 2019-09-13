Missouri Western spoiled Fort Hays State’s home opener and dealt the Tigers their first regular-season home loss since 2016 on Thursday night at Lewis Field Stadium.

No. 25-ranked FHSU dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 28-17 loss to the Griffons (1-1).

The Tigers dug themselves a 21-3 hole by halftime and took too long to mount a comeback in the second half.

Fort Hays drove down to the Western 2-yard line on its first possession of the game but had to settle for a field goal, and the Tigers didn’t score again until the fourth quarter.

For the second straight game, a miscue on special teams created a momentum shift that the Tigers had trouble recovering from.

With Western leading Fort Hays 7-3 in the second quarter, FHSU's Layne Bieberle whiffed on a diving attempt to catch a punt, and the officials ruled the ball touched Bieberle. Missouri Western recovered the ball at the Tiger 20 and capitalized on the next play — a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Berry to extend Western’s lead to 14-3

Missouri Western tacked on another TD on a 12-yard run from Shamar Griffin with 4:07 left before halftime to take an 18-point lead.

The Tiger defense gave the Fort Hays offense ample opportunity to get a rally started but FHSU came up empty on its first four possessions of the second half, including an interception in the end zone.

Fort Hays finally punched it in with 8:24 left on a 28-yard touchdown pass form Chance Fuller to Manny Ramsey, cutting the deficit to 21-9 with the two-point try failing. The Tigers’ defense then forced a three-and-out but FHSU failed to move chains on offense and punter Benjamin Donald was tackled at the FHSU 26 after mishandling the snap.

Western then put the game out of reach with a Markel Smith 6-yard touchdown run. The Tigers scored again on a 4-yard TD pass to Hunter Budke before Western sealed it by recovering an onside kick.

Fuller completed 23 of 49 passes for 333 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

The Tigers managed just 22 yards rushing, averaging 0.6 yards an attempt.

Ramsey caught five passes for 102 yards while Harley Hazlett made five grabs for 90 yards.

Check back to hdnews.net for more on the game.