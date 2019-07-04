Lorena Ochoa is the most honored Mexican golfer in history, male or female, and is the World Golf Hall of Fame for a career that included 27 tournament victories, two major championships and four times as the LPGA player of the year.

She's also among the most humble of superstars. A few years ago, a volunteer at the Hall of Fame in St. Augustine couldn't believe when she saw Ochoa wandering the exhibit hall. Turns out Ochoa was driving past on I-95, remembered the Hall of Fame was at that exit, pulled off, walked to the lobby and paid the admission fee.

Maria Fassi, a native of Mexico who was a college star at Arkansas, is considered to have the best chance to follow in Ochoa's footsteps. She had another account of Ochoa's grace and modesty when the two were on the same Aeromexico flight from Mexico Cityu to Torreon.

Ochoa is married to Aeromexico CEO Andres Conesa and was in first class. After seeing Fassi while boarding, Ochoa asked where she was seated.

"We get on the plane, I go to my seat," Fassi said during a recent interview. "Then she comes and sits next to me. I said, `What are you doing here?' She said, `There wasn't space for you in first class, so I had them switch me with the guy who was sitting next to you.'

"I mean, who does that?" Fassi said. "That's the kind of person she is. Those are the things that inspired me more than watching her win. Those are things I want to be like. Those things say a lot more about her than however many times she won."