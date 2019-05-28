BOYS
CLASS 6A
Team scores
(Through 16 of 18 events)
Gardner-Edgerton 56, Manhattan 511/2, Shawnee Mill Valley 45, Blue Valley West 42, Olathe East 35, Wichita Campus 28, Olathe North 27, SM East 241/2, Olathe Northwest 24, SM North 221/2, Blue Valley Stilwell 22, Blue Valley North 21, Leavenworth 19, Hutchinson 18, SM Northwest 16, Topeka Washburn Rural 16, Wichita South 16, Lawrence Free State 14, Junction City 14, Olathe South 14, Wichita West 13, Olathe West 11, SM South 10, SM West 10, Garden City 91/2, Lawrence 9, KC Wyandotte 8, Dodge City 7, Topeka 6, Derby 5, Blue Valley Northwest 5, Wichita North 3, Liberal 2.
Individual results
Long jump—1. Harvey, Wichita Campus, 22-1. 2. Roberts, SM South, 21-61/4. 3. Randolph, KC Wyandotte, 21-51/4. 4. Taylor, SM Northwest, 21-41/4. 5. Patillo, Olathe North, 20-93/4. 6. Clough, SM East, 20-63/4. 7. Hanson, Olathe Northwest, 20-4. 8. Nelson, Lawrence, 20-2.
High jump—1. Ahrenholtz, Shawnee Mill Valley, 6-4. 2. Orr, BV North, 6-4. 3. Marks, Manhattan, 6-2. 4. Williams, Gardner-Edgerton, 6-2. 5. Nash, Olathe South, 6-2. 6. (tie) Wiltshire, Liberal, Ruffin, Junction City & Newman, Olathe East, 6-0.
Pole vault—1. Goodman, Gardner-Edgerton, 14-0. 2. Arnold, BV Stilwell, 13-6. 3. Goering, Topeka Washburn Rural, 13-6. 4. (tie) Murphy, SM North & Plummer, Manhattan, 13-0. 6. Warner, SM East, 12-6. 7. Gattorna, SM North, 12-6. 8. Janas, Garden City, 12-6.
Discus—1. Hicks, Wichita Campus, 166-3. 2. Boyd, Olathe Northwest, 162-0. 3. Tolbert, Olathe South, 159-10. 4. Trauernicht, Shawnee Mill Valley, 157-7. 5. Miller, SM North, 155-11. 6. Higgs, Manhattan, 150-6. 7. McAlister, BV Stilwell, 150-4. 8. Nuzum, Garden City, 148-6.
Shot put—1. O’Connell, Manhattan, 53-13/4. 2. Hicks, Wichita Campus, 52-111/2. 3. Harris, Leavenworth, 50-33/4. 4. Roth, Shawnee Mill Valley, 50-3. 5. Higgs, Manhattan, 49-21/4. 6. Dumas, Olathe Northwest, 48-6. 7. Cooper, Junction City, 47-113/4. 8. Canidy, Wichita West, 47-33/4.
Javelin—1. Hankins, Manhattan, 206-9. 2. Ralston, BV West, 196-3. 3. Placek, Olathe West, 191-0. 4. Serrioz, Gardner-Edgerton, 179-4. 5. Nelson, 175-0. 6. Powell, Lawrence, 167-2. 7. Hiebert, Olathe North, 163-8. 8. Allen, Gardner-Edgerton, 158-2.
3,200m run—1. Harkin, Manhattan, 9:30.22. 2. Keeter, SM East, 9:36.80. 3. Cochran, Gardner-Edgerton, 9:38.00. 4. Caldwell, Olathe North, 9:41.06. 5. Molina, SM North, 9:47.05. 6. Johnson, Lawrence Free State, 9:50.22. 7. Guzman, Olathe North, 9:52.32. 8. Harrell, SM Northwest, 9:53.40.
110m hurdles—1. Montgomery, Wichita West, 14.17. 2. Crough, Hutchinson, 14.39. 3. Newman, Olathe East, 15.04. 4. Russell, Topeka Washburn Rural, 15.22. 5. Sherman, BV Stilwell, 15.36. 6. Kennedy, Derby, 15.42. 7. Shelton, SM West, 15.44. 8. Harshberger, Dodge City, 15.63.
3,200m relay—1. Olathe Northwest, 8:03.86. 2. Olathe East, 8:05.27. 3. Garden City, 8:09.00. 4. SM East, 8:09.59. 5. Manhattan, 8:10.21. 6. Gardner-Edgerton, 8:18.92. 7. Shawnee Mill Valley, 8:18.93. 8. Lawrence Free State, 8:19.66.
100m dash—1. Dudley, Wichita South, 10.61. 2. Tebb-Lolar, BV West, 10.63. 3. Evans, Topeka, 10.87. 4. Hassed, BV North, 10.90. 5. Hough, Lawrence, 10.92. 6. Carter, Topeka Washburn Rural, 10.93. 7. Sellers, Wichita West, 10.97. 8. Bridges, Lawrence, 10.98.
1,600m run—1. Heikes, Olathe North, 4:23.02. 2. Molina, SM North, 4:26.76. 3. Cochraon, Gardner-Edgerton, 4:27.17. 4. Bohnemann, Leavenworth, 4:27.81. 5. France, Olathe South, 4:28.61. 6. Iyali, Wichita North, 4:30.65. 7. Brown, SM East, 4:31.38. 8. Brown, Topeka Washburn Rural, 4:32.36.
400m relay—1. BV West, 42.09. 2. Gardner-Edgerton, 42.44. 3. Wichita South, 42.78. 4. BV Northwest, 42.81. 5. Lawrence Free State, 43.06. 6. Junction City, 43.51. 7. KC Wyandotte, 43.86. 8. Dodge City, 43.95.
400m dash—1. Brown, BV West, 48.86. 2. Ramos, Leavenworth, 48.99. 3. Starr, Lawrence Free State, 50.18. 4. Taddese, Olathe West, 50.23. 5. Byers, Olathe East, 50.99. 6. Slaughter, SM East, 51.10. 7. Gatapia, Shawnee Mill Valley, 51.16. 8. Morris, Olathe Northwest, 51.31.
300m hurdles—1. Crough, Hutchinson, 39.11. 2. Shelton, SM West, 40.37. 3. Campbell, Shawnee Mill Valley, 40.49. 4. Penerman, Olathe East, 40.60. 5. Brime, Junction City, 41.07. 6. Midyett, Shawnee Mill Valley, 41.33. 7. Kennedy, Derby, 41.70. 8. Russell, Topeka Washburn Rural, 41.94.
800m run—1. Vermillon, Olathe East, 1:57.68. 2. Wilcox, BV Stilwell, 1:58.11. 3. Laube, BV West, 1:58.54. 4. Lumley, Gardner-Edgerton, 1:58.67. 5. Hightower, Shawnee Mill Valley, 1:59.07. 6. Tovar, Junction City, 1:59.45. 7. Contreras, Garden City, 1:59.68. 8. Weller, Dodge City, 1:59.73.
Triple jump—1. Taylor, SM Northwest, 47-0. 2. Bauer, BV North, 46-2. 3. McKelvey, Gardner-Edgerton, 44-101/2. 4. Colling, Shawnee Mill Valley, 43-93/4. 5. Vital, Dodge City, 43-63/4. 6. Ahrenholtz, Shawnee Mill Valley, 42-111/4. 7. Macklin, SM South, 42-73/4. 8. Hernandez, Gardner-Edgerton, 42-43/4.
CLASS 5A
Team scores
(Through 16 of 18 events)
Wichita Carroll 63, DeSoto 44, Andover 42, Lansing 40, Newton 40, Maize 34, Wichita Northwest 31, St. Thomas Aquinas 31, Spring Hill 23, McPherson 23, Lenexa St. James 22, Pittsburg 21, KC Sumner 20, Salina South 19, Wichita Heights 19, Bonner Springs 19, Shawnee Heights 16, Blue Valley Southwest 14, Emporia 13, Wichita Kapaun 11, Maize South 11, Valley Center 10, Salina Central 10, Hays 9, Arkansas City 8, Topeka West 7, KC Schlagle 5, Great Bend 5, KC Washington 4, Goddard 3, Topeka Seaman 3, Goddard Eisenhower 2, Basehor-Linwood 2.
Individual results
Long jump—1. Houston, KC Sumner, 22-81/2. 2. Porter, Bonner Springs, 21-7. 3. Benson, Lansing, 21-61/2. 4. White, Pittsburg, 21-33/4. 5. Coleman, Newton, 21-1/2. 6. Pyle, St. Thomas Aquinas, 20-111/2. 7. Feeback, Spring Hill, 20-111/4. 8. Flynn, DeSoto, 20-23/4.
High jump—1. Grill, Maize, 6-8. 2. Garcia, Newton, 6-6. 3. Hanna, Maize, 6-4. 4. Flynn, DeSoto, 6-2. 5. Alexander, McPherson, 6-2. 6. Madron, McPherson, 6-0. 7. Sydzyik, Lenexa St. James, 6-0. 8. Kafka, Pittsburg, 6-0.
Pole vault—1. Hull, Wichita Carroll, 16-0. 2. Simon, Wichita Carroll, 15-9. 3. Kafka, Pittsburg, 14-0. 4. Olmsted, Salina Central, 13-6. 5. McCormick, Wichita Carroll, 13-6. 6. Veach, Hays, 13-0. 7. Marx, Goddard Eisenhower, 12-6. 8. Huber, Emporia, 12-6.
