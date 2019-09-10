Following their 61-0 victory over Ellsworth, Garden City Community College moved up two spots to No. 8 in the latest NJCAA football rankings released on Monday. With that, Garden City has been ranked in 35 out of the last 39 polls.

"Our plan is to get better week by week," Head Coach Tom Minnick said. "We want to be better from week three to week four."

Minnick also knows what's on the horizon with showdowns against Independence, Iowa Western, Fort Scott and Iowa Central, three of which are ranked in the top 20.

For the second straight week, Hutchinson is the No. 1 team, receiving 11 of the 16 first-place votes. Butler moved up one spot to No. 2, with Kilgore sliding down to No. 3. Northwest Mississippi is fourth, followed by Mississippi Gulf Coast, East Mississippi and Snow.

"This conference is loaded with really good teams," Minnick said. "Hutchinson deserves to be No. 1, and Butler is really good as well."

To make a return trip to Pittsburg and the national championship game, Minnick's squad has to run the table, and it starts Saturday with an Independence with a 1 p.m. kickoff.