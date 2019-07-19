After seeing their bid for a Kansas Collegiate League Jayhawk West Division tittle come up short, the Hays Larks are set to play in the four-team KCLB postseason tournament starting Saturday at Rodney Wheeler Stadium in Augusta.

The Liberal Bee Jays clinched the Jayhawk West Division title with a 4-3 win over the Dodge City A’s on Thursday night in Liberal. Both the Larks and Bee Jays finished 10-6 in division play, but Liberal held the head-to-head tiebreaker, advancing to the KCLB best-of-three championship series against the Kansas Cannons and locking up a spot in the championship week of the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita.

The Larks will now join Dodge City, McPherson and Wellington in the double-elimination league tournament for the right to make the first week of the NBC World Series at Eck Stadium.

Hays will open the tournament against McPherson at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The short-handed Larks have added Grant Lung to their roster. Lung, an infielder from the University of Sioux Falls, has been playing with the Valley Center Mud Daubers this summer.