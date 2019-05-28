LAWRENCE — Kansas point guard Devon Dotson is competing at an NBA Pro Day represented by all 30 teams Tuesday in Los Angeles, then will return home to Charlotte, North Carolina immediately after to huddle with family members and decide whether to keep his name in the 2019 NBA Draft or return to KU for a sophomore season, his dad, Dana, told The Star.

The deadline for college players to remove their name from the 2019 draft pool if they wish to return to school is 10:59 p.m. Central time Wednesday.

Dotson, a 6-foot-2 point guard, who averaged 12.3 points and 3.5 assists a game his freshman season, has had eight individual workouts with NBA teams the past several weeks. He also attended the NBA Combine in mid-May.

Tuesday’s pro day — which also is being attended by Tennessee’s Grant Williams, Texas’ Jaxson Hayes, Louisville’s Jordan Nwora and others — follows a weekend in which the Dotson family examined findings of a report on Devon’s draft status provided by the NBA’s Undergraduate Advisory Committee.

“Right now (it says) he’s a second-round pick,” Dana Dotson said Tuesday in a phone conversation. “That was consistent with what we originally were told in a report early on after the season was over. We requested a follow-up report right after the (NBA) Combine. It came up the same.”

To decide to keep his name in the draft, Devon Dotson may need to be told by a specific team he would be either taken in the first round or perhaps guaranteed a contract after being selected in round two.

“At the end of the day the criteria (for turning pro) has been a guaranteed contract,” Dana Dotson said. “I personally do not think it’s worth it personally if you do not have a guarantee of NBA minimum money. When we first got into this, I was under the impression that happened with first-round picks and the first five or six picks of the second round. Devonté Graham, even though he was picked 34, he got two years guaranteed and a third-year option (with NBA’s Charlotte Hornets). Since then people have educated me (that) 92 percent of the top 22 picks in the second round received guaranteed deals. That was information I didn’t have.

“It’s always been (his getting) a guaranteed deal — obviously the situation too and the likelihood of it happening. What are the teams involved? Are they teams where he’d be a good fit? He’ll have more feedback after the Pro Day. All the teams are represented. At Pro Day, he’ll have a chance to have last-minute conversations with teams that have expressed interest. We’ll get a last bit of information.”

The plan is for Dana Dotson to have a conference call with his son and likely his agent sometime after Pro Day on Tuesday..

Then … “When he (Devon) gets back late tonight or first thing in the morning, we’ll sit and talk about a lot of things and he’ll make a decision,” Dana said.

Dana Dotson said the family has spoken with KU coach Bill Self a lot during the process.

“He’s been supportive,” Dana Dotson said of Self. “He’s been involved in some of the feedback (from NBA personnel). He wants him back. He’s been very respectful, not trying to sway one way or another. He’ll give his opinion, here are the facts, what I think. (He says), ‘We want him back, but we’ll love him either way.’’’

Dana Dotson said he was not sure how Devon would announce his decision. “Being a kid, probably a post on social media,” Dana said.

KU freshman guard Quentin Grimes also has put his name in the draft. He has not yet announced his plans.