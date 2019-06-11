REIMS, France — There was little doubt the United States would dominate its opening 2019 Women's World Cup match.

But Alex Morgan's five goals and the USWNT's 13-0 destruction of Thailand still thrilled the announced crowd of 18,591 Tuesday night at Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis each recorded a brace. Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also scored.

Morgan, who had never before scored in the group stage of a World Cup, nearly gave the U.S. a lead four minutes into the match, but an offside call negated her goal. It didn't matter, because she scored the first goal of the night anyway eight minutes later.

Defender Kelley O'Hara flew up the right flank, crossed the ball to Morgan in front of goal, and Morgan solidly struck the ball with her head for a straight shot into the net and a 1-0 U.S. lead.

Rose Lavelle, who started strong and quick creating multiple chances for the U.S., scored the team's second goal in the 20th minute. O'Hara played a long ball forward, and Lavelle rifled it in from just outside the box.

In minute 32, Tobin Heath was tripped at the edge of the box. She took the ensuing free kick, which fell to Horan right in front of goal. Horan bobbled the ball before gaining control and roofing her shot into Thailand's net for a 3-0 lead.

When the referee announced two extra minutes at the end of the first half, things got a little crazy in front of Thailand's goal. Lavelle shot. Crystal Dunn shot. Morgan header. Heath rebound. A lot of legs colliding around the ball. Horan down in the box. No call.

Thailand's 5-foot-5 goalkeeper Sukanya Chor Charoenying batted away a couple shots and the defense blocked the rest to prevent yet another U.S. goal before halftime.

U.S. coach Jill Ellis started in a familiar 4-3-3 formation, but midfielder Becky Sauerbrunn was left out of the starting 11 as a precaution due to a minor quad injury, according to U.S. Soccer. Mewis started in her place, and she didn't miss a beat.

Mewis kicked off a fast and furious second half for the U.S. with a 50th-minute goal. Then, during a three-minute period from minutes 53-56, the United States scored three times, barely giving fans a chance to celebrate in between.

Morgan, Mewis and Lavelle scored their second goals — in that order — during that time.

Morgan said a day before the match that the team was united it "a way she'd never seen it before." And they united to continue scoring until the final whistle.

The rest of the half was a blur. Morgan goal (74'). Rapinoe (79'). Morgan (81'). Pugh (85'). Morgan (87'). Lloyd (92'). Celebration. Standing ovation.

The USWNT now heads to Paris to for a Sunday match against Chile, which lost to Group F rival Sweden earlier Tuesday.