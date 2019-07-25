Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "The Greatness of Our God";

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.; Constitution review meeting, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Bible Study, 9 a.m. at Time Out Restaurant

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.

First Baptist Church

1007 N. 11th St.

Saturday: FBC Movie Night (showing "WWJD"), 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: Sunday school and fellowship, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service, 10:30 a.m., with Don Patrick preaching and Rex Oyler leading the FBC band.

Monday: Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, TOPS, 6:30 p.m.

For more information or transportation to church activities, call (620) 275-5266 (leave a message).

First Christian Church

306 N. Seventh St.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with Pastor Phillip Hayes giving the message "Your Li-Fi Life."

Wednesday: Mary Marthas and Men's Bible Study 7 to 8 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5411 or visit www.fccgardencity.com.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light service, 5:45 p.m., with Pastor Joel Plisek giving the message.

Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (contemporary) in the sanctuary, with Pastor Anthony giving the message; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; Broken Chain Ministry, 3:15 p.m.; Youth group and dinner, 6 p.m.; Prayer Warriors, 6:30 p.m.

Monday: Parents Day Out, 9 a.m.; Staff meeting, 10 a.m.; Women's Emmaus, noon; Stephen's Minister class

Tuesday: Women's Bible Study, Men's Emmaus, noon; Worship planning meeting, 2:30 p.m.; WW (formerly Weight Watchers), 6 p.m.; Trustees, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Men's Bible Study, Women's Bible Study, Education team meeting, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Emmaus, noon

Saturday, Aug. 3: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Jim Shellenberger continuing the series in Romans with "Full and Confident Lives Through the Pursuit of God’s Standard of Excellence."

Wednesday: Senior High Youth Group, 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call (620) 276-7410.

St. James Lutheran Church, ELCA

1608 Belmont Place

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m.

Chin Christian activities: Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call (620) 275-5108 or (620) 275-4777.

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 Fleming St.

Sunday: Prayer time, 8 a.m.; Worship with Mission Central, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Ulysses, 5 p.m.

Monday: Staff meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Stephen Ministry, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Get-Together-Girls, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: PieceMakers Deliver Quilts to Hospice, 1 p.m.; Youth ministry, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3: Worship, 5:30 p.m.

For more information call Trinity Lutheran Church, 620-276-3110.