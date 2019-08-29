The deadline to register for the 2019 Kansas Senior Games is Saturday. The Kansas Senior Games are Kansas’ own multi-sport competition for ages 50-plus. The 2019 Kansas Senior Games will take place Sept. 13-22, in Topeka, and will be the held under the direction of the Sunflower State Games for the fourth year.

The Kansas Senior Games is open to not only Kansans, but out of state residents as well. The event will consist of 18 different sports for ages 50+. Events include the following: Badminton, Basketball, Bowling, Cycling, Golf, Granny Basketball, Horseshoes, Pickleball, Racquetball, Race Walk, Road Race, Softball, Sporting Clays, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Track & Field, and Volleyball. A finalized schedule, complete event information, and registration procedures can be found online at sunflowergames.com. Prospective participants are encouraged to register using the online registration portal. Paper forms will be accepted as well and can be printed from the web site.

“We are extremely excited about the upcoming 2019 Kansas Senior Games,” Executive Director Mitch Gross said. “It is our intent to build off the momentum that we have created the previous three years.” The 2018 Kansas Senior Games hosted a total of 1,012 participants who competed in 20 different sports. Athletes traveled to the capital city from 17 different states and more than 150 communities.

The Sunflower State Games is a non-profit organization based in Topeka that is committed to providing opportunities for Kansans to increase their health and wellness through participation in its multi-sport competitions. The 2019 Sunflower State Games took place July 12-28, and hosted 6,825 participants in 44 different sports. The event attracted participants from 315 different communities. For more information, please visit www.sunflowergames.com.