RANGER, TEXAS - After snapping a 42-match losing streak with a victory over Butler on Wednesday, the Broncbusters found themselves again on the wrong end of the weekend in the Lonestar state, dropping four matches in the Ranger Round Up.

On Friday, Garden City fell to New Mexico in four sets, (25-20, 19-25, 15-25, 24-26), and Ranger in three (24-26, 16-25, 12-25).

"We were just terrible in all aspects of the game," Head Coach Patrick Hiltz said. "As much as we progressed on Wednesday, we went backwards today."

Early in the first match, the Broncbusters went back-and-forth with the Thunderbirds before slamming the door shut with a Katie McHugh kill. But in the second and third sets, mistakes put the Broncbusters in a hole. Then in the fourth, Garden City built a small cushion and was up four, 23-19, late in the set. But just like the previous set, errors eventually did the road squad in. Tied at 24, the Thunderbirds scored the final two points to close out the set.

"Twice today, we went on good runs to get back into the set and tie it up only to make an error to let them off the hook," Hiltz added.

In the second match, Garden City jumped out to a 14-9 advantage in the first set. After a Ranger timeout, the Rangers answered with a 7-1 run. The teams exchanged points before the Broncbusters surged back in front 22-20. But with the match tied at 24, Garden City committed a couple of unforced errors that gave the Rangers the set.

In the second set, Ranger led by as many as 10 points before cruising to a nine-point win. Then in the final stanza, the Rangers were up double digits most of the way.

"I know I sound like a broken record, but it's truly not about volleyball skill or ability," Hiltz said. "It's about mentality and having that competitive drive that most athletes have."

Katarina Vojvodic led the way with 13 kills in the final match, McHugh had 26 assists, and Alexandra Jackson had 16 digs.

GCCC closed out the Wrangler Round Up with two more losses on Saturday, dropping a three-set decision to both Cisco (18-25, 20-25, 19-25) and Laredo (17-25, 23-25, 21-25). The Broncbusters are now 1-14 on the season.

"We had players that just weren't ready to play," Hiltz said. "It's ridiculous that I'm having to coach effort and attitude at this point in a season at the college level. We just weren't in the match mentally. "

Garden City committed 20 errors including nine service miscues against Cisco.

Alexandra Jackson had 13 digs to lead the way, and Katie McHugh added 17 assists.

In the second match, the Broncbusters dropped the opening set, then took a 17-12 advantage in the second after a rotation error. But Laredo scored the next seven points. The Broncbusters bounced back to take a 22-20 lead only to cough it up and drop the set on a hitting error. In the final set, Garden City held a 15-13 lead only to see Laredo go on another 7-0 run. They closed the set on a 12-6 run.

"We played much better against Laredo," Hiltz explained. "However, we are still making way too many mistakes."

Adisyn Swan led the way with 11 kills in the second match and McHugh had 21 assists and 11 digs.

The Broncbusters, 1-14, will host McCook, Neb., at 6 p.m.on Thursday.