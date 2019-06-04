HUTCHINSON — It took eight games in three days, but the McPherson U-16 baseball team is the rightful champion of the Hutch Showcase.

McPherson went 2-0 on Friday, 1-1 on Saturday, and a resilient 4-0 on Sunday to win the championship.

On Friday, McPherson defeated Wichita Grillot Aeros 11-0, led by Camdon James’ five RBIs. McPherson followed up that victory with a 14-3 win over Wichita Bryant Aeros. This time it was Aiden Hoover who led the way with five RBIs.

McPherson made it 3-0 after opening Saturday with an 8-4 win over Clearwater. The only loss of the weekend came in game four in a 9-0 drubbing to Grillot Aeros.

McPherson rebounded with a 9-1 win over Clearwater in which Hunter Alvord and Gavin Richardson combined for a one-hitter.

After a 5-3 win over Wichita Devos Aeros, McPherson closed out the tournament with back-to-back wins over Bryant Aeros by five runs a piece.

It’s a busy week for the U-16. McPherson faces Newton in a double header on Tuesday before hosting Andover Central for a double header on Thursday.

McPherson concludes the week by hosting games on Friday and Saturday at McPherson College and Grant Complex.

