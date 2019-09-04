The 20th stop on the 2019 “Road to the LPGA” takes the Symetra Tour to Buffalo Dunes Golf Course for the sixth annual Garden City Charity Classic from Friday through Sunday. It is the second tournament in the Million Dollar March, the stretch of five events to end the season with a cumulative purse of $1 million.

Greeting the 132-player field in Garden City is a total purse of $175,000. Individuals are set to compete in a 54-hole stroke play format with a cut to the low 60 players and ties after 36 holes. The winner’s share for the event is $26,250.

Defending champion Allyssa Ferrell (Edgerton, Wisconsin) is not among the competitors, as she retired from professional golf following the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship last month. The victory in western Kansas was one of four top-20 finishes for the Michigan State University alumna and helped her end the year at No. 25 in the Volvik Race for the Card.

Action gets underway at 8 a.m. each of the three days, with play starting off No. 1 and No. 10 tees in each round.

Rounding out the competitors in western Kansas are four tournament sponsor exemptions: Portland Rosen, Sugar Land, Texas, Kelly Whaley, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Darian Zachek, Deming, N.M., and Maddy Rayner, Southlake, Texas.

“The strong play on the Symetra Tour affords all players the chance to test their skills against top players that share the goal of competing on the LPGA Tour,” said Whaley, who finished 4-over par in Sioux Falls last week. “Each time I have the opportunity to play at this level, I learn more about my game and how to improve my skills. Being on the road is also something that is becoming easier and I’m so appreciative of the sponsors providing me these chances.”

A total of 34 countries are represented this week at the Garden City Charity Classic, led by the United States with 71 players and then followed by the Republic of Korea having the next highest of seven competitors.

“It is always fun to be able to play somewhere within a decent driving distance from home,” Becca Huffer, Denver, said, the Symetra Tour professional that is closest in proximity to her hometown. “I’ve always liked the course at Buffalo Dunes and it is similar to courses I grew up playing. The wind can definitely pick up in Garden City, which is a lot like Colorado in the spring so feeling more comfortable in those conditions is nice.”

Numerous professionals in their first year on the Symetra Tour have made the trek to Finney County, as 36 rookies are in the field and eager for the 20th event of the Symetra Tour season.

Among them is Valerie Tanguay, Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada. The University of Oklahoma alumna won the 2019 Southwest Louisiana Open on the Women’s All Pro Tour to finish No. 2 in the Series I Race and earn exemption into the IOA Championship presented by Morongo Casino Resort & Spa. A tied for 17th result there in March allowed her to reshuffle on the priority list and make 10 total starts to date.

The Symetra Tour annually awards LPGA Tour membership to the top players on the Volvik Race for the Card money list at the end of the season and will usher in the next graduating class after 23 events on the 2019 calendar.

With 19 tournaments in the books, the top-10 underwent some shifting following the fifth annual Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge. Eight of the 10 members from the group are in Garden City including Esther Lee, Los Alamitos, Calif., currently ranked No. 8 with eight top-10s across 17 total starts.

“Down to the final four events of the season and this tournament means just as much as any of them, especially with the purse increase,” Lee said, set to make her first career start in the Garden City Charity Classic. “Being inside the top-10 means I just have more work to do to ensure I am there at the end of the season. Having that target on my back will help further prepare me for the next stage and as long as I handle my business with solid finishes, the rest will take care of itself.”

From 1999-2002, the official qualifying tour of the LPGA handed out three cards. Then from 2003-2007, that number increased to five before 10 were distributed starting in 2008. Since the inaugural year, a total of 147 players have graduated to the big stage.

Follow the Symetra Tour on the web at www.SymetraTour.com, Facebook.com/Road2LPGA, Twitter.com/Road2LPGA, and YouTube.com/Road2LPGA.