Sometimes a yearʼs experience can make a big difference.

Garden City High School football coach Brian Hill, entering his 10th season, is hoping for that. Last year, the Buffaloes finished 2-7 with a young team full of inexperience at a majority of positions.

"Last year we were really, really young. Weʼre still young in age (only nine seniors), but have more experience and confidence,” Hill said. “Two weeks in and weʼre farther along than where we were a year ago — and weʼve stayed healthy.”

GCHS was one of the schools last week that participated in a jamboree, or a controlled scrimmage against other teams. Garden traveled to Wichita Heights on Friday to participate in a jamboree with Heights and Maize.

Each team had 18 offensive snaps, in two segments of nine, against each of the other teams, for a total of 36.

"I really enjoyed it,” Hill said. “It was a little odd — being somewhere just two weeks into practice — and not knowing how it was going to go. We made some mistakes and things such as penalties that are typical for this time of year. I think we learned a lot from the things weʼve done — sometimes you donʼt see those until the first game.”

Hill thinks this is a positive move for Kansas football to be headed in the right direction and said the practices this week have gone better than the last two weeks.

This yearʼs squad will open the season at home with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Buffalo Stadium against 6A power Derby.

A trio of returning linemen, Refujio Charier, Garrick Wells and Trey Nuzum, will anchor the offensive line for the Buffaloes. Carlos Acosta, injured part of last season, will return at quarterback and Lane Durst will lead the wide receiver corps.

The Buffaloes return only two defensive starters. Defensive end Terrell Elliott and cornerback Christian Reyes will be the leaders on the defensive side of the ball.

“I think weʼve made great strides in our player development,” Hill said. “The kids have gotten bigger, faster and stronger … but thereʼs a difference between a 15- to 16-years-old strong and a 17- to 18-years-old strong.”

Hill said going into Week 1 is always a toss up and the Buffaloes need to be more concerned about themselves than the opponent.

According to Hill, three things are in the Buffaloes' favor going into Friday night:

• The game is in Garden City.

• The GCHS players who were in last yearʼs game are a year older. Hill said they will not be as shell-shocked as a year ago going into a game against a team like Derby.

• The coach thinks the maturity of the team has grown through the summer, and has more confidence going in to Week 1 and the whole season than what last year's team did at this time.