Kansas State's men's basketball team still has one scholarship spot remaining for its 2019-20 roster. For now, at least, Bruce Weber and his staff are taking a wait-and-see approach as to how to fill it.

"We're just going to see what's out there," Weber, who is coming off back-to-back 25-win seasons as the Wildcats' head coach, said at a Catbacker Tour event in Salina last week. "I kind of joked with some people that Baylor picked up (Jared) Butler last — whatever that was — July or August, and he ended up being one of the best players in the country."

At a prior Catbacker event in Olathe, associate head coach Chris Lowery said K-State was "looking at all angles," from graduate transfers (who can play immediately) to "regular" transfers (who would have to sit at least one season before being eligible to take the floor). At the time, Lowery pointed out the mind-numbing number of players in the NCAA's transfer portal.

"There are still 500 people in the transfer portal who don't have a home and haven't been on visits," he said. "You think about it that way. That is crazy. To be in that portal and not have visits lined up or know where you are going to play next year is kind of a dicey thing to do, but the portal has created that. Guys can jump in there and see their value."

Weber said K-State only knows one thing about the future: rising seniors Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien will be gone by this time next year. If rising third-year junior Cartier Diarra plays well enough next season, Weber said he likely would flirt with putting his name in the NBA draft. The Wildcats haven't ruled out any scenario as they try to flesh out the 2019-20 roster.

A bit of luck wouldn't hurt, though.

"You get good fortune go your way at times if you're in long enough," Weber said. "If we can have good fortune and find somebody at the end — and I'm OK with a transfer, if it's the right transfer we feel can help us a year from now. ... If you can get an older guy to help you, I think that would be beneficial."