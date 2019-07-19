For some people, basketball is just a sport. For others like TJ Grant, it's a way of life. Grant, a former point guard for McPherson College, wanted to remain involved with basketball while giving back to the McPherson community in his own way. So he started a brand called Patiently Grinding Until — a concept of developing basketball skills, hard work, and dedication at a young age.

"I've always been big on training, giving back to the kids and giving them opportunities they may or may not have and opportunities that I may and may not had, but it's the patiently grinding part is for whatever goals you're trying to achieve, whether it's sports or a job, whether it's a recipe you trying to get down for a long time. Just patiently working at it, getting better at it and taking it day-by-day, step-by-step to get to your end goal eventually," Grant said.

Grant would invite every child in the county and teach them the fundamentals of basketball. There are no age limits.

"I want to show the kids that I can do what I can show them," Grant said. "I've seen in my experience, trainers, who just sit and tell them what to do and not being able to show them. That's one of the reasons why I say in shape all the time because I can add and show them like hey 'I'm showing you this because this will help and I can do it, and I'm willing to learn."

Grant is still at his early stage of building his brand but is making progress. He has his logo made has been selling workout clothing, and already has a fifth-grade girls basketball team that he trains. Grant hopes to build more basketball teams, come up with marketing schemes and find sponsors that can help support his brand.

"It will be huge to find some sponsors, to sponsor some jerseys for the kids, helping find a building, running camps and buying training equipment for me and stuff like that," Grant said. "You can only do so much by yourself, and eventually you are going to need to talk to people and get some help and make a team aspect and build from there."

Recruiting the local youths was the simple part for the former Bulldog. Grant would sometimes be a substitute teacher in the USD 418 district, and that's how he would recruit the McPherson students. He also reached out to parents that associated with him, and words started spreading since then.

"Meeting the kids and seeing the kids every day wasn't hard," Grant said. "Then me playing basketball at Mac College, you can say I'm somewhat known a little bit, and just be willing to go up to somebody say 'hey, I'm TJ Grant, I'm starting a skill development brand, and would love for your kids to be apart of it.'"

"What I'm not trying to do is step on anybody's toes. Not trying to interfere with any of that. It's just giving back the kids, the parents, and to bring something fresh and something different. I know we got parents that help with their kids and everything like that, but I think it will big here if they just drop their kids off at the training facility and just work, work and work."

Grant, an Indiana native, played at Muskegon Community College for one year before transferring to Mac College for three years, where former Bulldogs Head Coach Tim Swartzendruber coached him. Despite his confidence and high expectations, there were growing pains along the way. One includes accepting a bench role, which is something Grant was not used to it. That was then he knew some improvements needed in his game.

I didn't know the system, and how Coach Tim wanted to be ran, but I needed to be better defensively," Grant said. "I was good on-ball but was terrible off the ball. So when my man didn't have the ball, I was ball watching, then I'll get beat from there. So I had to learn, but for me, my mindset was, get better every day. I would go to the coach's office after practice and asked 'what do I have to do to get on the flood.' I just wanted him to know that I would do whatever it takes."

Grant finally became a full-time starter late his junior year and the rest of his senior year. He was a two-time All-KCAC. In his senior year, he led the conference with 153 assists and held the record for most free throws made.

"Being willing to learn and accept criticism. My pride was, I was the best player there, but I had to learn the system. I had to learn to be coachable," Grant said. "I know my attitude was to compete at a high level and to feel like I was the best on any team. That kind of gotten in the way a little bit being willing to accept a role on that team my junior was big for me. It was humbling to me, and I learned a lot. It carries over with working at jobs."

After graduating, Grant pursued playing professionally. He would go regional combines, tryouts and even considered playing overseas. Eventually, he settled down and started a family after returning from McPherson.

"The crazy thing about basketball is, and the beautiful thing about basketball is that it builds a community and it builds friendships, so I've been blessed to be friends with overseas guys and pros, pointing me into the right directions as far as talking to some good people and big people and help get there."

Grant knew how special McPherson is as a local sports town. He embraced from all the years of living here, especially for basketball.

"When you think of McPherson, you think of the Alexanders, the Pyles. You think of (Kurt) Kinnamon, and just a community that wants to flourish in all aspects," Grant said. "Also I think being here for so long now and coming back... It's home. I can always come back here and feel alright. McPherson is blessed in a small community because everyone is together. I think that's what McPherson means to me for sure.

Grant also advised aspiring basketball players who want to pursue full-time with hopes of playing at a high level.

"Stay in the gym. You got to stay in the gym. Even on off days, you don't want to," Grant said. "A lot of kids want that childhood experience and wanted to have fun, which is good. You need that. But there are 24 hours in a day. So I know you can fit an hour or an hour and a half in getting better. Nowadays, in workouts, you can do for 20 minutes in cardio and things like that.

I always felt like you can do something basketball-related even on your off days like watching film, that's something basketball-related. That's getting better somehow. Take notes and write your goals down. I feel like if you write your goals down if it's on paper, you can envision it happening."

If you want to learn more about PGU Hoops, call this number at 574-520-2046 for all on Instagram at PGU Hoops.

