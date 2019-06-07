Wyatt Hayes was hoping to continue his football career into college, but there weren’t many opportunities for a 6-foot, 185-pound fullback and defensive end.

So even after a stellar prep career on the gridiron, Hayes decided to go after another love of his in college — he’ll wrestle at Nebraska-Kearney after signing a National Letter of Intent in March.

But Hayes will get one more opportunity to strap on pads and a helmet to showcase his football acumen, when the Scott City graduate plays in the 46th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City.

“It definitely feels good to be able to play football one last time,” Hayes said Thursday, in the middle of a week full of practice and other Shrine events. “When I committed to wrestling, I see it as bittersweet. It meant the last time I was playing football, but know I was going on to compete in a sport I love, it allows me to just play the best I can (Saturday) and leave it all out there.”

The bowl will put a cap on an incredible high school career — as a senior, he racked up 1,644 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns, helping Scott City to a 10-1 record and Class 3A state quarterfinal berth. He also made 66 tackles, including seven sacks, on the defensive side of the ball.

He was named The Telegram’s Area Player of the Year for those efforts, and was the only area football player to be invited to play in Saturday’s Shrine Bowl.

“That’s definitely one thing I thank the coaches for, giving me one last chance to strap on the pads and be able to learn something new,” Hayes said.

Something new is playing outside linebacker for the West squad, coached by Hesston’s Tyson Bauerle. Hayes usually played weak side defensive end for the Beavers, a position not entirely different than outside linebacker but still has differences.

“We had a lot of install earlier in the week,” Hayes said of learning the position and the new defense. “We sat Saturday, Sunday, Monday for install. It was kind of a dummy course for how to run the defense. And then Tuesday, Wednesday, (Thursday and Friday), it’s just kind of scrimmage days.”

Hayes said the defense is fairly rudimentary, with just a week of practice before the game, but it’s about getting all the different players from all over western Kansas on the same page. But he said he started to see that happen later in the week.

But all throughout the week, the players and coaches participate in all different kind of events, as well. The Shriners is a philanthropist organization that supports Shriners Hospitals for Children, and Hayes said he was moved by the experience of meeting a young boy who was born without full hands.

“We watched videos of him hitting and throwing a baseball, playing basketball,” Hayes said. “He makes it look just as easy, even though it’s things the rest of us take for granted.

It kind of made you step back and think about how grateful you should be.”

As for Saturday’s game, Hayes just wants to enjoy playing football one last time.

“I think if we win, it’s just a bonus,” he said. “I really just want to go out and play as hard as I can.”