A pair of furious final-round comebacks in both the girls and boys divisions of the AJGA Kansas Junior nearly produced stunning champions.

On the boys side, Palmer McSpadden mounted a three-stroke charge on Thursday at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course to force a playoff with Jeremy Yun.

But Yun, who entered the day with a two-stroke lead on the field, beat McSpadden in the playoff to claim the Kansas Junior crown.

On the girls side, however, Tianyi Zhuang unseated two-day leader Yoonjeong Huh to win the event title. Huh came into the day with a three-stroke lead on the field but posted a 73 in the final round while Zhuang carded a 69 to win by a shot.

Both Zhuang and Huh bogeyed the final hole 18th.

Zhuang made her run to draw even with Huh early. In the same group and starting on No. 1, Zhuang birdied the par-4 5th and then Huh bogeyed the par-4 6th to get Zhuang within one. She took advantage on the next hole, birdieing the par-5 7th to draw even.

Huh retook a one-stroke lead with a birdie on the par-5 10th, but Zhuang responded with back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th, both par 4s. To make matters worse for Huh, she bogeyed the 12th and was behind by two strokes.

Huh got one shot back with a birdie on the 16th, but when both bogeyed the 18th, Zhuang sealed her win.

Borina Sutikto took third another stroke behind Huh, and Jura Tanaka was fourth at 2-over. She posted a round-best 68 Thursday.

On the boys side, Cole Wilczek took third at 4-under — he had rounds of 68 Tuesday and 69 Thursday, but posted a 75 Wednesday. Matthew Comegys was fourth at 3-under and Micah Stangebye was fifth at 2-under, three shots clear of the rest of the field.

Kansas players

On the boys side, Topeka’s Hayden Beck tied for sixth at 1-over, carding his best round of the event on Thursday with a 71. Liberal’s Maddux Mills tied for 24th at 7-over, after carding a 69 on Tuesday to begin the event a stroke back of the leaders.

Wichita’s Adam Kasitz also tied for 24th and Hutchinson’s Ty Adkins took 46th at 18-over after an 83 on Thursday.