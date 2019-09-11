Garden City High School’s cross country teams opened their seasons on Sept. 5 at the Great Bend Invitational at Lake Barton.

Both the GCHS boys and girls squads finished in second place in the team competition on the 4K course. Due to the heat index of that day, the race was shortened from the normal 5K.

Buffaloes senior Ethan Fisher lead the boys team, winning the event with a time of 13:51.5. He won the individual title by two seconds.

Santiago Nunez and Mario Bustillos finished ninth and tenth, respectively, with times of 14.29.0 and 14:38.9.

Austin Hess finished the race in 15th place, while Brody Hoff claimed 17th and Devin Chappel 18th for GCHS. Evan Gurrola finished 21st, Jeremy Garcia, 35th and Chris Moore in 41st.

On the girls side, GCHS freshman Jocelyn Sosa completed the course in 17:04.4 to claim second place. She was within eight seconds of the race winner.

Maria Balderas finished 12th and Kaety Kohlhorst claimed 15th place for the Buffaloes. Ana Casados finished in 21st, Faith Stahlecker in 28th and Destiny Avila in 30th.

“Our team ran well last week in Great Bend. It was a good opening race for us,” Head Coach Krista Linenberger said. “From top to bottom we had pretty solid races from all runners. It helped put into perspective where we are at, at this point.”

GCHS will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. today, when they travel to compete in the Hesston Invitational.