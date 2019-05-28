On the course on which Sion Audrain won the 2018 Kansas Amateur, the Garden City High School senior blazed through the state Class 6A championship on Tuesday at Mayetta’s Firekeeper Golf Course.

Eight days after Audrain had gotten off to a stellar start to lead the Class 6A state tournament, only to have to postpone and eventually re-start due to weather, Audrain put together a nearly perfect round to post a 6-under 66 to clear the field by four strokes, winning his second individual title in three seasons.

He recorded seven birdies and just one bogey in the dominant effort, which helped the Buffs finished fourth as a team — the team had been tied for first when play was stopped a week ago, as well.

They settled for fourth with a 311 team score Tuesday, as Shawnee Mission East won with a 298, the only team to break 300. Blue Valley North (300) was second and Olathe East (305) took third.

Mill Valley’s Nicklaus Mason took second at 2-under 70.

For the Buffs, Theo Juhl cracked the top 20 with a 78 to tie with three others for 20th. Cayden Cundiff shot an 81 and tied for 31st and Reid Richmeier posted an 86 and tied for 54th.

For non-counting scores, Mason Shaddix shot an 87 and tied for 59th and Noah Ortiz shot 93 and tied for 74th.

Shaddix may have been the golfer most adversely affected by the re-start of the round, after going 1-under through six holes a week ago, before the re-start.

