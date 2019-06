HUNTING

CURRENT

Coyote — Year-round

Dove — Eurasian collared and ringed turtle, year-round

Rabbit — Year-round

Squirrel — June 1-Feb. 28, 2020

UPCOMING

Bullfrog — July 1-Oct. 31

2019-20 SEASONS

Canada Goose — First segment: Oct. 26-27; second segment: Nov. 6-Feb. 16, 2020

Crow — Nov. 10-March 10, 2020

Deer — Youth/disability, Sept. 7-15; muzzleloader, Sept. 16-29; Archery, Sept. 16-Dec. 31; pre-rut whitetail antlerless-only, Oct. 12-14; firearm regular season Dec. 4-15; extended firearm, Units 6, 8, 9, 10, and 17, Jan. 1-3, 2020; Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 14, and 16, Jan. 1-5, 2020; Units 10A, 12, 13, 15, and 19, Jan. 1-12, 2020; extended archery, Units 10A and 19, Jan. 13-31, 2020

Dove — Mourning, whitewing: Sept. 1-Nov. 29

Ducks — Youth, Low Plains Early Zone and High Plains Unit: Oct. 5-6; Low Plains Early Zone, first segment: Oct. 12-Dec. 8; High Plains Zone, first segment: Oct. 12-Jan. 5, 2020; Youth, Low Plains Late Zone: Oct. 19-20; Low Plains Late Zone, first segment: Oct. 26-Dec. 29; Low Plains Southeast Zone: Nov. 2-3; Low Plains Southeast Zone, first segment: Nov. 9-Jan. 5, 2020; Low Plains Early Zone, second segment: Dec. 14-29; Low Plains Southeast Zone, second segment: Jan. 11-26, 2020; High Plains Zone, second segment: Jan. 17-26; Low Plains Late Zone, second segment: Jan. 18-26

Elk — Statewide: Muzzleloader, Sep. 1-30; Fort Riley: Archery, Sept. 1-30; firearm, Oct. 1-Dec. 31. Outside of Fort Riley: Archery, Sept. 16-Dec. 31; firearm, August 1-31, 2019, Dec. 4-15, 2019, and Jan. 1-March 15, 2020

Greater Prairie Chicken — Early season: Sept. 15-Oct. 15; regular season: Nov. 16-Jan. 31, 2020

Light Goose — First segment: Oct. 26-27; second segment: Nov. 6-Feb. 16, 2020; extended season: Feb. 17-April 30

Pheasant — Youth: Nov. 2-3; regular season: Nov. 9-Jan. 31, 2020

Quail — Youth: Nov. 2-3; regular season: Nov. 9-Jan. 31, 2020

Rail — Sept. 1-Nov. 9

Sandhill Crane — Nov. 6-Jan. 2, 2020

Snipe — Sept. 1-Dec. 16

Teal — Low plains: Sept. 13-29; high plains: Sept. 21-29

Trout — Nov. 1-April 15, 2020

Turkey — Fall: Regular season, Oct. 1-Dec. 3, Dec. 16-Jan. 31, 2020; Spring: Youth/disability, April 1-14, 2020; archery-only, April 6-14, 2020; regular season, April 15-May 31, 2020

White-Fronted Goose — First segment: Oct. 26-Dec. 29; second segment: Jan. 25-Feb. 16, 2020

Woodcock — Oct. 12-Nov. 25

PECOS LEAGUE



Standings

Mountain;Rec.

Roswell;4-0

Garden City;3-1

Alpine;2-1

Santa Fe;1-2

Trinidad;1-3

White Sands;0-4

Pacific;Rec.

Monterey;4-0

Bakersfield;3-1

High Desert;3-1

California City;1-3

Tucson;1-3

Wasco;0-4

Friday’s Results



Garden City 11, Trinidad 4

Alpine 24, Sante Fe 14

Roswell 7, White Sands 4

Monterey 7, Wasco 1

High Desert 11, Tucson 2

California City 7, Bakersfield 4

Saturday’s Results

Alpine 11, Sante Fe 6

Trinidad 14, Garden City 6

Roswell 6, White Sands 3

Monterey 10, California City 5

Tucson 4, High Desert 3

Bakersfield 5, Wasco 3

Sunday's Results

Garden City 14, Trinidad 9

Alpine at Santa Fe, PPD

High Desert 11. Tucson 3

Monterey 9, California City 2

Roswell 11, White Sands 7

Bakersfield 11, Wasco 7

Monday's Results

Santa Fe at Trinidad, late

Garden City at Roswell, late

Monterey at High Desert, late

Wasco at Bakersfield, late

Today's Games

White Sands at Alpine, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe at Trinidad, 7 p.m.

