TRYSTAN CHEUNG, SENIOR, WASHBURN RURAL

Cheung missed much of the 2018 season with an injury and will be counted on to fill a key role this fall for Rural, which went 16-2-1 last season and has won or shared 24 straight Centennial League titles.

CHASE CLAUSING, SENIOR, WASHBURN RURAL

Clausing helped Washburn Rural reach the Class 6A quarterfinals last season and post a 16-2-1 record. Clausing earned All-Centennial League second-team honors as a junior.

KAI GILLIS, JUNIOR, TOPEKA WEST

Gillis, a midfielder, earned All-City first-team honors last fall and received All-Centennial League honorable mention after helping lead the Chargers to a 7-10 record.

JONNY JASSO, JUNIOR, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS

Jasso was named the United Kansas Conference co-player of the year last season after helping lead the T-Birds to a 14-4 record and the UKC title. Jasso earned second-team All-5A honors and was a first-team All-City pick.

TYLER LOY, SENIOR, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS

A goalkeeper, Loy helped the T-Birds post a 14-4 record and earn the United Kansas Conference championship last season. Loy was a second-team All-UKC selection and also earned All-City honorable mention.

KEVIN MONGE, SENIOR, WASHBURN RURAL

Monge scored 10 goals and had 15 assists last season, earning second-team All-6A honors while also being named to the All-City and All-Centennial League first team for the 16-2-1 Junior Blues.

JACK MURPHY, SENIOR, TOPEKA HIGH

Murphy, a midfielder, earned All-City and All-Centennial League honorable mention last season, helping lead the Trojans to an 8-8 record, and will be looked to for leadership this fall.

SKYLER PRICE, SENIOR, SEAMAN

Price, a midfielder, helped lead the Vikings to a 7-11 record last season, earning All-City honorable mention and All-Centennial League honorable mention.

JAMES SCHNEIDER, SENIOR, TOPEKA WEST

Schneider, a forward, earned All-City first-team honors last fall after helping lead the Chargers to a 7-10 record. Schneider also earned All-Centennial League honorable mention.

ISAIAH WILSON, SENIOR, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS

Wilson helped lead the T-Birds to the United Kansas Conference title as a junior, earning All-United Kansas Conference and All-City first-team recognition for the 14-4 T-Birds. Wilson received All-5A honorable mention.

CADIN WORCESTER, JUNIOR, SEAMAN

A forward, Worcester earned All-City honors as a freshman after helping the Vikings post a 7-11 record. Worcester was a second-team All-Centennial League selection.