Several former Kansas basketball players, coaches and staff members gathered Tuesday night at a Las Vegas restaurant for a dinner hosted by KU coach Bill Self.

It turned out to be the perfect time for a mini-Jayhawks hoops reunion, considering the attendees were all in Vegas for the league's annual MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

Coaches and staff in attendance at the dinner: Self, Larry Brown, R.C. Buford, Alvin Gentry, Ronnie Chalmers and Bill Pope. Players in attendance: Chase Buford, Jeremy Case, Eric Chenowith, Nick Collison, Drew Gooden, Devonte Graham, Dedric Lawson, Landen Lucas, Frank Mason, Aaron Miles, Svi Mykhailiuk, Malik Newman, Tyler Self, Jacque Vaughn, Kevin Young and Nakia Sanford of KU's women's program.

"Be proud of your school, be proud of what you guys have accomplished and be proud of what we're getting ready to accomplish," Self, KU's 17th-year coach, said at the dinner as reported by KUathletics.com. "Because as good as we were when you were there, there's potential for us to be a lot better, and I think we can really knock it out of the park."

Noted former KU guard Vaughn, an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets: "This is special. We're all part of a special thing here. At the end of the day, just look after each other. There's a common bond here that we have that no one can separate."

Former KU center Chenowith told The Star: "It was amazing. Everybody there told jokes and stories until late in the night. I was walking out with coach Self ... he said he hadn't laughed that hard in years. We aren't able to get together that often. When we do we pick up where we left off, telling stories. It was really a lot of fun."