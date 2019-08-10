Kansas State’s Will Andrie and Gaige Blanton sat in prime position to make a final-day run at the program’s fourth national title last Saturday at the Bassmaster College Series National Championship in Dayton, Tenn.

The Wildcat team entered the final round sitting in ninth place after posting a two-day total of 33 pounds, 10 ounces, at Lake Chickamauga, one of 12 teams that made the cut Saturday. However, the Wildcats were unable to make any headway after swinging for the fences, coming away with a bag of just 11-1 to finish in ninth place with a three-day total of 44-11.

Fellow K-Staters Josh Flynn and Zac Hopkins finished in 42nd after posting a two-day, eight-fish total of 22-8.

Bethel’s Carter McNeil and Cole Floyd took the championship on their home waters with 59-11, marking the second straight year that Bethel anglers have won the Bassmaster College Series national title.

Their Bethel teammates and defending champions, Cody Huff and Garrett Enders, finished third with 55-2, and fellow Volunteer Staters Cole Sands and Conner Dimauro, of Bryan College, completed the Tennessee three step with a second-place weight of 58-8. Bryan College is located just a few blocks from Lake Chickamauga, while Bethel is about 250 miles west of Dayton.

Bethel’s KJ Queen and Dax Ewart also were announced as winners of the Series’ Team of the Year for finishing first in the 2019 points standings.

The top four teams in the championship advanced to the Bassmaster College Classic Bracket event, which will be Aug. 27-29 at Watts Bar Lake, also in Tennessee. They will compete individually in a head-to-head format, with a berth in the 2020 Bassmaster Classic at Alabama’s Lake Guntersville on the line for the winning angler.

McKendree’s Tyler Christy and Trey Schroeder were the final qualifiers for the Classic Bracket, finishing fourth in the national championship with 50-15.

Simmons, Halstead make top 50



Kyle Simmons and Brett Halstead’s national title bid came to an unceremonious end on Friday.

The team finished in 40th place after Day 2 of the Bassmaster High School National Championship at Kentucky Lake in Paris, Tenn. The anglers combined for four fish totaling 13 pounds, 15 ounces, to lead the Kansas delegation at the national championship, but were unable to crack the top 12 cutline to continue fishing Saturday.

Brock Bila and Eli Minster were the second-highest finishers from the state, finishing 94th after getting skunked on Day 1. They posted three fish for 8-13 on Day 2 to pull within the top 100.

Other Kansas teams that competed included Hunter Baird and Gabe Backhus (177th, 4-4) and Topekans Logan Redeker and Ethan Haufler (181st, 4-2).

The top 12 teams in the high school field were set to square off on the final day Saturday, with defending champions Grayson Morris and Tucker Smith, of Briarwood Christian School, holding a 4-pound, 5-ounce edge on Henry County’s Mercedes Ellis and Gage Sherrod. For complete results, visit https://tinyurl.com/y57qx8pz/.

Note: In the Bassmaster Junior Championship on Tuesday and Wednesday at Carroll County 1,000-acre Recreational Lake in Huntingdon, Tenn., Parker Welch and Gavin Carson finished tied for 51st out of 62 teams, weighing in 5 pounds, 1 ounce total after getting skunked on Day 2.

Parsons, Bowen win FHBA tourney

Jim Parsons and Jim Bowen took home the Flint Hills Bass Association victory last Sunday at Bill Hill Reservoir, toting 15.78 pounds to the scales to top fellow Topekans Tate Herrman and Thomas Heinen by more than 3 1/2 pounds.

Heinen, a member of the Washburn fishing team, and Herrman posted 12.16 pounds thanks to an 8.69-pound day from Herrman, while Parsons posted the big fish with a 21 5/8-inch bass to accentuate the largest individual bag of the tournament at 13.46 pounds.

Butch Kauffman and Richard Harmon, of Topeka, finished third with 7.60 pounds, followed by Rue Armstrong and Matt Brown in fourth with 7.48 pounds and Wayne Wenger and Mike Brumley in fifth with 4.36.

Parsons, who also won the season opener on La Cygne Reservoir alongside Heinen, leads the individual points race among boaters with 386 points. Heinen, who has won two events and placed second or better in all four, leads the nonboater points race with 394 points.