Garden City at Roswell, 8 p.m.

Monterey at High Desert, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at California City, 9 p.m.

RECREATION

Tennis

Garden City Open

Friday

Open Singles

Men

First Round

Grigorev, bye; McClung def. Nguyen, 8-3; R Silva def. Pratt, 8-4; I Silva, bye; Keller, bye; Richardson def. Morren, 8-0; Kitten def. Wyse, 9-7; Bevis, bye

Quarterfinals

Grigorev def. McClung, 8-6; R Silva def. I Silva, 9-7; Richardson def. Keller, 8-6; Bevis def. Kitten, 8-3

Semifinals

Grigorev def. R Silva, 8-0; Bevis def. Richardson, 9-7.

Final

Grigorev def. Bevis, 6-4, 7-6(7-5)

Consolation quarterfinals

Kitten def. Nguyen, 8-2; Keller def. Pratt, 8-0; I Silva def. Morren, 8-4; McClung def. Wyse, 8-2.

Consolation semifinals

Keller def. Kitten, 8-4; McClung def. I Silva, 8-5.

Fifth-place match

Keller def. McClung, 8-3

Third-place match

Richardson def. R Silva

Women

Quarterfinals

Linenberger, bye; Richardson def. Hagan, 8-4; Kneeland def. Riggs, 8-6; Tabor, bye

Semifinals

Linenberger def. Richardson, 8-4; Tabor def. Kneeland, 8-6

Final

Tabor def. Linenberger, 8-4

Fifth-place match

Riggs def. Hagan, 6-3, 6-1

Third-place match

Richardson def. Kneeland, 8-5

A Singles

Men

First Round

Rodriguez, bye; A Huie def. Aguilar, 8-7 (4); Carreon def. A Truong, 8-2; Mee, bye; To def. Wells, 8-6; N Huie def. Elchuck, 8-7 (10-8); Taylor def. K Huie, 8-6; Carter, bye

Quarterfinals

Rodriguez def. A Huie, 8-6; Carreon def. Mee, 8-0; To def. N Huie, 8-3; Taylor def. Carter, 8-3

Semifinals

Carreon def. Rodriguez, 8-6; To def. Taylor, 8-1

Final

To def. Carreon, 8-0

Consolation bracket

Aguilar, bye; Truong, bye; Wells def. Elchuck, 9-8 (8-6); K Huie, bye

Consolation quarterfinals

Aguilar def. Carter, 8-3; N Huie def. Truong, 8-0; Wells def. Mee, 8-4; K Huie def. A Huie

Consolation semifinals

N Huie def. Aguilar; K Huie def. Wells

Third-place match

Rodriguez def. Taylor 8-6

Women

Quarterfinals

Alcantar, bye; Hands def. McGraw, 8-0; Galia def. Martinez, 8-3; Howard, bye

Semifinals

Hands def. Alcantar, 8-0; Galia def. Howard, 8-4.

Fifth-place match

McGraw def. Martinez, 8-2

Third-place match

Alcantar def. Howard, 8-1

Final

Hands def. Galia, 8-0.

B Singles

Men

Quarterfinals

Barnett def. Matthews, 8-1; Kleysteuber def. George, 8-4; Nguyen def. Kraus, 8-3; Morren def. Woods, 8-0

Semifinals

Kleysteuber def. Barnett, 9-8 (10); Morren def. Nguyen, 8-0.

Final

Morren def. Kleysteuber, 8-0

Consolation semifinals

Woods def. Krauss, 8-2; George def. Matthews, 8-5.

Third-place match

Barnett def. Nguyen, 8-2

Fifth-Place match

Woods def. George, 8-1

Women

Quarterfinals

Nanniga, bye

Hands def. El Richardson, 8-1; Em Richardson def. Ptacek, 8-5; Nguyen, bye

Semifinals

Nanniga def. Hands, 8-1; Nguyen def. Em Richardson, 8-4.

Fifth-place match

El Richardson def. Ptacek, 8-4

Third-place match

Hands def. Em Richardson, 8-4

Final

Nguyen def. Nanniga, 8-3

C Singles

Men

Quarterfinals

Nguyen, bye; A Ackerman def. Smarsh, 6-0; Kraus def. Woodbury, 6-0; E Ackerman, bye

Semifinals

Ackerman def. Nguyen, 6-4; Krause def. E Ackerman, 6-4

Fifth-place match

Smarsh def. Woodbury, 6-2

Third-place match

Nguyen def. E Ackerman, 6-3

Final

Kraus def. A Ackerman, 6-4

Women

Quarterfinals

J Kennedy def. Nanniga, 6-0; R Kennedy, bye; Ptacek, bye; Kneeland, bye

Semifinals

J Kennedy def. R Kennedy, 6-0; Kneeland def. Ptacek, 6-0.

