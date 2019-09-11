KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill returned to Kansas City from Jacksonville on Monday but his playing status isn't known, coach Andy Reid said.

"We'll have to see how he's doing, and monitor things during the week," Reid said.

Hill was carted off the field late in the first quarter of Sunday's 40-26 Chiefs victory over the Jaguars. He had been tackled by Jags cornerback Jalen Ramsey after an 8-yard reception. Ramsey landed his body weight on Hill.

Hill was taken to Baptist Medical Center. Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Hill sustained a "sternoclavicular joint injury" and the purpose of the hospital visit was to reduce the dislocation of the injury.

Surgery won't be necessary, but no timetable for his return has been determined, or at least announced.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Chiefs' options include Hill missing some games to an injured reserve designation that means Hill would miss eight games.

The Chiefs didn't have a problem running offense without Hill, scoring 30 points after his injury. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was slowed by an ankle sprain, but that didn't slow the Chiefs either.

Hill was impressed. He tweeted Monday, "Our offense (is too) cold ... I'm so proud to say I'm part of it!"

Hill, who had just signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension on Friday, is in his fourth season. He's missed only one game, and that wasn't an injury scratch. In 2017, he and other starters didn't play in the regular-season finale once the Chiefs clinched their playoff position.

Hill has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his three seasons and starred as a wide receiver in 2018, when he set the club record with 1,479 receiving yards.,

If Hill is out, the Chiefs would lean more heavily on wide receivers Sammy Watkins, who, against Jacksonville, with a career-best 198 receiving yards, and Demarcus Robinson. Rookie Mecole Hardman likely would see more action.

Also, De'Anthony Thomas is due back after serving a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse.