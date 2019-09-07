You have to play all 48 minutes. That's what coaches say. For the Andover Trojans and Great Bend Panthers, that was no more true than on Friday night. Great Bend scored 10 points in the final 54 seconds to force overtime and later stun the Trojans in overtime 13-10.

Andover (0-1) never trailed in the game but found themselves in a weird predicament. Facing a fourth down inside their own red zone and being forced to punt; Great Bend blocked a punt, sending it out of the back of the end zone for the two points with 54 seconds remaining. That cut the Andover lead dow to 10-2.

Early on, it was Eli Fahnestock finding Justin Drummond for the 37-yard strike, putting Andover up 7-0 with 7:38 to go in the first quarter.

David Kemp would nail a 49-yard field goal as time expired, sending everyone to the locker rooms with a 10-0 Trojan advantage.

Kemp had another attempt in the third quarter but missed it. That led to the thrilling finish.

Andover held firm on a goal line stand, getting the ball back at the 1-yard line. However, Andover had to punt out of their own end zone. A blocked punt and and Fahnestock batted the ball out of the end zone giving Great Bend their first two points of the contest.

Great Bend's Dalton Miller hit Alex Schremmer in the back of the end zone for the 44-yard touchdown pass. Once again, Miller and Schremmer hooked up for the two points, sending the game that was just over 54 seconds ago, into a wild overtime.

Kemp once again missed a field goal, giving the ball back to Great Bend.

A field goal would through the uprights for Great Bend, completing the improbable comeback.

The Trojans will be back on the field on Friday as they will host Maize South at Andover District Stadium.

Andover..........7 3 0 0 0 -- 10

Great Bend.....0 0 0 10 3 -- 13

AND - Fahnestock 37-yd TD pass to Drummond (kick is good)

AND - 49-yd FG Kemp

GB - SAFETY

GB - Miller 44-yd TD pass to Schremmer (2-point conversion is good)

GB - 26-yd FG Razo