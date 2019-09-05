The Garden City High School boys soccer team picked up a victory Wednesday, with a 4-3 win over Wichita Northwest, in the Wichita South Titan Classic.

The Buffaloes got on the scoreboard first in the 12th minute of the first half, as Christian Hernandez scored on an assist by Hussein Ismail off a corner kick.

The Grizzlies scored twice in the first half, both by Sam Mueller, in the 18th minute and 35th minute to take a 2-1 lead in to halftime.

Zane Visgar extended Northwest’s lead to 3-1 with a goal in the 56th minute of the second half.

Garden City came to life in the 63rd minute, as Omar Acevedo began the Buffaloes’ comeback with a goal off a penalty kick. Ismail added a goal in the 68th minute to tie the score at 3-3, then scored the eventual game-winning goal in the 75th minute.

“The boys showed a lot heart battling back from being down 3-1,” GCHS coach Josue Negron said. “I’m very proud of their effort, now we just need to continue to improve tactically every game.”

Garden City had nine shots on goal in the game, while Northwest had five.

The Buffaloes will be back in action with the tournament at 11 a.m. Saturday when they face Hays for fifth place in Wichita.