Discus—1. Hicks, Wichita Northwest, 169-6. 2. Miller, Salina South, 158-4. 3. Doolittle, Wichita Kapaun, 154-7. 4. Schmitz, Wichita Kapaun, 153-6. 5. Morrow, Salina Central, 152-0. 6. Searcy, DeSoto, 147-7. 7. Friesen, Basehor-Linwood, 146-5. 8. Meek, Spring Hill, 145-11.
Shot put—1. Peterson, Newton, 57-63/4. 2. Carter, Wichita Northwest, 51-11. 3. Michalski, St. Thomas Aquinas, 51-1. 4. Hicks, Wichita Northwest, 50-113/4. 5. Meek, Spring Hill, 50-11. 6. Stufflebean, McPherson, 50-2. 7. Redick, Wichita Carroll, 50-0. 8. Grable, Lenexa St. James, 49-8.
Javelin—1. Mitchell, Salina South, 181-1. 2. Stufflebean, McPherson, 175-11. 3. Meyers, Hays, 167-1. 4. Hicks, Shawnee Heights, 164-6. 5. Stark, Lenexa St. James, 163-3. 6. Eklund, Shawnee Heights, 159-8. 7. Forest, Newton, 158-8. 8. Krone, Bonner Springs, 157-10.
3,200m run—1. Moen, Andover, 9:24.74. 2. Hubert, DeSoto, 9:28.80. 3. Moore, Lenexa St. James, 9:28.81. 4. Marshall, St. Thomas Aquinas, 9:33.95. 5. Kinnane, Andover, 9:40.33. 6. Magnuson, Maize South, 9:44.64. 7. Higgerson, St. Thomas Aquinas, 9:48.87. 8. Harding, Wichita Carroll, 9:51.12.
110m hurdles—1. Marvin, Wichita Carroll, 14.80. 2. Williams, Valley Center, 14.81. 3. Ochoa, Newton, 14.92. 4. McLaughlin, Maize, 15.24. 5. Harter, Wichita Carroll, 15.33. 6. Powell, Wichita Carroll, 15.36. 7. Searcy, DeSoto, 15.52. 8. Porter, Wichita Heights, 15.90.
3,200m relay—1. Andover, 8:00.77. 2. DeSoto, 8:06.59. 3. BV Southwest, 8:08.48. 4. Maize South, 8:09.20. 5. Great Bend, 8:13.45. 6. Lenexa St. James, 8:14.55. 7. Wichita Heights, 8:15.86. 8. St. Thomas Aquinas, 8:16.44.
100m dash—1. Houston, KC Sumner, 10.79. 2. Gardenhire, Shawnee Heights, 10.82. 3. White, Pittsburg, 10.82. 4. Brewer, KC Schlagle, 10.90. 5. Benson, Lansing, 10.97. 6. Patterson, Topeka Seaman, 11.01. 7. Beard, Topeka West, 11.03. 8. Easter, Maize, 11.05.
1,600m run—1. Marshall, St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:20.15. 2. Kinnane, Andover, 4:20.84. 3. Moore, Lenexa St. James, 4:20.49. 4. Robinson, Lansing, 4:21.65. 5. Harding, Wichita Carroll, 4:26.45. 6. Higgerson, St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:26.72. 7. Magnuson, Maize South, 4:26.98. 8. Neidig, Lansing, 4:27.82.
400m relay—1. Maize, 42.96. 2. Wichita Northwest, 43.00. 3. Spring Hill, 43.34. 4. McPherson, 43.46. 5. Wichita Carroll, 43.55. 6. Pittsburg, 43.62. 7. Lansing, 43.72. 8. Great Bend, 43.80.
400m dash—1. Mosley, Wichita Heights, 48.29. 2. Wilson, Arkansas City, 50.17. 3. Hudelson, DeSoto, 50.31. 4. Blaufuss, Newton, 50.72. 5. Roland, KC Washington, 50.95. 6. Lawrence, BV Southwest, 51.36. 7. Fields, Valley Center, 51.40. 8. Counts, Salina Central, 51.54.
300m hurdles—1. Marvin, Wichita Carroll, 39.66. 2. Vasquez, Emporia, 40.13. 3. Rooney, Spring Hill, 40.21. 4. Ochoa, Newton, 40.29. 5. East, Emporia, 40.45. 6. Powell, Wichita Carroll, 40.45. 7. Searcy, DeSoto, 40.50. 8. McElroy, St. Thomas Aquinas, 40.52.
800m run—1. Robinson, Lansing, 1:56.00. 2. McDavitt, Andover, 1:57.03. 3. Mosley, Wichita Heights, 1:57.64. 4. Buehler, SV Southwest, 1:57.75. 5. Neidig, Lansing, 1:58.24. 6. Sturdy, DeSoto, 1:58.40. 7. Ecord, Maize, 1:58.92. 8. Becoat, Maize South, 1:59.20.
Triple jump—1. Porter, Bonner Springs, 46-43/4. 2. Huff, Lansing, 44-61/2. 3. Flynn, DeSoto, 43-5. 4. Hawkins, Topeka West, 43-31/2. 5. Feeback, Spring Hill, 42-111/2. 6. Mullen, Goddard, 42-61/2. 7. Henry, Andover, 42-31/2. 8. Johnson, Salina South, 42-0.
CLASS 4A
Team scores
(Through 16 of 18 events)
KC Piper 59, Andale 47, Paola 44, Parsons 39, Chapman 38, Winfield 34, Nickerson 32, Wamego 30, Buhler 29, Clearwater 25, Augusta 231/2, Topeka Hayden 23, Wellington 21, El Dorado 18, Circle 18, Tonganoxie 16, Labette County 14, Coffeyville 12, Pratt 12, SM Miege 111/2, Baldwin 11, Ulysses 11, Eudora 9, Mulvane 8, Wichita Trinity 8, Chanute 7, Louisburg 6, Ottawa 5, Atchison 5, Anderson County 5, Abilene 2, Fort Scott 1.
Individual results
Long jump—1. Yates, Parsons, 22-51/4. 2. Vercher, Chapman, 20-11. 3. Konrade, Topeka Hayden, 20-81/2. 4. Scott, Andale, 20-6. 5. Williams, Parsons, 20-51/4. 6. Aylward, Chanute, 20-2. 7. Owings, Baldwin, 20-11/4. 8. Hasz, Paola, 20-11/4.
Triple jump—1. Yates, Parsons, 46-5. 2. Key, SM Miege, 44-6. 3. Hill, Paola, 44-3. 4. Jones, Nickerson, 43-91/2. 5. Hunter, Andale, 43-9. 6. Anderson, Augusta, 43-11/2. 7. Owings, Baldwin, 42-9. 8. Ochoa, Ulysses, 41-91/2.
High jump—1. Jones, Nickerson, 6-10. 2. Jameson, Labette County, 6-10. 3. Hentzen, Labette County, 6-8. 4. Miller, Nickerson, 6-6. 5. Hunter, Andale, 6-4. 6. Swann, Wamego, 6-4. 7. Fisher, Buhler, 6-0. 8. Anderson, Augusta, 6-0.
Discus—1. Everett, Winfield, 183-9. 2. White, KC Piper, 170-10. 3. Sample, Tonganoxie, 163-0. 4. Fair, Andale, 151-1. 5. VenJohn, Andale, 150-6. 6. Poitier, SM Miege, 148-9. 7. Davidson, Augusta, 146-1. 8. Higginbotham, Anderson County, 144-8.
Shot put—1. Sample, Tonganoxie, 59-61/4. 2. Fairchild, Andale, 54-33/4. 3. Beebe, KC Piper, 54-3/4. 4. Everett, Winfield, 49-41/4. 5. Brown, Ottawa, 49-31/4. 6. White, KC Piper, 48-71/2. 7. Volkman, Augusta, 48-21/2. 8. Prohaska, Topeka Hayden, 48-13/4.
Javelin—1. Richmond, Paola, 197-2. 2. Jones, Nickerson, 187-0. 3. Fairfield, Andale, 183-4. 4. Marx, Andale, 176-5. 5. Tjaden, Clearwater, 173-6. 6. Prohaska, Topeka Hayden, 173-1. 7. Schartz, Paola, 172-9. 8. Blanka, Wamego, 166-6.
3,200m run—1. Modrow, Chapman, 9:49.25. 2. Newkirk, Topeka Hayden, 9:52.80. 3. Schmidt, Augusta, 9:53.37. 4. Roellchen, KC Piper, 10:08.86. 5. Lemon, Chanute, 10:15.20. 6. LaBrue, Winfield, 10:17.29. 7. Helton, Augusta, 10:24.57. 8. Jahn, Ottawa, 10:25.13.
110m hurdles—1. Kop, Wellington, 14.54. 2. Mull, Winfield, 14.67. 3. Roudybush, Wamego, 14.79. 4. Eilts, Paola, 15.22. 5. Kelley, Coffeyville, 15.25. 6. Zimmerman, Eudora, 15.35. 7. Winsor, Pratt, 15.37. 8. York, Wellington, 15.74.
3,200m relay—1. El Dorado, 8:15.63. 2. Clearwater, 8:19.41. 3. Chapman, 8:20.18. 4. Andale, 8:27.03. 5. Circle, 8:28.71. 6. Eudora, 8:30.38. 7. Paola, 8:30.62. 8. Wamego, 8:30.94.
