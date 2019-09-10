Kansas high schools kicked off the 2019-20 season on Friday with games across the state.

In Finney County, both Garden City High School and Holcomb High School opened the season with home contests.

The Buffaloes faced Class 6A No. 1 ranked Derby and dropped the opener, 48-19.

The Longhorns battled Goodland in a GWAC contest and opened the season with a conference win, 48-6.

Due to the lack of manpower to cover the event, and the lack of information available from the schools' football programs, no game stories will appear in Sunday's Telegram.