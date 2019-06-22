By the time he reached the 17th green at Cypress Ridge Golf Course, Scot Duddy could barely walk, his legs — both of them — severely cramping.

Walking off the green, however, Duddy was still standing in the TGA City Match Play.

With a 2&1 victory over Zach Hillmer in Saturday's semifinals, Duddy clinched his first appearance in the Match Play finals.

"I almost gave up after (No. 15)," Duddy said. "I couldn't even straighten my feet. I started dragging my feet on the green and I thought I was going to have to give up. I was in a lot of pain."

Duddy overcame the pain to reach Sunday's 9 a.m. title match where he will take on Mac McFarland, who beat Patrick Golden 5&3 in his semifinal match. The finals appearance is the third in the last four years for McFarland, who is still seeking his first Match Play title after falling to Ben Moser in the finals in 2016 and 2017.

"It's pretty important to me," McFarland said. "I'd like to win all four events (in TGA "majors") and this is the only one that's eluded me for years. It would be great to get it."

In getting back to the finals, McFarland dispatched a pair of good friends in Golden and his quarterfinal opponent, Drew Judd, whom he beat 1-up. He's played countless rounds with both, and had an epic battle with Judd in 2013 when the two went 23 holes before Judd took a 1-up win.

McFarland got a bit of payback on Saturday and then overcome some early hiccups against Golden to take control of their semifinal match.

"I was really focused going in (against Judd)," he said. "The first four holes against Pat, I was kind of rushing myself. I wasn't low key, take my time. I was rushing because I was ready to play."

After making a triple bogey on No. 4 to go one down, McFarland got it turned around. He made a 15-foot birdie putt on No. 5 to match a sure-fire birdie by Golden and then won Nos. 6 and 7 with pars to take the lead for good.

Golden made a big par putt on No. 9 to stay just one down at the turn, but McFarland won three of the first four holes on the back nine to take complete control, closing the match out with a conceded par on No. 15.

"After four I settled into my zone and got it done," McFarland said. "I knew he was going to make birdie on five and I had to make it. From there on, I finally got in my zone and played my own game."

Duddy, meanwhile, spent a ton of energy just getting to the semifinals, outlasting Rachel Stous in 20 holes after seeing a 2-up lead with two holes to play in regulation disappear.

The extra work began to take its toll early in his semifinal match with Hillmer as his arms and hands started cramping on the first few holes. He fell down one when Hillmer eagled the par-5 second, but got back to even with a birdie on No. 4 and took the lead on the next hole with a par.

"About the 20th hole (against Stous), I started feeling the cramps in my hands," Duddy said. "And then my legs started and I felt like I couldn't move at all. It comes and goes, but I was able to keep going."

Duddy took the lead with a par on No. 8 and kept throwing up pars and dodging bids by Hillmer to erase the lead. Hillmer gave himself birdie putts inside 10 feet on Nos. 9, 11 and 12, but couldn't cash in on any of them, and then had a short par putt lip out on No. 13, allowing Duddy to go 3-up.

Hillmer won No. 15 when Duddy started cramping in his legs, cutting the deficit to two, and then saved a halve on No. 16 despite hitting his tee shot into the deep right rough. Both hit their shots to about 15 feet on No. 17, but neither could sink their birdies and the matching pars ended the match.

"They were both excellent players, so I'm just happy to make it through," Duddy said. "Zach missed a lot of birdie putts and I'm happy with par. He must have spent all of his luck in his first match."

Hillmer reached the semifinals with a 6&4 win over Adam Head, who knocked out three-time defending champion Ben Moser on Friday. Golden took a 5&3 win over Bill Kroll in his quarterfinal match.

Jerry Kruger won the President's Flight, beating Chris McPheron in the finals.

TGA City Match Play

At Cypress Ridge GC

Saturday's results

Championship flight

Quarterfinals

(14) Patrick Golden def. (6) Bill Kroll, 5&3

(10) Mac McFarland def. (2) Drew Judd, 1-up

(5) Scot Duddy def. (4) Rachel Stous, 1-up 20 holes

(9) Zach Hillmer def. (16) Adam Head, 6&4

Semifinals

(10) Mac McFarland def. (14) Patrick Golden, 5&3

(5) Scot Duddy def. (9) Zach Hillmer, 2&1

President's flight

Semifinals

(13) Chris McPheron def. (17) Adam Schmidt, forfeit

(15) Jerry Kruger def. (22) Brock Hartshorn, 9&8

Championship

(15) Jerry Kruger def. (13) Chris McPheron, 3&2

Sunday's final pairing

Championship flight

9 a.m. — (5) Scot Duddy vs. (10) Mac McFarland