100m dash—1. Hawkins, Buhler, 10.65. 2. Jones, Coffeyville, 11.06. 3. Marshall, KC Piper, 11.11. 4. Diffenbaugh, Mulvane, 11.13. 5. Johnson, Parsons, 11.16. 6. Jackson, Baldwin, 11.23. 7. Holmes, KC Piper, 11.28. 8. Lamb, Fort Scott, 11.29.
1,600m run—1. Modrow, Chapman, 4:34.31. 2. Schmidt, Augusta, 4:35.58. 3. Bixler-Large, Clearwater, 4:38.33. 4. Newkirk, Topeka Hayden, 4:39.27. 5. Porter, Anderson County, 4:40.46. 6. Roellchen, KC Piper, 4:41.96. 7. LaBrue, Winfield, 4:42.63. 8. Keller, Buhler, 4:47.55.
400m relay—1. KC Piper, 42.89. 2. Parsons, 43.12. 3. Buhler, 43.66. 4. Paolo, 43.66. 5. Louisburg, 43.68. 6. Mulvane, 43.69. 7. Wellington, 43.73. 8. Wamego, 43.81.
400m dash—1. Hudson, Ulysses, 50.55. 2. Holmes, KC Piper, 51.09. 3. Cade, Wamego, 51.35. 4. Kerr, Wichita Trinity, 51.49. 5. Blocker, Chapman, 51.52. 6. Friess, Parsons, 51.56. 7. Williams, Louisburg, 52.52. 8. Mount, Clearwater, 52.54.
300m hurdles—1. Winsor, Pratt, 39.07. 2. Kop, Wellington, 39.53. 3. Roudybush, Wamego, 39.70. 4. Eilts, Paola, 39.73. 5. Jones, Nickerson, 39.86. 6. Mull, Winfield, 40.07. 7. White, KC Piper, 40.52. 8. Simon, Andale, 41.16.
800m run—1. Derry, 1:57.51. 2. Kemboi, El Dorado, 1:58.55. 3. Bixler-Large, Clearwater, 2:00.35. 4. Price, Wamego, 2:00.59. 5. Jacobson, Circle, 2:02.08. 6. Lounsbury, Eudora, 2:02.64. 7. Tarin, Winfield, 2:03.71. 8. Shea, Wamego, 2:03.93.
200m dash—1. Hawkins, Buhler, 22.49. 2. Wokutch, Paola, 22.67. 3. Marshall, KC Piper, 22.76. 4. Martin, Atchison, 22.83. 5. Jackson, Baldwin, 22.86. 6. Kerr, Wichita Trinity, 22.88. 7. Scherbring, Abilene, 22.93. 8. Davis, Winfield, 23.15.
CLASS 3A
Team scores
(Through 16 of 18 events)
Scott City 85, Smoky Valley 50, Santa Fe Trail 36, Silver Lake 27, Perry-Lecompton 25, Galena 25, Halstead 25, Cheney 231/2, Beloit 22, Hoisington 18, Kingman 17, Riverton 16, Nemaha Central 16, Council Grove 16, Sabetha 15, Riley County 15, Girard 15, TMP-Marian 15, Caney 14, Colby 10, Cimarron 10, Chaparral 9, Hugoton 8, Rock Creek 8, Douglass 8, Hiawatha 8, Norton 7, St. Marys 7, Jefferson West 6, Frontenac 6, Baxter Springs 6, Osage City 6, Larned 5, Phillipsburg 5, Holton 5, Hesston 5, Eureka 5, Southwestern Heights 4, Royal Valley 4, Southeast of Saline 4, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 31/2, Minneapolis 3, Marysville 3, Fredonia 2, Prairie View 1.
Individual results
Long jump—1. Robinson, Hoisington, 21-21/4. 2. Windholz, Smoky Valley, 21-11/4. 3. Kyser, Caney, 20-113/4. 4. Valentine, Eureka, 20-91/2. 5. Richey, Caney, 20-61/2. 6. Marshall, Cimarron, 20-53/4. 7. Holz, St. Marys, 20-41/2. 8. Skelton, Larned, 20-4.
High jump—1. Faurot, Scott City, 6-6. 2. Churchman, Rock Creek, 6-4. 3. White, Baxter Springs, 6-4. 4. Atkins, Chaparral, 6-2. 5. (tie) Kaniper, Silver Lake, Schmelzle, Nemaha Central & Wootonn, Chaparral, 6-0. 8. Folsom, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 6-0.
Pole vault—1. Faurot, Scott City, 16-1. 2. Caster, Douglass, 14-6. 3. Faurot, Scott City, 14-0. 4. Yager, Scott City, 13-6. 5. Packard, Southwestern Heights, 13-6. 6. Lindhorst, Marysville, 13-6. 7. Koenig, Riley County, 13-6. 8. Manning, Chaparral, 13-0.
Discus—1. Schwartz, Santa Fe Trail, 171-0. 2. Day, Council Grove, 164-11. 3. Johnson, Beloit, 164-0. 4. Cole, Silver Lake, 159-7. 5. Chandler, Beloit, 151-11. 6. Herren, Santa Fe Trail, 148-6. 7. Deters, Nemaha Central, 145-5. 8. Remer, Silver Lake, 143-3.
Shot put—1. Chandler, Beloit, 51-31/2. 2. Day, Council Grove, 50-41/4. 3. Kurth, Colby, 50-4. 4. Deters, Nemaha Central, 49-63/4. 5. Doherty, Girard, 48-81/2. 6. Propst, Halstead, 47-53/4. 7. Wampler, Smoky Valley, 41-13/4. 8. Patterson, Cheney, 46-101/2.
110m hurdles—1. Faurot, Scott City, 14.62. 2. Engelken, Sabetha, 15.26. 3. Petz, Cheney, 15.33. 4. Herrick, Phillipsburg, 15.81. 5. Cumpton, Royal Valley, 15.85. 6. Shanks, Minneapolis, 16.00. 7. Koenig, Riley County, 16.16. 8. Davis, Prairie View, 16.23.
3,200m relay—1. Halstead, 8:08.45. 2. Scott City, 8:13.27. 3. Osage City, 8:18.98. 4. TMP-Marian, 8:20.51. 5. Perry-Lecompton, 8:22.55. 6. Kingman, 8:26.84. 7. Fredonia, 8:28.10. 8. Sabetha, 8:30.72.
100m dash—1. Lambert, Smoky Valley, 10.55. 2. Wheelen, Galena, 10.95. 3. Heiman, Silver Lake, 10.96. 4. Roth, Hesston, 11.11. 5. Ridenour, Cimarron, 11.13. 6. Schallock, Santa Fe Trail, 11.17. 7. Watkins, Holton, 11.21. 8. Strahan, Frontenac, 11.25.
1,600m run—1. Pearce, Kingman, 4:24.38. 2. Thomas, Scott City, 4:25.06. 3. Rutledge, Riverton, 4:28.03. 4. Hall, Norton, 4:36.05. 5. Gleason, Southeast of Saline, 4:36.12. 6. Logue, Girard, 4:36.86. 7. Hodge, Hiawatha, 4:37.13. 8. Kulp, Riley County, 4:37.29.
400m dash—1. Quinlan, Perry-Lecompton, 49.52. 2. Wren, Scott City, 50.47. 3. Lang, TMP-Marian, 50.65. 4. McCann, St. Marys, 50.79. 5. Winderlin, Scott City, 50.85. 6. Ishimura, Frontenac, 50.95. 7. Kyser, Caney, 51.26. 8. Schrag, Smoky Valley, 51.44.
300m hurdles—1. Petz, Cheney, 39.43. 2. Lambert, Smoky Valley, 39.48. 3. Engelken, Sabetha, 40.06. 4. Koenig, Riley County, 40.86. 5. Matzke, Silver Lake, 41.03. 6. Hernandez, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 41.08. 7. Huddlestun, Santa Fe Trail, 41.39. 8. Cowell, Caney, 41.57.
800m run—1. O’Brien, Halstead, 1:57.46. 2. Eckert, Hugoton, 1:58.64. 3. Clements, Jefferson West, 1:59.38. 4. Wren, Scott City, 2:00.07. 5. Metcalf, Colby, 2:01.75. 6. Hayes, Scott City, 2:02.27. 7. Talbott, Halstead, 2:02.65. 8. Flanagan, Kingman, 2:02.73.
400m relay—1. Smoky Valley, 42.93. 2. Santa Fe Trail, 43.75. 3. Scott City, 43.78. 4. Galena, 43.89. 5. Silver Lake, 44.01. 6. Cimarron, 44.06. 7. Frontenac, 44.41. 8. Cheney, 44.50.
200m dash—1. Lambert, Smoky Valley, 21.97. 2. Wheelen, Galena, 22.24. 3. Quinlan, Perry-Lecompton, 22.37. 4. Judd, Cheney, 22.88. 5. Lang, TMP-Marian, 23.08. 6. Watkins, Holton, 23.10. 7. Tarango, Scott City, 23.15. 8. Heiman, Silver Lake, 23.18.
CLASS 2A
Team scores
(Through 16 of 18 events)
Shawnee Maranatha 40, Rossville 39, Meade 34, Hillsboro 34, Stanton County 32, Yates Center 30, Smith Center 27, Leoti 23, Atchison County 21, Garden Plain 20, Hutchinson Trinity 18, Ellsworth 17, Jackson Heights 15, Sterling 14, Plainville 14, Bennington 14, Humboldt 13, Oakley 13, Ellis 13, Hoxie 13, Ell-Saline 12, Conway Springs 12, Sacred Heart 12, Republic County 12, Northern Heights 11, Jefferson North 11, Lawrence Seabury 11, Northeast Arma 10, Jayhawk Linn 8, Central Heights 8, West Elk 8, Lakin 8, Syracuse 8, Pittsburg Colgan 7, Southeast Cherokee 6, Ness City 6, McLouth 6, KC Christian 5, Trego 5, Elkhart 5, Remington 3, Pratt Skyline 2, Sedgwick 2, Wabaunsee 1, Marion 1.
