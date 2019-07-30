ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Tyreek Hill leaving the practice field in a cart was a scary sight at Chiefs training camp on Tuesday.

But just for a few moments.

After a hard collision with cornerback Bashaud Breeland at the catch point, Hill remained on the ground before making his way to the injury tent. From there, he rode in a cart to the practice facility for further evaluation. Hill had suffered a right quadriceps contusion, the team announced after practice.

Tuesday marked the first day back in practice for Breeland, after suffering a lacerated thumb on Saturday.

"My eyes weren't on it when it happened," Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. "I'm doing the same thing everyone else is doing, praying he was OK."

Spagnuolo said the defense isn't out to make big hits during training camp.

"Coach (Andy) Reid and all the other coaches do a good job talking about protecting each other, stay upright, don't go for a collision that's going to hurt somebody," Spagnuolo said. "We're all on the same team."

Linebacker Reggie Ragland had a moment of concern.

"Anytime you got the best playmaker in the NFL go down, it scares you a little bit," Ragland said. "But me knowing Tyreek, that's one of my good friends off the field, so I know he's very tough. He's going to get up, walk it off, and I'm pretty sure we're going to see him tomorrow out here practicing."