CURRENT

Coyote — Year-round

Dove — Eurasian collared and ringed turtle, year-round

Rabbit — Year-round

Squirrel — June 1-Feb. 28, 2020

UPCOMING

Bullfrog — July 1-Oct. 31

2019-20 SEASONS

Antelope — Archery, first segment: Sept. 21-29; muzzleloader: Sept. 30-Oct. 7; regular firearm: Oct. 4-7; archery, second segment: Oct. 12-31.

Canada Goose — First segment: Oct. 26-27; second segment: Nov. 6-Feb. 16, 2020

Crow — Nov. 10-March 10, 2020

Deer, statewide — Youth/disability, Sept. 7-15; muzzleloader, Sept. 16-29; Archery, Sept. 16-Dec. 31; pre-rut whitetail antlerless-only, Oct. 12-14; firearm regular season Dec. 4-15; extended firearm, Units 6, 8, 9, 10, and 17, Jan. 1-3, 2020; Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 14, and 16, Jan. 1-5, 2020; Units 10A, 12, 13, 15, and 19, Jan. 1-12, 2020; extended archery, Units 10A and 19, Jan. 13-31, 2020.

Deer, Fort Riley — Youth/disability: Oct. 12-14; archery, first segment: Sept. 1-15; regular firearm, first segment: Nov. 29-Dec. 1; regular firearm, second segment: Dec. 14-22; archery, second segment: Jan. 4-31, 2020.

Deer, Fort Leavenworth — Regular firearm: Nov. 16-17, Nov. 21-24, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Dec. 7-8, Dec. 14-15; extended firearm: Jan. 1-12, 2020; extended archery: Jan. 13-31.

Deer, Smokey Hill Air National Guard Subunit — Regular firearm: Nov. 26-Dec. 7.

Dove — Mourning, whitewing: Sept. 1-Nov. 29

Ducks — Youth, Low Plains Early Zone and High Plains Unit: Oct. 5-6; Low Plains Early Zone, first segment: Oct. 12-Dec. 8; High Plains Zone, first segment: Oct. 12-Jan. 5, 2020; Youth, Low Plains Late Zone: Oct. 19-20; Low Plains Late Zone, first segment: Oct. 26-Dec. 29; Low Plains Southeast Zone: Nov. 2-3; Low Plains Southeast Zone, first segment: Nov. 9-Jan. 5, 2020; Low Plains Early Zone, second segment: Dec. 14-29; Low Plains Southeast Zone, second segment: Jan. 11-26, 2020; High Plains Zone, second segment: Jan. 17-26; Low Plains Late Zone, second segment: Jan. 18-26

Elk — Statewide: Muzzleloader, Sep. 1-30; archery, Sept. 16-Dec. 31; firearm, August 1-31, 2019, Dec. 4-15, 2019, and Jan. 1-March 15, 2020.

Elk, Fort Riley — Muzzleloader, Sep. 1-30; archery, Sept. 1-30; firearm, Oct. 1-Dec. 31.

Greater Prairie Chicken — Early season: Sept. 15-Oct. 15; regular season: Nov. 16-Jan. 31, 2020

Light Goose — First segment: Oct. 26-27; second segment: Nov. 6-Feb. 16, 2020; extended season: Feb. 17-April 30

Pheasant — Youth: Nov. 2-3; regular season: Nov. 9-Jan. 31, 2020

Quail — Youth: Nov. 2-3; regular season: Nov. 9-Jan. 31, 2020

Rail — Sept. 1-Nov. 9

Sandhill Crane — Nov. 6-Jan. 2, 2020

Snipe — Sept. 1-Dec. 16

Teal — Low plains: Sept. 13-29; high plains: Sept. 21-29

Trout — Nov. 1-April 15, 2020

Turkey — Fall: Regular season, Oct. 1-Dec. 3, Dec. 16-Jan. 31, 2020; Spring: Youth/disability, April 1-14, 2020; archery-only, April 6-14, 2020; regular season, April 15-May 31, 2020

White-Fronted Goose — First segment: Oct. 26-Dec. 29; second segment: Jan. 25-Feb. 16, 2020

Woodcock — Oct. 12-Nov. 25