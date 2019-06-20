Thursday

Jun 20, 2019 at 3:40 PM Jun 20, 2019 at 3:40 PM


AMATEUR GOLF

AJGA Kansas Junior

Tuesday

Second Round

Buffalo Dunes Golf Course

Boys Top 10

1. Yun 68-71—139, t2. Morgan 69-72—141, t2. Sangchompuphen 69-72—141, t4. Stangebye 69-73—142, t4. McSpadden 69-73—142, t6. Wilczek 68-75—143, t6. Meek 70-73—143, t6. Crews 68-75—143, t6. Comegys 69-74—143, t6. Townsend 69-74—143.

Girls Top 10

1. Huh 70-72—142, t2. Sutikto 73-72—145, t2. Zhuang 72-73—145, t4. Black 75-73—148, t4. Dong 73-75—148, t4. Hsiu 74-74—148, t4. Zhou 71-77—148, t8. Tomanka 79-70—149, t8. Zhang 73-76—149, t8. Gray 74-75—149.

 

PECOS LEAGUE

Standings

Mountain;Rec.

Alpine;16-3

Garden City;12-7

Trinidad;10-9

Roswell;9-10

Santa Fe;8-10

White Sands;3-16

Pacific;Rec.

High Desert;16-4

Bakersfield;12-8

Tucson;10-8

Monterey;10-11

Wasco;7-12

California City;2-17

Tuesday's Results

Alpine 8, Roswell 7

Roswell at Alpine, PPD

Monterey 9, Tucson 4

Tucson 8, Monterey 7

Garden City 9, Trinidad 5

Santa Fe 24, White Sands 4

High Desert 19, California City 0

Bakersfield at Wasco, PPD

Wednesday's Results

Trinidad at Garden City, late

Santa Fe at White Sands, late

California City at High Desert, late

Monterey at Wasco, late

Tucson at Bakersfield, late

Today's Games

Tucson at Bakersfield, 2 p.m.

Trinidad at Garden City, 6:30 p.m.

Roswell at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.

White Sands at Alpine, 7 p.m.

Monterey at Wasco, 9 p.m.

High Desert at California City, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Roswell at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.

Garden City at Trinidad, 7 p.m.

White Sands at Alpine, 7 p.m.

California City at Monterey, 8:30 p.m.

Wasco at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at High Desert, 9 p.m.