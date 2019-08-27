The Garden City High Scool Athletics Hall of Fame Committee, has announced that eight individuals, two legendary coaches and two state championship teams are among the inaugural class of inductees into the newly-formed Garden City High School Athletics Hall of Fame.

Formed in the fall of 2018, the GCHS Athletics Hall of Fame Committee evaluated more than 100 former GCHS student-athletes, coaches and teams before narrowing the final ballot to approximately 30 nominees in the three major categories – student-athlete, coach, team.

The inductees cover a wide-range of athletic teams and time periods at Garden City High School – football, basketball (boys and girls), wrestling, soccer, softball, and swimming.

Inductees include student-athletes Brandy Perryman (boys basketball), Stewart Nelson (boys basketball), DeAnn Craft (girls basketball), Jim Moore (football/boys basketball), Mike Bryan (football), Mike Johnson (football), Brian Post (boys swimming), Cindy Benitez (girls soccer), Katie Ford (softball), Jon Bigler (wrestling). Coaches include Rocky Welton (wrestling) and Dave Meadows (football), while the two teams are the 1966 Class AA state championship boys basketball squad and the 1999 Class 6A state championship football team.

“Garden City High School has a rich history of students, staff, and teams performing at high levels while representing their school and our community”, Steve Karlin, Superintendent of Schools said. “This outstanding inaugural class for the Garden City High School Athletics Hall of fame establishes another way in which exceptional members of the Garden City High School family are recognized for their accomplishments."

Michael (Drew) Thon, GCHS Director of Athletics and chairman of the GCHS Athletics Hall of Fame Committee was pleased with the professionalism demonstrated by the committee in its extensive work on evaluating nominees and the voting process itself. Committee members who were nominated were not able to cast a vote for themselves, and it took a minimum of six votes of the nine-member committee to be elected.

“I think the committee did an outstanding job over several months of evaluation in the final voting. This first class is representative of the outstanding student-athletes, coaches and teams we’ve seen at GCHS for many years,” Thon said. “We couldn’t be happier with this group and we think we still have many, many deserving people who will be considered for induction in the coming years.”

The first induction ceremony will take place on New Year’s Eve, Dec., 31, during the Buffalo Ball gala at The Golf Club at Southwind.

In addition to Thon, the Committee was comprised of long-time teacher and retired softball coach John Ford, retired Garden City Telegram Sports Editor Brett Marshall, and former GCHS student-athletes Dan Fankhauser, DeAnn Craft, Stewart Nelson, Sadie (Ochs) Giedd, Michael Collins and Gaye (Stones) Beasley.

For more information, contact Drew Thon at mthon@gckschools.com

The 2019 Garden City High School Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Class is:

Brandy Perryman

Student-Athlete, basketball, 1991-1994

Perryman is the all-time Leading Scorer for GCHS with 1010 points; tied the single-game scoring record with 38 points; No. 1 career assists with 240, single season with 97 in 1992; No. 2 in all-time steals with 138; No. 1 in 3-point field goal percentage at 42.5 in 1991-92.

Stewart Nelson

Student-Athlete, basketball, 1970-1972

Nelson is the 1972 state tournament Most Valuable Player; part of the 1972 state tournament runner-up team; No. 2 in career scoring with 860 points; No. 1 in single season scoring with 516 points; No. 2 in career rebounding with 427; tied the single-game scoring record with 38 points; first team All-State, all classes in 1972.

Jim Moore

Student-Athlete, football/basketball, 1989-1991

Moore is tied for fifth in sacks with 12; nineth in career tackles with 217; first in career rebounding with 462; second in career scoring with 783; third in career steals with 134; fourth in career assists with 175; in the Top 11 GCHS player/ Wichita Eagle for 20th Century.

Deann Craft

Student-Athlete, basketball, 1980-1982

Craft is No. 2 in career scoring wih 943 points; No. 1 in career free throw percentage at 76.3; 1982 Wichita Eagle-Beacon first team All-State; 1980-1981-1982 Garden City Telegram all-area Top 5; 1982 Topeka Capital-Journal All-State.

Mike Johnson

Student-Athlete, football, 1960-1962

Johnson is a first team All-State running back; played on undefeated 9-0 1961 team; Top 11 GCHS player/ Wichita Eagle for 20th Century; played in college at the University of Kansas; played in NFL for Dallas Cowboys.

Mike Bryan

Student-Athlete, football, 1986-1988

Bryan was the GCHS Athlete of the Year for 1988; USA Today All-American High School in 1988; Top 11 GCHS player/ Wichita Eagle for 20th Century; first team All-NJCAA at Garden City Community College; played in college at the University of Wisconsin; part of the 1988 Rose Bowl champion team.

Cindy Benitez

Student-Athlete, soccer, 2006-2009

Benitez was All-Western Athletic Conference, 2007-2008-2009; All-Area Garden City Telegram, 2006-2007-2008-2009; All-State Class 6A, 2006-2007-2008-2009; first in career Scoring with 157 goals; first in single-season scoring with 40 goals; a semifinalist, Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, 2009.

Katie Ford

Student-Athlete, softball, 2004-2007

Ford holds the GCHS career wins/strikeouts/ERA at 55/678/1.28; pitched three no-hitters in 2007; All-Western Athletic Conference in 2004-2005-2006-2007; Western Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Year in 2007; Garden City Telegram All-Area in 2004-2005-2006-2007; Hutchinson News Pitcher of the Year in 2007; Kansas Softball Coaches Association All-State in 2005-2006-2007.

Brian Post

Student-Athlete, swimming, 1985-1987

Post is the Class 6A 100-Yard backstroke champion in 1985-1986-1987; Class 6A 200-Yard individual medley champion in 1985-1986-1987; set Class 6A State Record in 200-Yard individual medley in 1987; tied for first in all-time individual state championships with six; part of the 1987 GCHS swim team that placed second in Class 6A.

Jon Bigler

Student-Athlete, wrestling, 1978-1980

Bigler is the Class 6A state champion at 98-pounds in 1978; Class 6A state champion at 105-pounds in 1979; Class 6A state third place finisher at 112-pounds in 1980; Garden City Telegram All-Area Team in 1978-1979-1980; first two-time state champion in school history.

Dave Meadows

Coach, football, 1988 to 1999

Meadows has 87 Wins, 34 losses (.719 %) at GCHS; first in all-time wins at GCHS; 1999 Class 6A state championship team; 1990-1991-1998 Class 6A state runner-up teams; 12 seasons with winning records, no losing seasons; school record 10 wins twice; 1992 Kansas Shrine Bowl West Head Coach.

Wallace "Rocky" Welton

Coach, wrestling, 1985 to 1999

Welton coached six Class 6A state championship teams in 1990-1991-1992-1993-1998-1999; career dual record: 200-50-4; coached 11 individual GCHS state champions; coached 18 individual GCHS state runner-ups.

1999 Football Team

The 1999 football squad, under head coach Dave Meadows, claimed the Class 6A state championship, defeating Olathe South, 14-7. The team finished the season at 9-3.

1966 Boys Basketball Team

The 1966 boys basketball squad, under head coach Curtis Shipley, claimed the Class AA state championship, defeating Pittsburg, 62-48. The team finished the season at 21-4, the most wins in a season by a GCHS boys basketball team.