Individual results
Long jump—1. Puyear, Stanton County, 22-2. 2. Holland, Shawnee Maranatha, 20-10. 3. Mercer, Conway Springs, 20-4. 4. Hammeke, Hutchinson Trinity, 20-0. 5. Driggers, Hillsboro, 19-93/4. 6. Crawford, Plainville, 19-83/4. 7. Kramer, Jefferson North, 19-61/2. 8. Baxa, Republic County, 19-6.
High jump—1. Wilson, Sterling, 6-10. 2. Loudermilk, West Elk, 6-8. 3. Shewey, Meade, 6-4. 4. Hammersmith, Hutchinson Trinity, 6-2. 5. Wright, Conway Springs, 6-0. 6. Bosley, Jackson Heights, 6-0. 7. Kennedy, Hoxie, 6-0. 8. Dalymple, Marion, 5-10.
Discus—1. Shaw, Hillsboro, 173-2. 2. Davenport, Ell-Saline, 155-10. 3. Friesen, Shawnee Maranatha, 153-5. 4. Hurst, Humboldt, 150-8. 5. Dreiling, Garden Plain, 146-9. 6. Aleman, Stanton County, 145-0. 7. Staab, Plainville, 144-10. 8. Reimer, Hutchinson Trinity, 140-2.
Javelin—1. Maxwell, Smith Center, 179-10. 2. Hurst, Humboldt, 173-6. 3. Hart, Syracuse, 168-11. 4. Dunn, Ellsworth, 164-6. 5. Rex, Garden Plain, 163-6. 6. Pfannenstiel, Ness City, 161-3. 7. Koester, Conway Springs, 157-8. 8. VanBecelaere, Pittsburg Colgan, 156-4.
110m hurdles—1. Myers, Atchison County, 15.27. 2. Broyles, Jayhawk Linn, 15.40. 3. Whalen, Leoti, 15.47. 4. Price, Trego, 15.64. 5. Rathke, Northern Heights, 15.65. 6. Atchison, Northeast Arma, 15.80. 7. Conrad, Smith Center, 15.82. 8. Robbins, McLouth, 16.17.
3,200m relay—1. Oakley, 8:23.26. 2. Stanton County, 8:26.06. 3. Hoxie, 8:31.55. 4. Central Heights, 8:33.63. 5. Jefferson North, 8:35.96. 6. KC Christian, 8:38.16. 7. Sedgwick, 8:44.10. 8. Smith Center, 8:44.22.
100m dash—1. Johnson, Rossville, 11.02. 2. Rezac, Rossville, 11.20. 3. Allen, Bennington, 11.24. 4. Jones, Ellis, 11.33. 5. Sharp, Ellsworth, 11.35. 6. Manga, Hutchinson Trinity, 11.38. 7. Abell, Oakley, 11.39. 8. Whisennand, Elkhart, 11.42.
1,600m run—1. Splechter, Yates Center, 4:26.77. 2. Bolton, Ellsworth, 4:33.47. 3. Thompson, Meade, 4:35.14. 4. Nelson, Lawrence Seabury, 4:36.79. 5. Mendez, Sacred Heart, 4:37.54. 6. Little, Jackson Heights, 4:38.17. 7. Birnbaum, KC Christian, 4:38.54. 8. Dutton, Sterling, 4:42.61.
400m relay—1. Rossville, 43.98. 2. Smith Center, 44.03. 3. Lakin, 44.78. 4. McLouth, 44.96. 5. Elkhart, 45.06. 6. Republic County, 45.36. 7. Pratt Skyline, 45.51. 8. Pittsburg Colgan, 45.83.
400m dash—1. Holland, Shawnee Maranatha, 49.46. 2. Gleue, Republic County, 51.23. 3. Buckmaster, Smith Center, 51.44. 4. Boyce, Northern Heights, 51.47. 5. Bridgewater, Hutchinson Trinity, 51.70. 6. Smith, Atchison County, 52.25. 7. Wright, Lakin, 52.36. 8. Budy, Jefferson North, 52.54.
300m hurdles—1. Whalen, Leoti, 39.80. 2. Myers, Atchison County, 40.30. 3. Brumback, Southeast Cherokee, 40.51. 4. Marietta, Pittsburg Colgan, 40.59. 5. Atchison, Northeast Arma, 41.46. 6. Stapleton, Meade, 41.56. 7. Bugner, Garden Plain, 41.60. 8. Hemmert, Oakley, 41.95.
800m run—1. Splechter, Yates Center, 1:57.43. 2. Mendez, Sacred Heart, 1:58.78. 3. Thompson, Meade, 2:02.48. 4. Little, Jackson Heights, 2:02.61. 5. Carrasco, Stanton County, 2:03.09. 6. Stevenson, Central Heights, 2:04.00. 7. Dutton, Sterling, 2:04.46. 8. Reves, Wabaunsee, 2:04.83.
200m dash—1. Holland, Shawnee Maranatha, 22.51. 2. Allen, Bennington, 2297. 3. Johnson, Rossville, 23.08. 4. Rezac, Rossville, 23.26. 5. Aleman, Stanton County, 23.45. 6. Rupp, Ness City, 23.46. 7. Boyce, Northern Heights, 23.57. 8. Whalen, Leoti, 23.76.
CLASS 1A
Team scores
(Through 17 of 18 events)
Northern Valley 451/2, Hanover 42, Osborne 38, Olpe 37, Berean Academy 32, Sharon Springs 32, Central Christian 30, Centralia 25, Clifton-Clyde 25, Udall 24, St. John’s Beloit 23, Central Burden 20, South Central 16, Hill City 15, St. Francis 14, Troy 14, Axtell 14, St. John 12, Moscow 11, Bucklin 11, Solomon 11, Kinsley 10, Burlingame 91/2, South Gray 91/2, South Barber 9, Centre 9, Satanta 9, Ashland 8, Hamilton 61/2, Attica 6, Southern Coffey 6, LaCrosse 6, Pretty Prairie 6, Dighton 6, Kiowa County 6, Brewster 6, Marmaton Valley 5, Argonia 5, Little River 5, Tribune 4, Pawnee Heights 4, Madison 4, Hodgeman County 4, Lincoln 4, Ingalls 4, Waverly 31/2, Chase County 31/2, Spearville 3, Sylvan-Lucas 3, Washington County 2, Quinter 2, Sedan 1, Cheylin 1, Logan 1.
Individual results
Triple jump—1. Fielder, Udall, 44-71/2. 2. Atkins, Hanover, 43-91/4. 3. Harnden, Attica, 43-1. 4. Griffith, Marmaton Valley, 42-63/4. 5. Medina, Sharon Springs, 42-6. 6. Granillo, Moscow, 40-1/2. 7. Bentz, Washington County, 41-41/4. 8. Jueneman, Hanover, 41-31/2.
Discus—1. Steinlage, Centralia, 168-10. 2. Granillo, Moscow, 158-6. 3. Ohl, Southern Coffey, 157-4. 4. VanDorn, Centralia, 152-3. 5. Johnson, Brewster, 151-10. 6. Fowles, Solomon, 148-1. 7. Helm, Madison, 146-6. 8. Serrano, Cheylin, 143-8.
Long jump—1. Atkins, Hanover, 21-41/2. 2. Salas-Mendoza, Satanta, 21-1/4. 3. Medina, Sharon Springs, 20-83/4. 4. Frazier, South Central, 20-6. 5. Fielder, Udall, 20-51/2. 6. Rowe, Dighton, 20-11/4. 7. Gerhart, Kinsley, 20-0. 8. Sears, Sedan, 19-113/4.
Pole vault—1. Cook, Central Burden, 15-0. 2. Stutsman, Northern Valley, 13-6. 3. Hamel, Hill City, 13-0. 4. (tie) Deges, South Gray & Baird, Northern Valley, 12-6. 6. Stout, Bucklin, 12-6. 7. Busenitz, Berean Academy, 12-6. 8. Keith, Hill City, 12-0.
Javelin—1. Bach, Northern Valley, 186-0. 2. Blaufuss, Olpe, 175-9. 3. Born, Hill City, 171-1. 4. Cook, Central Burden, 163-8. 5. Thompson, Kiowa County, 160-4. 6. Allen, Pretty Prairie, 159-0. 7. Saenz, Northern Valley, 157-9. 8. Bruna, Hanover, 157-9.
Shot put—1. Steinlage, Centralia, 51-111/2. 2. Fowles, Solomon, 48-63/4. 3. Peters, Hanover, 47-13/4. 4. Cook, Central Burden, 46-73/4. 5. Hamby, Pawnee Heights, 46-21/2. 6. Allen, Pretty Prairie, 46-1/2. 7. Johnson, Brewster, 45-91/4. 8. Daniels, Logan, 44-103/4.
110m hurdles—1. Holloway, Osborne, 14.91. 2. Entz, Berean Academy, 14.99. 3. Buettner, Hamilton, 15.44. 4. Salmans, South Gray, 15.71. 5. Davis, Ingalls, 15.94. 6. Shiew, Hodgeman County, 16.09. 7. Rhodes, Kiowa County, 16.39. 8. Whipple, Dighton, 16.73.
3,200m relay—1. St. John, 8:23.90. 2. Olpe, 8:32.52. 3. Central Christian, 8:35.76. 4. Berean Academy, 8:38.20. 5. Axtell, 8:40.24. 6. Chase County, 8:42.46. 7. Dighton, 8:47.63. 8. Hodgeman, County, 8:49.86.
100m dash—1. Douglas, Clifton-Clyde, 11.07. 2. Espinoza, Centre, 11.14. 3. Jasper, Troy, 11.16. 4. Dougherty, Little River, 11.20. 5. Robles, South Central, 11.24. 6. Coggins, South Barber, 11.27. 7. Varela, Northern Valley, 11.38. 8. Salas-Mendoza, Satanta, 11.40.
1,600m run—1. Oswalt, Central Christian, 4:29.91. 2. Bales, Osborne, 4:30.18. 3. Fischer, Sharon Springs, 4:33.63. 4. Hoelting, Olpe, 4:36.33. 5. Bates, St. John’s Beloit, 4:38.33. 6. Huehl, Sylvan-Lucas, 4:39.94. 7. Haxton, Argonia, 4:40.57. 8. Delaney, Osborne, 4:41.47.
400m relay—1. Clifton-Clyde, 44.20. 2. St. Francis, 44.60. 3. LaCrosse, 45.22. 4. Berean Academy, 45.44. 5. Lincoln, 45.49. 6. Spearville, 45.50. 7. Hill City, 45.53. 8. St. John’s Beloit, 45.74.
400m dash—1. Fielder, Udall, 49.83. 2. Varela, Northern Valley, 50.44. 3. Lewis, Burlingame, 50.45. 4. Coggins, South Barber, 51.29. 5. Dugger, Berean Academy, 52.01. 6. Raby, St. Francis, 52.10. 7. Fisher, St. John, 52.29. 8. Espinoza, Centre, 52.54.
300m hurdles—1. Holloway, Osborne, 40.08. 2. Gerhart, Kinsley, 40.72. 3. Entz, Berean Academy, 41.35. 4. Cox, Olpe, 41.51. 5. Lambert, Central Christian, 42.00; 6. Seifert, Clifton-Clyde, 42.07. 7. Gonzalez, Madison, 42.33. 8. Frazier, South Central, 42.33.
800m run—1. Medina, Sharon Springs, 1:57.74. 2. White, Ashland, 1:59.40. 3. Hoelting, Olpe, 2:01.04. 4. Bates, St. John’s Beloit, 2:01.21. 5. Bales, Osborne, 2:01.22. 6. Haxton, Argonia, 2:01.27. 7. Buessing, Axtell, 2:01.85. 8. Jueneman, Hanover, 2:02.95.
200m dash—1. Atkins, Hanover, 22.87. 2. Jasper, Troy, 23.01. 3. Robles, South Central, 23.10. 4. Varela, Northern Valley, 23.11. 5. Cox, Olpe, 23.14. 6. Dinkel, St. Francis, 23.25. 7. Douglas, Clifton-Clyde, 23.29. 8. Coggins, South Barber. 23.37.
GIRLS
CLASS 6A
Team scores
(Through 17 of 18 events)
Lawrence 78, Olathe Northwest 57, Shawnee Mill Valley 531/2, Leavenworth 52, Gardner-Edgerton 47, Topeka Washburn Rural 32, Junction City 31, Manhattan 291/2, Blue Valley West 251/2, Blue Valley Stilwell 25, Olathe North 241/2, SM East 23, Blue Valley North 22, Dodge City 22, Hutchinson 20, Lawrence Free State 171/2, Derby 16, Olathe South 14, Garden City 13, SM North 11, Wichita West 8, SM Northwest 71/2, SM West 7, Wichita South 7, SM South 5, Wichita East 5, Olathe West 5, Wichita Campus 3, Wichita Southeast 2.
Individual results
100m hurdles—1. Newman, Junction City, 14.85. 2. Righter, Olathe Northwest, 15.21. 3. McKie, Olathe North, 15.62. 4. Prickett, BV Stilwell, 15.78. 5. Wilson, Dodge City, 15.80. 6. Williams, Dodge City, 16.04. 7. Jinkins, Wichita East, 16.08. 8. Turner, Olathe North, 16.17.
3,200m run—1. Shufelberger, Topeka Washburn Rural, 10:41.63. 2. Mayfield, Manhattan, 10:48.95. 3. Chu, BV West, 11:06.01. 4. Kasunic, SM North, 11:20.43. 5. Schwartzkopf, Shawnee Mill Valley, 11:29.58. 6. Wingrove, BV Stilwell, 11:32.19. 7. Dockstader, Olathe North, 11:33.26. 8. Soule, BV West, 11:36.17.
3,200m relay—1. Shawnee Mill Valley, 9:34.78. 2. Lawrence, 9:52.85. 3. BV West, 9:53.38. 4. Manhattan, 9:53.80. 5. BV North, 9:55.45. 6. Leavenworth, 10:05.79. 7. Olathe North, 10:05.87. 8. Topeka Washburn Rural, 10:12.42.
100m dash—1. Wait, Gardner-Edgerton, 12.04. 2. Owens, Wichita West, 12.16. 3. Ray, SM East, 12.18. 4. Harris, Lawrence, 12.27. 5. Ramos, Leavenworth, 12.32. 6. Abdul-Hameed, Derby, 12.34. 7. Kirkwood, Lawrence, 12.34. 8. Prim, SM West, 12.46.
1,600m run—1. Mayfield, Manhattan, 4:48.28. 2. Kemp, Shawnee Mill Valley, 5:07.55. 3. Stewart, Lawrence, 5:08.62. 4. Shulfelberger, Topeka Washburn Rural, 5:12.74. 5. Kasunic, SM North, 5:14.30. 6. Keeley, Manhattan, 5:14.45. 7. Strauss, BV North, 5:15.50. 8. Chu, BV West, 5:17.45.
400m relay—1. Lawrence, 48.52. 2. Olathe North, 49.19. 3. BV Stilwell, 49.62. 4. Derby, 49.66. 5. Olathe West, 49.84. 6. Olathe Northwest, 49.87. 7. Hutchinson, 49.91. 8. Wichita Southeast, 50.08.
400m dash—1. Blake, Leavenworth, 56.92. 2. Abdul-Hameed, Derby, 57.58. 3. Ramos, Leavenworth, 58.26. 4. Birney, Hutchinson, 58.29. 5. Moorehorse, Gardner-Edgerton, 58.73. 6. Patterson, SM West, 59.34. 7. Seratte, Lawrence, 59.50. 8. Cline, Olathe West, 1:00.11.
800m run—1. Shufelberger, Topeka Washburn Rural, 2:16.87. 2. Stewart, Lawrence, 2:16.87. 3. Kemp, Shawnee Mill Valley, 2:17.33. 4. Hlobik, SM East, 2:18.02. 5. Ricker, Shawnee Mill Valley, 2:19.09. 6. Schillinger, Olathe North, 2:19.32. 7. Strauss, BV North, 2:19.40. 8. Seratte, Lawrence, 2:19.72.
200m dash—1. Harris, Lawrence, 24.98. 2. Blake, Leavenworth, 25.00. 3. Ramos, Leavenworth, 25.38. 4. Wait, Gardner-Edgerton, 25.67. 5. Kirkwood, Lawrence, 25.85. 6. Prim, SM West, 25.86. 7. Ray, SM East, 26.05. 8. Cooper, Wichita Southeast, 26.19.
Javelin—1. Farrington, BV North, 143-5. 2. Harris, Lawrence, 129-11. 3. Comstock, Gardner-Edgerton, 129-10. 4. Bynum, Hutchinson, 127-6. 5. Unruh, Dodge City, 127-0. 6. Huggans, Wichita Campus, 124-3. 7. Scaduto, SM North, 123-3. 6. Glessner, Manhattan, 122-2.
Triple jump—1. Okoro, Dodge City, 39-93/4. 2. Childress, Lawence Free State, 39-63/4. 3. McWashington, Olathe Northwest, 39-31/2. 4. Pixton, SM Northwest, 38-81/2. 5. Savolt, Garden City, 38-41/4. 6. Hammonds, Leavenworth, 37-91/2. 7. Heller, Olathe Northwest, 36-81/2. 8. Hickerson, Lawrence, 36-7.
Discus—1. Fairley, Leavenworth, 127-8. 2. Bredehoeft, BV West, 122-7. 3. Stewart, Wichita South, 120-10. 4. Womack, SM South, 118-6. 5. Farrington, BV North, 117-11. 6. Adams, Junction City, 116-2. 7. Elliott, Shawnee Mill Valley, 114-1. 8. Smith, Shawnee Mill Valley, 113-3.
Pole vault—1. Hickerson, Lawrence, 12-3. 2. Wait, Gardner-Edgerton, 11-6. 3. Taggart, Topeka Washburn Rural, 10-0. 4. Pettijohn, BV Stilwell, 10-0. 5. McIntire, Gardner-Edgerton, 9-6. 6. (tie) Kopp, SM Northwest & Klusman, Olathe North, 9-0. 8. Phillips, Shawnee Mill Valley, 9-0.
Long jump—1. McWashington, Olathe Northwest, 18-3. 2. Righter, Olathe Northwest, 17-101/4. 3. Preyor, BV Stilwell, 17-4. 4. Childress, Lawrence Free State, 17-33/4. 5. Savolt, Garden City, 17-13/4. 6. Kirkwood, Lawrence, 17-1. 7. McFadden, Hutchinson, 16-93/4. 8. Allen, BV West, 16-9.
