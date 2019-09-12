CHICAGO - The Royals and White Sox picked up where they left off on Tuesday night and continued to treat Guaranteed Rate Field like a little league park. This time, the Royals made their home runs count for more than their hosts.

Fittingly, on another homer-happy day, Royals slugger Jorge Soler led the way with a pair of home runs and added to his franchise single-season record in pushing his season total to 43 home runs. He missed a third homer by a few feet on third-inning blast that went for a double.

Five home runs from four players paved the way to an 8-6 Royals victory in the second game of their three-game series in front of an announced 14,385 on Wednesday night. The teams will play a rubber match on Thursday afternoon.

Soler passed former Royal and current Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Moustakas to break the Royals' previous franchise record (38). Both Soler and Moustakas enjoyed multi-homer games on Wednesday night, Moustakas' birthday.

Soler also matched his career high with four hits in the game. The last time he did that was against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018.

Soler's second home run, a two-run smash in the top of the eighth with Adalberto Mondesi on base, gave the Royals an 8-4 lead. Those two runs held up as the margin of victory.

Mondesi and Ryan O'Hearn each homered for the second day in a row, while Bubba Starling clubbed his fourth homer since coming up to the majors on July 12.