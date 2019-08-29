HAYDEN

Coach — Christy Sheetz.

Top returners — Marisol Blair, sr.; Rhen Calhoon, jr.; Allyson Meier, jr.; Jenny Voegeli, jr.

Top newcomers — Jesse Comstock, jr.; Abby Kleppin, jr; Kayla Simons, jr.; Bella Valdivia, jr.

Outlook — The Wildcats graduated four-time state singles champion Brooklyn Hunter, but return Meier and Voegeli, who placed seventh in Class 4A doubles last season. "We are excited for the season," Sheetz said. "Our top players have put in a lot of work over the summer and are ready to play. Hayden is blessed with experienced junior and senior athletes who work hard and want to win."

Schedule

August — 29 Hayden triangular.

September — 5 Hayden quadrangular, 10 Hayden Invitational, 12 at Sabetha quadrangular, 18 at Baldwin Invitational, 21 at Olathe South Invitational, 24 at Spring Hill triangular, 26 City tournament (Kossover).

October — 1 Hayden quadrangular, 7 Centennial League (Kossover), 11-12 Regionals, 18-19 4A State at Winfield.

HIGHLAND PARK

Coach — Veronica Andrade.

Top returners — Allison Cook, Bridget Infante, Ciarra McWilliams, Nallely Salas.

Top newcomers — None listed.

Outlook — "We are a new team working our way to success," Andrade said. "We measure success in player advancement and passion for the sport of tennis. With each year we plan to build our team and team family."

Schedule

September — 7 at Seaman Invitational, 10 at Topeka High quadrangular (Kossover), 11 at Seaman Invitational, 14 at Hiawatha, 18 at Topeka High Invitational (Kossover), 26 City tournament (Kossover).

October — 1 Topeka High (Kossover), 3 at Bonner Springs, 7 Centennial League (Kossover), 12 Regionals, 18-19 5A State at Pittsburg.

SEAMAN

Coach — Mark Orozco.

Top returners — Emma Biggs, sr.; Emma Dowd, sr.; Sarah Latendresse, jr.; Elise Schreiner, jr.; Grace Unruh, so.; Olivet Shove, so.

Top newcomer — Lauren Sweeney, fr.

Outlook — The Vikings finished third in the city tournament and fourth in the Centennial League tournament last season. "Seaman returns five state qualifiers for the 2019 season," Orozco said. "This is a special group of girls and they have worked extremely hard to get ready for the season."

Schedule

September — 7 Seaman Invitational, 11 Seaman Invitational, 14 at Salina Central Invitational, 17 at Spring Hill Invitational, 26 City tournament (Kossover), 28 at Emporia Invitational.

October — 1 at Topeka West Invitational (Kossover), 7 Centennial League (Kossover), 12 Regionals, 18-19 5A State at Pittsburg.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS

Coach — Riley Propps.

Top returners — Ally Giron, sr.; Kristen Hines, sr.; Madisyn Landry, sr.; Emily Reb, sr.; Madisyn Ward, sr.; Baylee Wulfkuhle, sr.; Alex Younger, sr.

Top newcomers — Ariah Durkes, Ava Jordan, Bella LeJuerme, Caroline LeJuerme.

Outlook — "Shawnee Heights tennis nearly tripled in size this year," Propps said. "I'm excited to see what these new girls bring to the table."

Schedule

September — 5 at Emporia, 7 at Seaman Invitational, 10 at Topeka High quadrangular, 11 at Seaman Invitational, 18 at Topeka High Invitational, 26 City tournament (Kossover).

October — 1 at Topeka West Invitational (Kossover), 2 at Washburn Rural All Comers meet (Kossover), 3 at Mill Valley Invitational, 5 at Topeka West round-robin tournament (Kossover), 8 United Kansas Conference tournament, 12 Regionals, 18-19 5A State at Pittsburg.

TOPEKA HIGH

Coach — Duane Pomeroy.

Top returners — Christina De La Isla, jr.; Talia Gonzales, so.; Daylynn Johnson, jr.; Elena Pacioanu, so.; Beth Peterson, sr.; Emerson Selk, so.

Top newcomers — Haley Carpenter, fr.; Adisyn Caryl, fr.; Mary Dietrick, so.; Lorraine De La Isla, fr.; Kelly Trupp, fr.

Outlook — "Last year we had the smallest squad in my 25 years of coaching," Pomeroy said. "This year we have more than doubled to 36 players. With so many new girls we are still sorting things out. We will be led by our No. 1 singles player, senior captain Beth Peterson, and returning No. 1 doubles players Christina De La Isla and Daylynn Johnson. The other three varsity spots are open, with several contenders."

Schedule

August — 29 at Wamego Invitational.

September — 5 at Emporia Invitational, 7 at Seaman Invitational, 10 Topeka High quadrangular (Kossover), 16 at Lawrence Invitational, 18 Topeka High Invitational (Kossover), 26 City tournament (Kossover).

October — 7 Centennial League (Kossover), 12 Regionals, 18-19 6A State (Kossover).

TOPEKA WEST

Coach — Kurt Davids.

Top returners — Yasmine Bueno, jr.; Grace Ellis, sr.; Ariel Graber, sr.; Ruth Hockenbarger, jr.

Top newcomers — Bella Elliott, so.; Hannah Krainbill, jr.; Anna Newcome, so.; Leah Williams, jr.

Outlook — "The Chargers are working hard to overcome adverse weather conditions and are anxious to start the season," Davids said. "There are some new faces on the varsity squad and they will look to the experienced returners in Hockenbarger, Ellis, Bueno and Graber for leadership."

Schedule

August — 31 at Salina Central Invitational.

September — 10 at Topeka High quadrangular (Kossover), 14 at Salina Central Invitational, 18 at Topeka High Invitational (Kossover), 21 at Olathe South Invitational, 26 City tournament (Kossover).

October — Topeka West Invitational (Kossover), 5 Topeka West round-robin tournament (Kossover), 7 Centennial League (Kossover), 12 Regionals, 18-19 5A State at Pittsburg.

WASHBURN RURAL

Coach — Kevin Hedberg.

Top returners — Grace Bradbury, sr.; Aditi Malay, sr.; Emma Michalski, so.; Halley Robinett, sr.; Shelby Schmutzler, so.; Sheriden Wichman, so.

Top newcomers — Hailey Beck, fr.; Kate Fritz, fr.; Meredith Kucera, fr.; Karsyn McMaster, fr.; Kayla Peter, fr.

Outlook — "We are young and will be improving each year with the freshman/sophomore class," Hedberg said. "This year will be a challenge to get experience and still perform at a high level."

Schedule

September — 10 at Manhattan Invitational, 12 Washburn Rural quadrangular (Kossover), 16 at Lawrence Invitational, 17 at Manhattan quadrangular, 24 Washburn Rural Invitational (Kossover), 26 City tournament (Kossover).

October — 1 at Topeka West Invitational (Kossover), 2 Washburn Rural All Comers meet (Kossover), 7 Centennial League (Kossover), 12 Regionals, 18-19 6A State (Kossover).