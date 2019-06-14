Garden City Community College made the first of what is sure to be several hires in the athletic department over the next couple of weeks.

GCCC named Omega Tandy head women’s basketball coach on Friday, and scheduled a news conference with the new coach for June 25.

Tandy has spent the last decade-plus as a high school and AAU coach in Indiana, and most recently was the head coach of Mississinewa High School in Gas City, Ind. In two years there, she went 24-22.

But it was something else about Tandy that sold her to GCCC Athletic Director Greg McVey.

“I think initially, her passion, her joy for life and her joy for basketball,” is what stood out for McVey, he said Friday. “She’s just a really positive, student-centered person who I think will do great things for us. We had a lot of great candidates, but when she came to campus, she rose to the top with the committee and everyone she met with.

“She’s just a good fit for where we’re at in our program.”

Tandy takes over the Broncbuster program after Charinee Mitchell resigned in May to take an assistant coach position at Lamar University. Mitchell helmed the Busters for two seasons, going 34-29.

"This is the highest level of basketball in junior college," Tandy said, according to a news release from GCCC. "I want to hit the ground running. We need to make a name for ourselves so the recruits see that we should be the premier program in the conference."

Tandy, then Omega Harrington, played at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, and then Cleveland State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

After her collegiate career, she began coaching in the AAU for nine years, according to GCCC. She was also an assistant coach at the University of Evansville for one season, prior to taking the helm at Mississinewa.

“She comes highly recommended, and she’s got a high basketball IQ,” McVey said. “She’s a rising star, and certainly, she showed that when she was on campus.”

Still, McVey understands there’s a learning curve for a first-time college head coach.

“I think it’s going to be important for her to hire an assistant with some college coaching experience, preferably at the two-year level,” McVey said, “but I certainly know she can coach, and I think she’s somebody who is a great player and a great division I player.”

According to GCCC, Tandy is married to George Tandy IV, and they have three children, Aven Rae, Grace and George V.

GCCC searching for more coaches

GCCC is also currently looking to hire a head cross country and track and field coach, a head strength and conditioning coach and assistants for both basketball teams and the volleyball team.

“We have committees formed for all of those positions, and we have applicants for all of them,” McVey said, before saying the college is attempting to get all of the positions settled within the next few weeks.