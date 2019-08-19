Just days prior to the opening of the season, Garden City Community College fired men’s soccer coach Scott Westbrook.

The college announced the move Monday afternoon in a press release that did not have a reason for the sudden firing of the third-year head coach.

“There's a myriad of things we can get into, but right now we just wanted to go in a different direction with our program,” Athletics Director Greg McVey said in the statement.

The Broncbusters are set to open the season at Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa on Saturday.

"Even though there's a season a few days away, and they're well into practice, we wanted to make sure we were headed into the right direction, and we just feel like we were not doing that at this point," McVey said.

When reached for comment on Tuesday, Westbrook responded, "I wish GCCC all the best," and provided no further comment.

The college said first-year women’s head coach, Corey Bryant, will serve as interim head coach of the men’s team.

Most likely, with the season so close to starting, Bryant will serve as "interim" through the conclusion of the 2019 season, McVey said.

"We just want to get through the short term, and Corey has a lot of experience, and we feel like he is capable of doing both for a short period of time."

Westbrook had previously been the head coach for both the men’s and women’s programs the previous two years, before the hiring of Bryant to take over the women's program.

Bryant was previously the head girls coach at Nickerson High School, and was an assistant at Hutchinson Community College under the extremely successful Sammy Lane. However, Bryant has not been a head coach at the junior college level before.

For the long-term plans for the Buster soccer programs, McVey said the college is going over their options, including keeping Bryant as head coach of both programs, which is how the programs were structured prior to this year.

"That is certainly an option," McVey said. "We want to do what's best for the student-athletes. We'll probably look at several different ways in the future."

The Broncbusters went 7-10 in 2017, and 7-9-1 in 2018. He made the playoffs once, going one-and-done in 2017.

The women went 0-15 in 2017 and 3-13-1 in 2018.