High jump—1. Righter, Olathe Northwest, 5-8. 2. Winslow, Olathe South, 5-6. 3. Hendrickson, SM East, 5-4. 4. (tie) Robinson, Lawrence Free State & Miller, Shawnee Mill Valley, 5-2. 6. (tie) Hegarty, Manhattan & DeWitt, BV West, 5-2. 8. Limon, Hutchinson, 5-2.
Shot put—1. Wait, Gardner-Edgerton, 42-113/4. 2. Kaifes, Shawnee Mill Valley, 40-41/4. 3. Adams, Junction City, 40-31/2. 4. Bynum, Hutchinson, 39-111/2. 5. Jones, Junction City, 39-103/4. 6. Love, Wichita East, 39-31/4. 7. Fairley, Leavenworth, 36-91/4. 8. Stewart, Wichita South, 36-43/4.
300m hurdles—1. McWashington, Olathe Northwest, 45.79. 2. Newman, Junction City, 45.82. 3. Winslow, Olathe South, 45.98. 4. Savolt, Garden City, 46.36. 5. Christensen, SM East, 46.85. 6. Zars, Shawnee Mill Valley, 47.27. 7. Hubert, Shawnee Mill Valley, 47.50. 8. Phelps, Dodge City, 48.09.
CLASS 5A
Team scores
(Through 15 of 18 events)
Lenexa St. James 77, Wichita Carroll 67, Newton 561/2, Pittsburg 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 36, Blue Valley Southwest 31, McPherson 281/2, Valley Center 26, DeSoto 25, Andover Central 21, Salina South 19, Maize 19, Wichita Kapaun 19, Emporia 16, Salina Central 16, Maize South 14, Shawnee Heights 13, Spring Hill 12, Topeka Seaman 10, Great Bend 8, Basehor-Linwood 7, Wichita Heights 5, Andover 4, KC Schlagle 4, Goddard 4, Bonner Springs 3, Hays 2, Lansing 1.
Individual results
100m hurdles—1. Ruddle, McPherson, 14.45. 2. Nordhus, Wichita Carroll, 14.82. 3. Heck, BV Southwest, 15.20. 4. Morgan, St. Thomas Aquinas, 15.38. 5. DiLollo, Andover, 15.63. 6. Raymundo, Newton, 15.68. 7. Meyer, Valley Center, 15.69. 8. Boeding, Wichita Kapaun, 16.04.
3,200m run—1. Murrow, Lenexa St. James, 11:04.87. 2. Jackson, Wichita Carroll, 11:15.15. 3. Loffredo, BV Southwest, 11:29.00. 4. Rios, Maize South, 11:37.20. 5. Schaar, Valley Center, 11:38.39. 6. Alderson, Salina South, 11:40.70. 7. Phillips, Shawnee Heights, 11:42.65. 8. Winter, Wichita Carroll, 11:47.96.
3,200m relay—1. St. Thomas Aquinas, 9:51.78. 2. BV Southwest, 9:52.22. 3. Andover Central, 9:56.98. 4. Lenexa St. James, 10:00.76. 5. Wichita Carroll, 10:07.29. 6. Great Bend, 10:15.88. 7. Newton, 10:29.58. 8. Salina Central, 10:30.45.
100m dash—1. Anderson, Newton, 11.81. 2. Ruddle, McPherson, 12.29. 3. Turner, Pittsburg, 12.33. 4. Burke, Valley Center, 12.44. 5. Williams, Spring Hill, 12.51. 6. Jacques, Maize South, 12.71. 7. Russell, Lenexa St. James, 12.73. 8. Nichols, Wichita Heights, 12.74.
1,600m run—1. Murrow, Lenexa St. James, 5:15.47. 2. Moore, Lenexa St. James, 5:19.14. 3. Ecord, Maize, 5:19.59. 4. Cobb, Salina Central, 5:22.48. 5. Sovereign, St. Thomas Aquinas, 5:23.44. 6. Alderson, Salina South, 5:23.96. 7. Steward, Andover Central, 5:24.38. 8. Schaar, Valley Center, 5:24.45.
400m relay—1. Newton, 49.04. 2. McPherson, 49.36. 3. Valley Center, 49.91. 4. Pittsburg, 50.07. 5. Wichita Heights, 50.23. 6. Maize, 50.40. 7. KC Schlagle, 50.65. 8. Lansing, 50.67.
400m dash—1. Nordhus, Wichita Carroll, 57.49. 2. Robinson, Lenexa St. James, 58.78. 3. Moore, Lenexa St. James, 59.32. 4. Wiebe, Andover Central, 1:00.58. 5. Davis, Emporia, 1:00.64. 6. Turner, BV Southwest, 1:01.38. 7. Harshaw, Andover Central, 1:01.80. 8. Jacques, Maize South, 1:01.95.
300m hurdles—1. Remsberg, Newton, 43.36. 2. Nordhus, Wichita Carroll, 43.55. 3. Morgan, St. Thomas Aquinas, 45.65. 4. Butterfield, Shawnee Heights, 45.98. 5. Heck, BV Southwest, 46.53. 6. Nordhus, Wichita Carroll, 46.75. 7. Schaffer, Hays, 47.07. 8. Sponsel, Wichita Carroll, 47.61.
800m run—1. Robinson, Lenexa St. James, 2:17.91. 2. Murrow, Lenexa St. James, 2:18.59. 3. Moore, Lenexa St. James, 2:20.84. 4. Wiebe, Andover Central, 2:21.85. 5. Jackson, Wichita Carroll, 2:21.98. 6. Ecord, Maize, 2:22.04. 7. Esfeld, Great Bend, 2:23.00. 8. Hoddy, Valley Center, 2:23.79.
200m dash—1. Anderson, Newton, 24.86. 2. Williams, Spring Hill, 25.60. 3. Nordhus, Wichita Carroll, 25.77. 4. Jacques, Maize South, 26.06. 5. Russell, Lenexa St. James, 26.44. 6. Hohl, Wichita Carroll, 26.53. 7. Evans, KC Schlagle, 26.74. 8. Vincze, Andover Central, 26.80.
Discus—1. Fuhr, DeSoto, 125-2. 2. Geihsler, Salina Central, 122-10. 3. Russell, Topeka Seaman, 120-10. 4. Lies, Wichita Kapaun, 117-6. 5. Beam, Topeka Seaman, 113-10. 6. Rodriguez, Pittsburg, 113-8. 7. Mwangi, Newton, 110-4. 8. Hendrickson, Pittsburg, 108-8.
Long jump—1. Turner, Pittsburg, 18-13/4. 2. Remsberg, Newton, 17-71/4. 3. Butterfield, Shawnee Heights, 17-33/4. 4. Searls, DeSoto, 17-31/2. 5. Schwerdtfeger, Emporia, 16-111/2. 6. Whetstone, Bonner Springs, 16-91/2. 7. Onwugbufor, Maize, 16-33/4. 8. Meyer, Valley Center, 16-2.
Pole vault—1. Maxton, Salina South, 11-0. 2. Linn, Wichita Carroll, 10-6. 3. Burke, Valley Center, 10-6. 4. Bailey, Maize, 10-6. 5. Lowe, BV Southwest, 10-0. 6. Bell, Salina South, 10-0. 7. Collins, Salina Central, 10-0. 8. Bond, St. Thomas Aquinas, 10-0.
High jump—1. Robinson, Pittsburg, 5-6. 2. Wondra, Wichita Kapaun, 5-6. 3. Bond, St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-2. 4. Zydlo, Basehor-Linwood, 5-2. 5. Bien, St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-0. 6. Maughan, Wichita Carroll, 5-0. 7. (tie) Swanson, McPherson & Regier, Newton, 5-0.
Shot put—1. Fuhr, DeSoto, 38-73/4. 2. Milleson, Emporia, 37-43/4. 3. Minniefield, Pittsburg, 35-43/4. 4. Lies, Wichita Kapaun, 35-21/4. 5. Hackerott, Goddard, 35-11/2. 6. Warren, Great Bend, 34-101/4. 7. Lally, Basehor-Linwood, 34-8. 8. Berg, McPherson, 34-73/4.
CLASS 4A
Team scores
(Through 17 of 18 events)
Andale 91, KC Piper 56, SM Miege 49, Augusta 39, Circle 38, Chapman 35, Baldwin 33, Paola 30, Abilene 281/2, Buhler 26, Independence 25, Pratt 23, Louisburg 23, Eudora 23, Wamego 22, Ottawa 16, Anderson County 151/2, Iola 14, Topeka Hayden 13, Wellington 10, Mulvane 9, Osawatomie 8, Tonganoxie 8, Fort Scott 6, Wichita Trinity 6, Ulysses 4, Coffeyville 3, Atchison 3, Winfield 3, Parsons 1, Rose Hill 1, Chanute 1.
Individual results
100m hurdles—1. McGinnis, Circle, 15.05. 2. Kunkler, Iola, 15.46. 3. Reid, Anderson County, 15.99. 4. Ratner, Paola, 16.07. 5. Lindenmeyer, Baldwin, 16.21. 6. Underwood, Wamego, 16.29. 7. Touchton, Tonganoxie, 16.46. 8. Rekward, Wamego, 16.62.
