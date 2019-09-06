Garden City High School's volleyball squad began its quest for a Western Athletic Conference championship Thursday in a home triangular.

The Buffaloes picked up a win over Great Bend, after a tentative start, (25-23, 18-25 and 25-17). Garden City made quick work of Liberal in its other match, winning in two sets (25-15, 25-23). Great Bend defeated Liberal in the other match of the night.

"Overall, I was pleased with our resiliency in both matches," GCHS Head Coach Trista Bailey said. "However, we have to have a greater sense of urgency early on in the sets. Rather than coming out strong, we were a little timed and uncertain of ourselves."

Against Great Bend, Reagan Karlin and Julie Calzonetti lead the way in kills with 18 and 11, respectively. Ashlyn Swan had three blocks in the match, while Remi Vargas finished with 13 digs.

Vargas served two aces while Gisselle Gutierrez had one.

In Garden City's second match on the night against Liberal, the kills were more evenly distributed among the Buffaloes, with Karlin recording eight, Calzonetti getting five and Allison Meng with four kills.

The Buffaloes' blocks in the game were fairly even also as Karlin and Swan each had three while Calzonetti had two. Kelbi Richter lead the way in digs for GCHS with 12.

GCHS added one more service ace in this game as Richter finished with two, Gutierrez and Melody Flores each had one.

"I was really proud of the way we showed maturity down the stretch. Especially against Liberal in the second set," Bailey said. "We were down 18-23 and fought back to take the set and match. In our final timeout, the girls took ownership of the situation and decided for themselves that they weren't going to lose. I was really impressed with their leadership."

On a side note, Karlin, a senior, surpassed the 1,000 milestone in career kills during the night's matches.

Garden City, 4-0, will be back in action Thursday when they travel to Pratt for a 4 p.m. quadrangular.