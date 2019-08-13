SWK PRO-AM

Final Results

54 holes

The Golf Club at Southwind and Buffalo Dunes Golf Course

1. Mason 64-68-70—202

t2. Whitekiller 65-75-68—208

t2. Woltman 70-68-70—208

4. Edeler 70-69-70—209

t5. Arman 71-68-71—210

t5. Lestishen 72-68-70—210

t5. Zech 70-69-71—210

t8. Tolan 72-70-69—211

t8. Argotsinger 70-69-72—211

10. Painton 73-69-70—212

t11. Ihrig 71-74-68—213

t11. Yonke 67-75-71—213

t13. Mays 74-70-70—214

t13. Devers 71-70-73—214

16. Larsen 74-70-71—215

t17. Jordan 73-71-72—216

t17. Jeter 71-72-73—216

t19. Rossetti 70-74-73—217

t19. Hogue 73-72-72—217

21. Ansett 71-75-72—218

22. McCrackn 72-74-74—220

23. Weems 73-72-76—221

t24. Vaughn 74-73-75—222

t24. Ellis 72-75-75—222

t24. Paulsell 72-74-76—222

t24. Allcorn 73-76-73—222

t24. Griffith 74-73-75—222

29. Robbins 73-79-72—224

t30. Green 75-72-79—226

t30. Laske 74-74-78—226

32. Romano 75-74-78—227

33. Locke 72-77-79—228

t34. Raigoza 85-68-76—229

t34. Thompson 74-71-84—229

36. Knight 79-75-79—233.

PECOS LEAGUE



2019 Playoffs

Pacific Championship Series

Best-of-3

Bakersfield 2, High Desert 1



Tuesday

High Desert 4, Bakersfield 0

Wednesday

Bakersfield 8, High Desert 1

Thursday

Bakersfield 5, High Desert 2

Mountain Championship Series

Best-of-3

Alpine 2, Roswell 0



Thursday

Alpine 8, Roswell 1

Friday

Alpine 13, Roswell 4

Pecos League Championship Series

Best-of-3

Alpine 1, Bakersfield 0



Sunday's Result

Alpine 7, Bakersfield 3

Monday's Result

Bakersfield at Alpine, late

Today's Game

Bakersfield at Alpine, 7 p.m., if necessary