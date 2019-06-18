A quartet of junior golfers all carded 4-under-par 68s Tuesday to lead the boys side after the opening round of the AJGA Kansas Junior at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course.

Meanwhile, Yoonjeong Huh (Kailua-Kona, Hawaii) sits alone atop the girls’ division leaderboard, posting a 2-under 70 for a one-shot lead over Michelle Zhou (Keller, Texas). Garden City’s own Alyssa McMillen posted an 18-over 90 and was in 38th after Tuesday.

Charlie Jackson (Norman, Okla.), Cole Wilczek (Las Vegas), Jeremy Yun (Menlo Park, Calif.) and Josiah Crews (Ninnekah, Okla.) are the four boys in the lead ahead of another group of seven golfers at 3-under.

A soon-to-be-sophomore at Garden City High School, Theo Juhl carded a 6-over 78 Tuesday, and is tied for 63rd. Jarett Richmeier of Garden City posted a 15-over 87 and was in 93rd.

As a freshman, Juhl tied for 20th at the Class 6A state tournament in May with a 78. On Tuesday, Juhl, starting on No. 1, got to a 78 with seven bogeys and one birdie — he bogeyed all four of the par 3s, and birdied the par-5 seventh.

Jackson also started on No. 1, and finished the front nine at 3-under. He then birdied Nos. 12 and 17 on the back nine, but had one flaw in a bogey on the par-4 16th. Cole Wilczek did all of his work on his first 10 holes, recording five birdies and a bogey in that stretch, before playing even the rest of the way.

Yun played mistake free in his round, recording a pair of back-to-back birdies (4th/5th and 14th/15th). Meanwhile, Crews was 6-under through 14 holes, before bogeying both the par-4 15th and par-4 18th to finish at 68.

On the girls’ side, Huh also got off to a roaring start, sitting at 4-under through 14 holes before bogeying both the 15th and 16th to go into the clubhouse at 2-under — still good enough for the lead.

All players will complete a second round Wednesday, with a 50 percent cut (plus ties) to follow. Thursday will be the third and final round.