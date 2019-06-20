AMATEUR GOLF
AJGA Kansas Junior
Tuesday
Second Round
Buffalo Dunes Golf Course
Boys Top 10
1. Yun 68-71—139, t2. Morgan 69-72—141, t2. Sangchompuphen 69-72—141, t4. Stangebye 69-73—142, t4. McSpadden 69-73—142, t6. Wilczek 68-75—143, t6. Meek 70-73—143, t6. Crews 68-75—143, t6. Comegys 69-74—143, t6. Townsend 69-74—143.
Girls Top 10
1. Huh 70-72—142, t2. Sutikto 73-72—145, t2. Zhuang 72-73—145, t4. Black 75-73—148, t4. Dong 73-75—148, t4. Hsiu 74-74—148, t4. Zhou 71-77—148, t8. Tomanka 79-70—149, t8. Zhang 73-76—149, t8. Gray 74-75—149.
PECOS LEAGUE
Standings
Mountain;Rec.
Alpine;16-3
Garden City;12-7
Trinidad;10-9
Roswell;9-10
Santa Fe;8-10
White Sands;3-16
Pacific;Rec.
High Desert;16-4
Bakersfield;12-8
Tucson;10-8
Monterey;10-11
Wasco;7-12
California City;2-17
Tuesday's Results
Alpine 8, Roswell 7
Roswell at Alpine, PPD
Monterey 9, Tucson 4
Tucson 8, Monterey 7
Garden City 9, Trinidad 5
Santa Fe 24, White Sands 4
High Desert 19, California City 0
Bakersfield at Wasco, PPD
Wednesday's Results
Trinidad at Garden City, late
Santa Fe at White Sands, late
California City at High Desert, late
Monterey at Wasco, late
Tucson at Bakersfield, late
Today's Games
Tucson at Bakersfield, 2 p.m.
Trinidad at Garden City, 6:30 p.m.
Roswell at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
White Sands at Alpine, 7 p.m.
Monterey at Wasco, 9 p.m.
High Desert at California City, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Roswell at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Garden City at Trinidad, 7 p.m.
White Sands at Alpine, 7 p.m.
California City at Monterey, 8:30 p.m.
Wasco at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at High Desert, 9 p.m.