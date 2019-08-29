The 20th stop on the 2019 “Road to the LPGA” takes the Symetra Tour to Buffalo Dunes Golf Course for the sixth annual Garden City Charity Classic from Sept. 6-8. It is the second tournament in the Million Dollar March, the stretch of five events to end the season with a cumulative purse of $1 million.

“With the backing of Mariah Fund, the Garden City Charity Classic is an event that is truly invested in the surrounding community and also helping grow women’s professional golf,” Mike Nichols, the Chief Business Officer of the Symetra Tour, said. “Buffalo Dunes Golf Course is a hidden gem on Tour, with a great staff that always keeps the course in outstanding condition. It will be a championship test for our players as they continue on the final stretch.”

Greeting the 132-player field in Garden City is a total purse of $175,000. Individuals are set to compete in a 54-hole stroke play format with a cut to the low 60 players and ties after 36 holes. The winner’s share for the event is $26,250.

“This is always one of our favorite times of the year, as we prepare to welcome the next wave of LPGA Tour stars from all over the globe to Finney County,” Jennifer Cunningham, the tournament director for the Garden City Charity Classic, said. “With the support of the Symetra Tour to increase our purse $25,000 simply continues to make this a desirable event on the calendar for all competitors. The local businesses and community as a whole really enjoy being part of the journey for these ladies pursuing their dreams.”

Defending champion Allyssa Ferrell (Edgerton, Wisconsin) is not among the competitors, as she retired from professional golf following the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship last month. The victory in western Kansas was one of four top-20 finishes for the Michigan State University alumna and helped her end the year at No. 25 in the Volvik Race for the Card.

“It was a really difficult decision to call it a career, especially with this event right around the corner and the special place Garden City has in my heart,” said Ferrell, who recently took a teaching position in her hometown at Edgerton Middle School. “I’m sad to leave all the great friendships and memories that I created on the Symetra Tour, but am excited to begin this new journey. Golf was and always will be a big part of my life, especially winning the Garden City Charity Classic.”

Action gets underway at 8 a.m. each of the three days, with play starting off No. 1 and No. 10 tees in each round.

