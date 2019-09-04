A slow start didn't deter Patrick Hiltz's team on Monday. But the result was still the same, as Hutchinson Community College swept Garden City Community College in straight sets 10-25, 18-25 and 30-28 at the Sports Arena. The loss dropped the Broncbusters to 0-10 on the season.

"I'm at a loss for words," Hiltz said afterwards. "It's hard to understand why, when you know what will work and put yourself in a position of success, why would you do the exact opposite? There's a huge lack of discipline on this team, and that's my fault as the coach. This isn't about winning and losing; it's about stubbornness and refusal to be open to new ideas and change".

Garden City definitely sputtered out of the gate. The Blue Dragons jumped out to a 6-1 advantage in the opening set, thanks to an Katelyn Elstun kill and double block from Jenna Thorne and Jaydin Schake. That lead swelled to 13-4 on a service ace by Eboni Sapien and stood at 17-6 after another kill from Elstun. That forced Hiltz to take his second and final timeout of the set.

The Broncbusters were more competitive in the second set, building an early 6-4 lead on a kill by Adisyn Swan. But the Blue Dragons answered with four straight points and grabbed the advantage for good. They stretched that cushion to as many as six before a Broncbuster error closed out the set.

Despite struggling for most of the night, Garden City came out strong in the third. The Broncbusters led 15-11 following a Katarina Vojvodic ace. Hutchinson answered, using a 5-1 run to jump back in front 18-17 before Garden City fought back to tie it at 23, fueled by another Swan spike and a Blue Dragon error.

"This isn't the same team that I see in practice. Once our mindset changes, we will be pretty darn good," Hiltz said.

Hutch had five match points in the third set, and each time Garden City survived. But with the score tied at 28, the Broncbusters committed their 13th service error of the match.

Garden City hit just .181 and had just 29 total digs. Swan led the way with 11 kills.

The Broncbusters are back in action at 6 p.m.today with a home match against Butler.