3,200m run—1. Briggs, Chapman, 11:10.31. 2. Hiebert, Eudora, 11.42.50. 3. Hudgeons, Paola, 11:47.94. 4. Trout, Independence, 11:55.63. 5. Lieb, Wichita Trinity, 12;10.17. 6. Collins, Atchison, 12:13.85. 7. Hoeme, Pratt, 12:18.74. 8. Trout, Independence, 12:24.08.
3,200m relay—1. Abilene, 9:53.44. 2. Buhler, 10:00.49. 3. Baldwin, 10:02.26. 4. SM Miege, 10:05.04. 5. Mulvane, 10:05.66. 6. Fort Scott, 10:12.63. 7. Eudora, 10:13.77. 8. Wichita Trinity, 10:38.08.
100m dash—1. Cook, Circle, 12.25. 2. Wilson-Stover, Independence, 12.43. 3. Vasquez, KC Piper, 12.48. 4. Carter, KC Piper, 12.50. 5. Eck, Andale, 12.50. 6. Shockley, Eudora, 12.53. 7. Bauer, Topeka Hayden, 12.56. 8. Anderson, Augusta, 12.60.
1,600m run—1. Briggs, Chapman, 5:06.18. 2. Russell, SM Miege, 5:18.93. 3. Burton, Abilene, 5:20.78. 4. Meyer, SM Miege, 5:23.87. 5. Bentley, Buhler, 5:27.34. 6. Hudgeons, Paola, 5:29.49. 7. Hiebert, Eudora, 5:36.51. 8. Moon, Mulvane, 5:37.16.
400m relay—1. KC Piper, 48.36. 2. Andale, 50.20. 3. Circle, 50.37. 4. Independence, 50.48. 5. Wamego, 50.49. 6. SM Miege, 50.56. 7. Augusta, 50.68. 8. Louisburg, 50.69.
400m dash—1. Spigle, Ottawa, 59.51. 2. Bauer, Topeka Hayden, 59.58. 3. Brown, KC Piper, 1:00.68. 4. Wright, Louisburg, 1:00.74. 5. Searcy, Tonganoxie, 1:00.83. 6. Lindenmeyer, Baldwin, 1:01.15. 7. Boyle, Baldwin, 1:01.67. 8. Marlow, Parsons, 1:02.12.
300m hurdles—1. Helfrich, Pratt, 45.90. 2. Reid, Anderson County, 45.88. 3. Eck, Andale, 46.55. 4. Gassman, Louisburg, 47.52. 5. Underwood, Wamego, 47.89. 6. Anderson, Winfield, 48.06. 7. Burnett, Baldwin, 48.24. 8. Holmes, Abilene, 48.32.
800m run—1. Burton, Abilene, 2:17.03. 2. Russell, SM Miege, 2:19.85. 3. Bentley, Buhler, 2:21.17. 4. Meyer, SM Miege, 2:25.09. 5. Russell, Mulvane, 2:25.81. 6. Beth, Fort Scott, 2:25.82. 7. Gordon, Independence, 2:26.65. 8. Scheufler, Wichita Trinity, 2:27.21.
200m dash—1. Cook, Circle, 26.28. 2. Hallmark, Augusta, 26.29. 3. Vasquez, KC Piper, 26.43. 4. Brown, KC Piper, 26.71. 5. Helfrich, Pratt, 26.73. 6. Spigle, Ottawa, 27.01. 7. Wright, Louisburg, 27.07. 8. Gray, Andale, 27.08.
High jump—1. Cantu, Augusta, 5-4. 2. Carter, KC Piper, 5-2. 3. Rasmussen, Pratt, 5-2. 4. Pettay, Wamego, 5-2. 5. Oglevie, Ulysses, 5-0. 6. Thakker, Eudora, 5-0. 7. Duncan, Circle, 5-0. 8. Perico, SM Miege, 5-0.
Long jump—1. Simmons, KC Piper, 17-1/2. 2. Perico, SM Miege, 16-7. 3. Meyers, SM Miege, 16-51/2. 4. Lindenmeyer, Baldwin, 16-23/4. 5. Kunkler, Iola, 16-1. 6. Bauer, Topeka Hayden, 16-3/4. 7. Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 15-103/4. 8. Wright, Louisburg, 15-101/2.
Shot put—1. Rhodes, Augusta, 41-33/4. 2. Seidl, Osawatomie, 39-73/4. 3. Fairchild, Andale, 37-41/4. 4. Kurtz, Baldwin, 37-31/4. 5. Gray, Paola, 36-41/4. 6. Collins, Coffeyville, 36-33/4. 7. Helman, Iola, 35-61/4. 8. Hoover, Pratt, 35-13/4.
Triple jump—1. Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 35-83/4. 2. Engelland, Buhler, 35-21/4. 3. Schlup, Paola, 34-1. 4. Pettay, Wamego, 33-83/4. 5. Hein, Andale, 33-8. 6. Lies, Andale, 33-11/4. 7. Murray, Andale, 33-0. 8. Thrush, Rose Hill, 33-0.
Pole vault—1. Eck, Andale, 12-0. 2. Cates, Andale, 11-6. 3. Liby, Andale, 11-0. 4. Manley, Eudora, 10-6. 5. Graham, Louisburg, 10-0. 6. LeGrand, Wellington, 10-9. 7. (tie) Reid, Anderson County & Cooper, Abilene, 9-6.
Discus—1. Anderson, Andale, 131-3. 2. Rhodes, Augusta, 126-8. 3. McCorkle, Wellington, 120-2. 4. Fairchild, Andale, 119-5. 5. Gagnebin, Paola, 112-10. 6. Johnson, Ottawa, 108-1. 7. McCoy, Tonganoxie, 106-4. 8. Cranor, Chanute, 105-7.
Javelin—1. Fairchild, Andale, 156-11. 2. Marx, Andale, 138-7. 3. Kurtz, Baldwin, 136-4. 4. Moore, Louisburg, 131-9. 5. Wilson, Independence, 129-0. 6. Suther, Chapman, 124-8. 7. Kuehl, Paola, 121-8. 8. Meyer, Wellington, 120-3.
CLASS 3A
Team scores
(Through 16 of 18 events)
Nemaha Central 72, Cheney 51, Smoky Valley 42, Chaparral 35, Phillipsburg 29, Riverton 28, Norton 28, Scott City 24, Haven 24, Cimarron 21, TMP-Marian 19, Riley County 19, Council Grove 17, Colby 15, Girard 13, Hesston 13, Clay Center 12, Sabetha 12, Santa Fe Trail 12, Burlington 11, West Franklin 11, Russell 10, Silver Lake 9, Hoisington 9, Wellsville 8, Caney 8, Concordia 8, Hiawatha 7, Pleasant Ridge 7, Erie 6, Beloit 6, St. Marys 5, Southeast of Saline 5, Fredonia 4, Frontenac 4, Perry-Lecompton 4, Osage City 4, Kingman 4, Prairie View 2, Baxter Springs 2, Larned 2, Holton 1, Royal Valley 1.
Individual results
100m hurdles—1. Needham, Cheney, 14.93. 2. Peters, Smoky Valley, 15.33. 3. Aikins, Erie, 15.67. 4. Francis, Chaparral, 15.77. 5. Sanders, Hoisington, 16.01. 6. Stephan, Girard, 16.11. 7. Geiger, Hiawatha, 16.23. 8. Schwinn, Pleasant Ridge, 16.79.
3,200m relay—1. Cimarron, 10:00.42. 2. Sabetha, 10:06.01. 3. Scott City, 10:06.51. 4. Colby, 10:11.85. 5. Smoky Valley, 10:14.65. 6. Kingman, 10:15.99. 7. TMP-Marian, 10:16.76. 8. Osage City, 10:23.97.
100m dash—1. Price, Riverton, 12.39. 2. Kramer, Nemaha Central, 12.43. 3. Carlson, Council Grove, 12.44. 4. Mead, Santa Fe Trail, 12.47. 5. Braun, Norton, 12.55. 6. Peters, Smoky Valley, 12.62. 7. Beach, Phillipsburg, 12.66. 8. Yoder, Hesston, 12.76.
1,600m run—1. Kats, Norton, 5:27.22. 2. McDaniel, Wellsville, 5:29.64. 3. Larson, Clay Center, 5:29.80. 4. Hoskinson, Haven, 5:34.57. 5. Reno, Cheney, 5:35.09. 6. Hawkins, Scott City, 5:35.67. 7. Burks, Beloit, 5:36.88. 8. Peterson, Frontenac, 5:42.74.
400m relay—1. Cheney, 49.95. 2. Phillipsburg, 50.04. 3. Council Grove, 50.18. 4. Hesston, 50.45. 5. Girard, 50.85. 6. Nemaha Central, 50.93. 7. St. Marys, 51.01. 8. Royal Valley, 51.17.
400m dash—1. Price, Riverton, 56.74. 2. Wahlmeier, Concordia, 59.76. 3. Rose, Smoky Valley, 1:00.38. 4. Babcock, Phillipsburg, 1:00.38. 5. Weathers, Scott City, 1:00.48. 6. Kaiser, Hesston, 1:00.53. 7. Doebele, Burlington, 1:01.43. 8. Parks, Holton, 1:01.86.
300m hurdles—1. Needham, Cheney, 44.79. 2. Francis, Chaparral, 45.49. 3. Schwinn, Pleasant Ridge, 47.55. 4. Weaver, Haven, 47.95. 5. Stephan, Girard, 48.11. 6. Haxton, Smoky Valley, 48.44. 7. Wilson, Baxter Springs, 48.57. 8. Kuhlmann, Burlington, 48.76.
