TOPEKA — As the NFL offseason moved into the June shakeup period on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs had one giant question mark still hovering over the team — the status of star receiver Tyreek Hill, who faces the prospect of both legal and professional consequences after allegations of child abuse arose this spring.

With the Overland Park district attorney office’s investigation reopened after a troubling 11-minute audio clip surfaced of a conversation between Hill and fiancée Crystal Espinal, the Chiefs and the NFL now await its conclusion before making a definite decision on the indefinitely suspended receiver.

Hill was undoubtedly the most dynamic weapon in quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ arsenal during his meteoric rise to superstardom last season, posting 87 receptions for 1,479 yards and 12 receptions and looking flat-out undefendable at times. Now, after audio leaked of him threatening his fiancée, he may be indefensible, as well.

With Hill’s career in limbo, the Chiefs used their first pick in April’s NFL Draft to bring in an insurance policy. The team used the 56th pick to draft the player the organization believed to be the closest match to Hill’s raw talent as a deep threat: Georgia’s Mecole Hardman.

Hardman certainly has the blazing speed to draw the comparison to Hill, though he’s still not a carbon copy — Hardman’s official 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine was 4.33 seconds, while Hill’s best time during his Pro Day at West Alabama was reportedly 4.28 seconds, though other unofficial, hand-timed marks range from 4.26 second all the way down to 4.21.

But it takes more than just speed to succeed at this level, and Hardman’s college stats may not inspire a lot of confidence that he’s ready to step into the limelight in Kansas City.

Hardman had 35 receptions for 543 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018, eclipsing the century mark just once — a six-reception, 103-yard performance against South Carolina in the Bulldogs’ second game of the season. By comparison, Hill eclipsed the century mark six times in 2018, with his best performance a 10-reception, 215-yard showing during a barn-burner against the Los Angeles Rams while facing some of the best defensive backs in the game in former Jayhawk Aqib Talib and former Chief Marcus Peters.

For his entire college career, Hardman posted 60 receptions, 961 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns in 33 games. In just those six games in which Hill eclipsed 100 yards, he posted 44 receptions, 883 yards and 10 touchdowns.

It’s a stark contrast in efficiency, for sure.

But Chiefs wide receivers coach Greg Lewis said during a news conference this week that he’s been impressed with the way Hardman has pushed himself so far, as well as giving a nod to a few other young receivers who have stepped up and may be called upon to be contributors this season.

“(Hardman’s) continuing to develop and he’s extremely fast and he plays that way,” Lewis said. “That’s what we want. We want a guy that can play fast, take the top off the coverage, get through and make plays down the field. And then it’s my job to develop him as a complete route runner with the underneath stuff.

“He’s doing a tremendous job. He’s in here early everyday trying to find the ins and outs to help himself become better as a professional football player.”

Lewis also had high praise for former Kansas State receiver Byron Pringle, who impressed during the 2018 preseason as an undrafted free agent before being sent to the injured reserve with a hamstring injury and sports hernia in the preseason finale against Green Bay.

“I thought Byron Pringle has done a great job thus far through the OTAs,” Lewis said. “He’s played fast, he’s played physical and he’s plucking the ball out of the air and he’s giving himself an opportunity to continue to make plays for us.

“Gehrig Dieter and Marcus Kemp have also been in the system for two years and they stepped up and continue to progress in their development and have done a tremendous job. Demarcus (Robinson) has done a really good job. Being in his fourth year here, he’s taken on a leadership role and he’s come out and made plays consistently on a day-in and day-out basis.”

Besides being a threat in the passing game, Hardman also looks to make an impact early on as a kick returner thanks to his blazing speed.

“Watching him in college you could see the burst and the explosiveness after he catches the ball and separates from quality players,” said Dave Toub, who works with Hardman as both the Chiefs’ assistant head coach and as special teams coordinator. “We feel like he can do the same thing here at this level.”

Mahomes also spoke positively about Hardman following organized team activities last week.

“He’s a great player,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, he’s very fast, but he’s working on everything, route-running, getting accustomed to the offense, I was very excited. When you add guys and add depth, it really is a special thing to know that the staff and everybody keeps adding and are never satisfied with where we are at, we are going to keep getting better every single year.”

Out of their depth?

The Chiefs’ receiving corps could look quite a bit different in 2019 compared to last season, especially if Hill gets released or suspended for the season. In that case, the top returning wide receiver would be Sammy Watkins, who posted 40 receptions for 519 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Former Chiefs slot receiver Chris Conley, who posted 32 receptions for 344 yards but was a solid target in the red zone with five touchdowns, now plays for Jacksonville, leaving Robinson as the next top returning receiver (33 catches, 288 yards, 4 TDs).

The team website as of Wednesday listed Watkins and Robinson as the top receivers on the depth chart, with Hardman and Dieter behind Robinson on the left side and Kemp and Pringle behind Watkins on the right.