Third-place match

Ptacek def. R Kennedy, 6-0

Final

J Kennedy def. Kneeland, 6-3

Saturday

Doubles

Men’s Open

First round

Ackerman/Just, bye; Huie/Huie def. Carter/Kipp, 8-5; Morren/Morren, bye; McClung/Huie, bye; Silva/Silva, bye; Keller/Nguyen, bye; Kitten/To def. Wurst/Richard, 8-2; Bevis/Darter, bye.

Quarterfinals

Just/Ackerman def. Huie/Huie, 8-0; McClung/Huie def. Morren/Morren, 8-5; Keller/Nguyen def. Silva/Silva, 9-7; Kitten/To def. Bevis/Darter, 9-7.

Semifinals

Ackerman/Just def. McClung/Huie, 8-1; Keller/Nguyen def. Kitten/To, 8-4.

Final

Keller/Nguyen def. Ackerman/Just, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Consolation quarterfinals

Bevis/Darter def. Carter/Kipp, 8-0; Silva/Silva, bye; Morren/Morren, bye; Wurst/Richards def. Huie/Huie, 8-3.

Consolation semifinals

Wurst/Richard def. Morren/Morren, 8-6; Silva/Silva def. Bevis/Darter, 8-4.

Fifth-place match

Wurst/Richard def. Silva/Silva, 8-5.

Third-place match

Kitten/To def. Huie/McClung, 8-3.

Men’s A

Quarterfinals

Pratt/Ramirez def. Rodriguez/Wells, 8-5; Taylor/Ornelas, bye; Barnett/Carreon def. Mee/Truong, 8-5; Cupp/Wright def. Aguilar/Elchuck, 8-2.

Semifinals

Ramirez/Pratt def. Taylor/Ornelas, 8-4; Cupp/Wright def. Barnett/Carreon, 8-2.

Fifth-place match

Rodriguez/Wells def. Aguilar/Elchuck, 8-4

Third-place match

Barnett/Carreon def. Taylor/Ornelas, 8-6.

Final

Cupp/Wright def. Pratt/Ramirez, 8-5.

Men’s B

Round Robin

Woods/Matthews def. Nguyen/Kyaw, 8-5; Morren/George def. Kleysteuber/Kraus, 8-6; Kleysteuber/Kraus def. Nguyen/Kyaw, 9-7; Morren/George def. Woods/Matthews, 8-3; Morren/George def. Nguyen/Kyaw, 8-0; Kleysteuber/Kraus def. Woods/Matthews, 8-5.

1. Morren/George, 2. Kleysteuber/Kraus, 3. Woods/Matthews, 4. Nguyen/Kyaw.

Men’s C

E Ackerman/A Ackerman def. Kraus/Smarsh, 6-2, 6-1.

Women’s Open

Round Robin

Hagan/Tabor def. Galia/Linenberger; Kipp/Riggs def. Kyaw/Silva, 8-3; Kipp/Riggs def. Galia/Linenbeger, 8-4; Hagan/Tabor def. Kyaw/Silva, 8-1; Galia/Linenberger def. Kyaw/Silva, 8-4; Hagan/Tabor def. Kipp/Riggs, 8-3.

1. Hagan/Tabor, 2. Kipp/Riggs, 3. Galia/Linenberger, 4. Kyaw/Silva.

Women’s A

Round Robin

Motzner/Hillman def. Anderson/Goetz, 8-2; Hands/Hands def. Kneeland/Alcantar, 8-1; Hands/Hands def. Anderson/Goetz; Kneeland/Alcantar def. Motzner/Hillan, 8-2; Anderson/Goetz def. Kneeland/Alcantar, 8-6; Hands/Hands def. Motzner/Hillman, 8-3.

1. Hands/Hands, 2. Kneeland/Alcantar, 3. Motzner/Hillman, 4. Anderson/Goetz.

Women’s B

Round Robin

Richardson/Richardson def. Byer/Nanniga, 8-6; Nanniga/Ptacek def. Richardson/Richardson, 9-7; Nanniga/Ptacek def. Byer/Nanniga, 8-0.

