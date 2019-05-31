Garden City Community College’s men’s basketball program was sanctioned by the NJCAA on Friday for a self-reported violation, a news release from the college said.

The Broncbusters have two fewer scholarships for the 2019-20 season, reducing its amount of scholarship players on the roster to a maximum of 13.

The sanction comes after GCCC reported that an assistant coach violated an NJCAA bylaw outlining impermissible benefits of “cash or kind.”

The release said that GCCC terminated the assistant coach — Ivan Leal, according to head coach Patrick Nee — after learning of the violations, but Leal also was suspended by the NJCAA for five games at any NJCAA institution.

“I’m fully supportive of the decision to self-report the violation to the NJCAA and my program will move forward accordingly,” Nee said.

Leal had been an assistant for the program since 2017, when he was first hired by former head coach Brady Trenkle. Nee — who replaced Trenkle for the 2019 season — kept Leal on the staff.

A Twitter direct message to Leal on Friday went unreturned.

The Busters went 13-18 in 2019.