800m run—1. Paramore, Haven, 2:22.99. 2. Leach, West Franklin, 2:24.14. 3. Bartlett, Cimarron, 2:24.24. 4. Lambert, Smoky Valley, 2:24.64. 5. Lukert, Sabetha, 2:24.69. 6. Peterson, Frontenac, 2:26.00. 7. Kats, Norton, 2:26.24. 8. Eslinger, Chaparral, 2:26.37.
200m dash—1. Kramer, Nemaha Central, 25.84. 2. Price, Riverton, 25.98. 3. Francis, Chaparral, 26.09. 4. Carlson, Council Grove, 26.17. 5. Needham, Cheney, 26.32. 6. Engelbert, Norton, 26.42. 7. Braun, Norton, 26.74. 8. Beach, Phillipsburg, 26.79.
Pole vault—1. Peters, Smoky Valley, 12-8. 2. Rogers, Caney, 10-6. 3. (tie) North, Silver Lake, Schmidt, Hoisington & Bebermeyer, Chaparral, 10-6. 6. Vulgamore, Scott City, 10-6. 7. Spangler, Beloit, 10-0. 8. Huhman, Kingman, 10-0.
Javelin—1. Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central, 146-9. 2. Scott, Nemaha Central, 134-8. 3. Macke, Nemaha Central, 130-3. 4. McEwen, Norton, 129-0. 5. Paramore, Haven, 125-11. 6. Brummett, Riley County, 125-10. 7. Babcock, Phillipsburg, 119-4. 8. McCain, Prairie View, 119-4.
Long jump—1. Nichol, Russell, 17-6. 2. Doebele, Burlington, 16-101/2. 3. Kramer, Nemaha Central, 16-91/2. 4. Wilson, Cimarron, 16-3. 5. Wolf, TMP-Marian, 16-1. 6. Peters, Smoky Valley, 16-0. 7. Braun, Norton, 15-111/2. 8. Fike, Rock Creek, 15-11.
High jump—1. Swartz, Chaparral, 5-4. 2. Amsink, Cheney, 5-2. 3. Romme, TMP-Marian, 5-0. 4. Yost, TMP-Marian, 5-0. 5. Stone, Perry-Lecompton, 5-0. 6. (tie) Wichman, St. Marys, Schlautman, TMP-Marian & Leiker, Larned, 5-0.
Shot put—1. Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central, 43-11/2. 2. Burton, Riley County, 40-7. 3. Babcock, Phillipsburg, 38-51/2. 4. Chitty, Southeast of Saline, 38-4. 5. Richardson, Hesston, 38-1. 6. Flory, West Franklin, 36-41/2. 7. Cullen, Girard, 36-31/4. 8. Scott, Nemaha Central, 35-51/2.
CLASS 2A
Team scores
(Through 17 of 18 events)
Garden Plain 631/2, Bennington 47, Bluestem 33, Sterling 32, Sedgwick 31, Ellis 28, Plainville 271/2, Valley Heights 27, KC Christian 26, Trego 24, Jefferson North 22, Marion 22, Sublette 20, Wabaunsee 20, Smith Center 19, Ellinwood 19, Jayhawk Linn 16, Hoxie 16, Republic County 13, Hillsboro 13, Jackson Heights 12, Ellsworth 12, Ness City 12, Olathe Heritage Christian 11, Pittsburg Colgan 10, Medicine Lodge 10, Uniontown 9, Northern Heights 8, Goessel 8, Shawnee Maranatha 71/2, Herington 6, Oakley 6, Central Heights 4, Rossville 4, Humboldt 4, Ell-Saline 4, Conway Springs 4, Syracuse 3, West Elk 2, Stanton County 2, Canton-Galva 2, Meade 1, Oskaloosa 1, Remington 1, Sacred Heart 1, Hutchinson Trinity 1/2.
Individual results
100m hurdles—1. Catlin, Garden Plain, 15.78. 2. Hernandez, Medicine Lodge, 15.90. 3. McIntyre, Herington, 15.91. 4. Kaiser, Plainville, 16.31. 5. Stanley, Bennington, 16.46. 6. Morris, Sterling, 17.02. 7. Jensik, Republic County, 17.36. 8. Moddelmog, Canton-Galva, 18.65.
3,200m relay—1. Bennington, 10:05.53. 2. Hoxie, 10:22.17. 3. Valley Heights, 10:23.27. 4. Jackson Heights, 10:24.28. 5. Jefferson North, 10:30.55. 6. Smith Center, 10:36.40. 7. Central Heights, 10:37.40. 8. Meade, 10:40.13.
100m dash—1. Hammond, Garden Plain, 12.48. 2. Thompson, Sedgwick, 12.59. 3. Greeson, Sublette, 12.61. 4. Downing, Bennington, 12.76. 5. Leiker, Ellsworth, 12.82. 6. Riley, Syracuse, 12.88. 7. Howard, Uniontown, 12.90. 8. Waldschmidt, Ellis, 12.91.
1,600m run—1. Giefer, Trego, 5:18.36. 2. Wagner, KC Christian, 5:22.83. 3. Dawson, Jayhawk Linn, 5:25.96. 4. Johnson, Bennington, 5:28.57. 5. Grimmett, Marion, 5:28.81. 6. Vermetten, Valley Heights, 5:32.77. 7. Allison, Oakley, 5:36.01. 8. Hammeke, Ellinwood, 5:38.75.
400m relay—1. Garden Plain, 50.05. 2. Bennington, 51.57. 3. Ellis, 51.77. 4. Jefferson North, 51.95. 5. Sterling, 51.96. 6. Shawnee Maranatha, 52.36. 7. Marion, 52.48. 8. Sacred Heart, 52.69.
400m dash—1. Dewey, Plainville, 58.31. 2. Waldschmidt, Ellis, 59.36. 3. Leiker, Ellsworth, 1:00.31. 4. Benally, Olathe Heritage Christian, 1:00.64. 5. Frisbie, Ell-Saline, 1:01.35. 6. Puetz, Garden Plain, 1:01.43. 7. Brown, Central Heights, 1:02.11. 8. Adams, Oskaloosa, 1:03.44.
300m hurdles—1. Stanley, Bennington, 46.76. 2. Jensik, Republic County, 47.03. 3. Howard, Uniontown, 47.18. 4. Carson, Pittsburg Colgan, 47.77. 5. Catlin, Garden Plain, 48.04. 6. Kaiser, Plainville, 48.11. 7. Hernandez, Medicine Lodge, 48.25. 8. Morris, Sterling, 49.06.
800m run—1. Dawson, Jayhawk Linn, 2:19.52. 2. Eck, Ellis, 2:19.91. 3. Little, Jackson Heights, 2:23.18. 4. Klepper, Ellinwood, 2:25.09. 5. Wagner, KC Christian, 2:25.70. 6. Vermetten, Valley Heights, 2:26.05. 7. Grimmett, Marion, 2:26.18. 8. Allison, Oakley, 2:26.43.
200m dash—1. Hammond, Garden Plain, 26.05. 2. Greeson, Sublette, 26.16. 3. Benally, Olathe Heritage Christian, 26.29. 4. Waldschmidt, Ellis, 26.37. 5. Dewey, Plainville, 26.52. 6. Thompson, Sedgwick, 26.64. 7. Downing, Bennington, 26.77. 8. Howard, 27.14.
Javelin—1. Yungeberg, Valley Heights, 129-11. 2. Hutchinson, Smith Center, 129-7. 3. Epperson, Ness City, 124-2. 4. Berens, Hillsboro, 123-3. 5. Lange, Conway Springs, 122-1. 6. Wilber, Republic County, 118-11. 7. Barber, Wabaunsee, 118-3. 8. Raborn, Jackson Heights, 117-11.
Pole vault—1. Baliel, Marion, 10-6. 2. Frieling, Smith Center, 10-6. 3. (tie) Gorges, Garden Plain & Madden, Sterling, 9-6. 5. (tie) Stanley, Bennington, Regnier, Marion & Schmalz, Jefferson North, 8-0. 8. Shubert, Trego, 9-0.
Triple jump—1. Schutter, Wabaunsee, 36-4. 2. Rowland, Sterling, 36-11/4. 3. Lovesee, Bluestem, 35-11. 4. Piccini, Pittsburg Colgan, 34-111/4. 5. Johnson, Humboldt, 34-61/4. 6. Smith, Garden Plain, 34-41/2. 7. Gillespie, West Elk, 34-2. 8. Moddelmog, Canton-Galva, 33-11.
Long jump—1. Masters, Bluestem, 17-13/4. 2. Schutter, Wabaunsee, 16-61/2. 3. Rowland, Sterling, 16-23/4. 4. Lovesee, Bluestem, 16-21/2. 5. Miller, KC Christian, 16-21/4. 6. Greeson, Sublette, 16-21/4. 7. Campbell, Hoxie, 16-13/4. 8. Hess, Marion, 15-53/4.
Discus—1. Thompson, Sedgwick, 131-4. 2. Massey, Northern Heights, 124-11. 3. Lovesee, Bluestem, 123-11. 4. Staab, Plainville, 123-10. 5. Ward, Ellinwood, 117-7. 6. Saunders, Hillsboro, 116-5. 7. Vermetten, Valley Heights, 115-2. 8. Yungeberg, Valley Heights, 110-0.
Shot put—1. Thompson, Sedgwick, 39-2. 2. Puetz, Garden Plain, 39-11/2. 3. Epperson, