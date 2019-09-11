Snyder, Texas - The Garden City Community College men's soccer team dug themselves into an early 2-0 hole with early, and never recovered, falling to Western Texas 3-1. The loss dropped them to 2-4 on the season.

"It came down to early mistakes," Assistant Coach Hector Martinez said. "We gave them some easy chances."

Ten minutes into the match, the Broncbusters failed to clear a ball deep in their own end, and Paul Trejo made them pay. The sophomore snuck it in past goal keeper Gabriel Melo, putting the Westerners up 1-0. Less than 20 minutes later, a similar mistake had Trevor Kacou flying in uncontested, giving Western Texas a 2-0 advantage.

The score stayed that way until the 72nd minute when the Broncbusters fought back. A foul out of the box gave Gustavo Denilli a good look, and the freshman didn't miss, netting his first goal of the season and slicing the deficit in half. But Garden City could never grab the equalizer, and Western Texas put the match away for good in the 86th minute when Jose Chavarria scored the clincher from 10 yards out.

"We need to recognize our weakness and work on that," Martinez said. "These guys hate to lose."

Melo recorded six saves for Garden City. The Broncbusters were outshot 14-10.

Garden City's next match will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, when they travel to Concordia.