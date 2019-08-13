Don’t talk to Chiefs wide receivers coach Greg Lewis about the top four in his group, or the battle that will take place for final few spots.

“I like all 13 guys that we have here,” Lewis said. “I think they have a chance to be great in the NFL.”

Coach-speak, certainly, but Lewis oversees a position group deep in talent. Among those returning from last year’s top-ranked offense are Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson.

In rookie Mecole Hardman, who zipped to a touchdown on a jet sweep in the preseason opener on Saturday, the Chiefs got a speed upgrade after trading one former Georgia receiver (Chris Conley) for another.

Then there is the next bunch, players like Marcus Kemp, Byron Pringle and Cody Thompson. Another who would be in that group, Gehrig Dieter, has been out with an injury.

Others have flashed ample skills, and Lewis knows the Chiefs will face a difficult decision when it comes to roster management.

“There are going to be some tough decisions down the line, but I’d rather have it this way,” Lewis said.

Lewis sees a constructive hierarchy developing, with veterans sharing with the younger players.

“There’s a lot more communication from Tyreek, Sammy, D-Rob (Robinson) and Kemp,” Lewis said. “Those guys are giving techniques to the younger guys that they’ve used or that they’ve seen other guys use.”

What Lewis doesn’t like is the nickname floating around about the group — “Legion of Zoom,” a nod to the wide receivers’ remarkable collective speed.

“Everybody in the NFL is fast,” Lewis said. “I’m not big on nicknames. I’m big on execution when we get out there. We can worry about nicknames for other people.

“We still have to come out each day and put in the work. We got people saying all this great stuff. But at the end of the day we still have come out and do it.”

At practice

Interception of the day belonged to Breeland Speaks, who picked off Patrick Mahomes. But as Speaks was headed to the end zone, Hill batted the ball from his grasp.

Tight end Manasseh Garner wore No. 47 on his first day of practice with the Chiefs. Garner’s signing and the waiving of running back and Lee’s Summit North product Josh Caldwell were announced on Monday.

Said running backs coach Deland McCullough of Caldwell: “The guy can play. I’ve always been a fan of Josh Caldwell.”

Frank Clark missed practice Tuesday with an illness. Also out with injuries were Deiter, Davon Grayson, D’Montre Wade and John Lovett.