1. Nanniga/Ptacek, 2. Richardson/Richardson, 3. Byer/Nanniga.

Women’s C

Round Robin

Kneeland/Just def. Kennedy/Kennedy, 6-1; Ptacek/J Kennedy def. Just/Smarsh, 6-0; Kennedy/Kennedy def. Just/Smarsh, 6-2; Kneeland/Just def. Ptacek/J Kennedy, 6-4; Ptacek/J Kennedy def. Kennedy/Kennedy, 6-1; Kneeland/Just def. Just/Smarsh, 6-0.

1. Kneeland/Just, 2. Ptacek/Kennedy, 3. Kennedy/Kennedy, 4. Just/Smarsh.

Sunday

Mixed Doubles

Open

First round

Johnson/Quinby, bye; Kipp/Kipp def. Elchuck/Tabor, 9-7; Bevis/Kneeland, bye; Nguyen/Riggs, bye; Richardson/Richardson, bye; Silva/Hagan, bye; Taylor/Linenberger, bye; Ackerman/Ackerman, bye.

Quarterfinals

Johnson/Quinby def. Kipp/Kipp, 8-6; Bevis/Kneeland def. Nguyen/Riggs, 8-4; Silva/Hagan def. Richardson/Richardson, 8-4; Ackerman/Ackerman def. Taylor/Linenberger.

Semifinals

Bevis/Kneeland def. Johnson/Quinby, 8-2; Ackerman/Ackerman def. Silva/Hagan, 9-7.

Final

Bevis/Kneeland def. Ackerman/Ackerman.

Consolation Quarterfinals

Taylor/Linenberger def. Elchuck/Tabor, 8-6; Richardson/Richardson, bye; Nguyen/Riggs, bye; Kipp/Kipp, bye.

Consolation Semifinals

Nguyen/Riggs def. Kipp/Kipp, 8-2; Richardson/Richardson def. Taylor/Linenberger, 8-3.

Fifth-place match

Nguyen/Riggs def. Richardson/Richarson, 8-5.

Third-place match

Silva/Hagan def. Johnson/Quinby, 8-3.

Mixed A

First round

Hands/Hands, bye; Kyaw/Rodriguez def. Ornelas/Gatia, 9-7; Wright/LeBeux def. Truong/Martinez, 8-4; Carter/Motzner, bye; Johnson/Johnson, bye; Morren/Kleysteuber def. Aguilar/Alcantar, 8-5; Morren/Lemke def. Anderson/Neal; Cupp/Cupp, bye.

Quarterfinals

Hands/Hands def. Kyaw/Rodriguez, 8-0; Wright/LeBeux def. Carter/Motzner, 8-4; Morren/Kleysteuber def. Johnson/Johnson, 8-0; Cupp/Cupp def. Morren/Lemke, 8-0.

Semifinals

Hands/Hands def. Wright/LeBeux, 8-1; Cupp/Cupp def. Morren/Kleysteuber, 8-6.

Final

Hands/Hands def. Cupp/Cupp, 8-5.

Consolation Quarterfinals

Morren/Lemke def. Ornelas/Galia, 8-3; Truong/Martinez def. Johnson/Johnson, 8-2; Motzner/Carter def. Aguilar/Alcantar, 8-6; Kyaw/Rodriguez, bye.

Consolation semifinals

Truong/Martinez def. Morren/Lemke, 8-4; Motzner/Carter def. Kyaw/Rodriguez, 8-6.

Fifth-place match

Motzner/Carter def. Truong/Martinez

Third-place match

Wright/LeBeux def. Warren/Kleysteuber, 9-7.

Mixed B

Quarterfinals

Nguyen/Nguyen, bye; Barnett/Byer def. Howard/Howard, 8-5; Ramirez/Trembley def. Ptacek/Ptacek, 8-5; Morren/Nannia, bye.

Semifinals

Nguyen/Nguyen def. Barnett/Byer, 8-6; Ramirez/Trembley def. Morren/Nanniga, 8-6.

Fifth-place match

Ptacek/Ptacek def. Howard/Howard, 8-3.

Final

Ramirez/Trembley def. Nguyen/Nguyen, 8-2.

Mixed C

Quarterfinals

Nguyen/Kneeland, bye; Ackerman/Kennedy def. Smarsh/Kennedy, 9-8 (7-5); Ackerman/Nanniga, bye; Kraus/Just, bye.

Semifinals

Smarsh/Kennedy def. Nguyen/Kneeland, 8-6; Kraus/Just def. Ackerman/Ackerman, 8-3.

Third-Place match

Ackerman/Nanniga def. Nguyen/Kneeland, 9-7

Final

Just/Kraus def. Smarsh/Kennedy, 8-0.