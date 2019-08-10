It’s been 55 years since Topeka High and Washburn graduate Chuck Nelson represented the United States in the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

But Nelson, who took part in the first-ever Olympic volleyball competition, has never lost his competitive spirit, continuing to play tennis at the national and world level at the age of 86.

“I never got out of athletics," Nelson said in a recent phone interview. “I started playing tennis frequently at the exact time I stopped playing competitive volleyball.

“Every morning when I wake up I do a 20-minute stretching routine to kind of keep me fit, and I fully believe that’s why I’m still here. My family genes, the men in the family mostly died when they were in their 50s, and I think I’m still here because I’ve been constantly active."

Nelson, who has lived in Santa Monica, Calif., for more than four decades after serving in the United States Air Force, continues to emphasize the benefits of physical fitness when he speaks to students in the Los Angeles area.

“For the last 10 years I’ve been with a group of Olympic alumni in Southern California that have participated in a program they call 'Ready, Set, Go,' " Nelson said. "Each one of us is assigned a particular school in the L.A. district and we go meet with the kids five times a year.

“The basic purpose is to encourage them to exercise. But I can’t let it go at that, so in my five visits I always give a little 10-minute talk and tell them, 'Look, I’ve been through this all and here’s some things that you really ought to learn for you to get ahead.’ Basically, the message is to try your very best all the time. And I add to it that I’ve exercised all of my life, every day and some days a whole lot."

Nelson, a 1951 Topeka High graduate and ’56 Washburn grad, said he played about every sport he could growing up in Topeka, mentioning football, basketball, track, tennis and baseball, before picking up the sport that took him to the Olympics later.

“I did them all, but none of that was volleyball," said Nelson, inducted into the Washburn Athletic Hall of Fame in 1973. “I learned volleyball while I was at Washburn, at the local YMCA, and got pretty good at it pretty quick because there’s a lot of correlation between basketball ability and volleyball.

“I just played it a lot and my timing was really lucky. When I got in the Air Force, among other things, I played a lot of volleyball, and my last year in the Air Force, 1959, they had a colonel in charge of recreation for the Air Force that was a volleyball nut.

“He wanted to put together a team that might be able to play in the Pan American Games. His goal was really to get some of the Air Force athletes on the Pan American volleyball team."

Nelson made the U.S. Pan Am team in ’59 and ’63, winning a gold medal in ’59 and a silver in ’63 before turning his sights to making it to the first Olympic volleyball competition in ’64.

“Knowing that the Olympics were coming along, we had a lot of old guys come out of the woodwork just to try to make the Olympic team," Nelson said. “Even though I was 30, I wasn’t considered an old guy at the time, but I was one of the more senior guys in the volleyball group."

The Olympics didn’t turn out exactly how either Nelson or the U.S. team hoped, but he relishes that experience to this day.

“That was the experience of my lifetime," he said. “That was the athletic event that has remained with me, although we as a team didn’t play well (2-7 record) and I hardly got to play because I sprained my ankle just before I went on the court. I only played very briefly in two different games and was limping, was really hobbled. I got to sit on the sidelines and helped the coach. He didn’t appreciate that, by the way.

“But the experience is something you can’t really describe unless you do it. It was the highlight of my athletic career. As a matter of fact, November 1st I bet there’s going to be 1,000 Olympians that are going to the Broadmoor Hotel there in Colorado Springs and just have a three-day get together. There won’t be many in my age group, but there will be some."

Nelson holds a master’s degree in accounting from UCLA, and he and his late wife, Liliana, operated an accounting firm out of their home for more than 30 years in Santa Monica.

These days, Nelson travels extensively to compete in tennis events around the world. He won national titles earlier the year in his age division and plans to travel to Croatia for a world event this fall.

“I think I’ve now won six or seven national doubles championships, and this year, for the first time ever, I won a singles championship," Nelson said. “I’ve also got about three world titles mixed in with those."

Nelson continues to set new goals and plans to continue competing as long as he’s able.

“It’s not as many (titles) as I want," he said. “As I grew up I was pretty competitive, so I’m not satisfied to just go out and play.

“I’m always striving to win and to get better. I’m working on something always, and that’s just my nature I think."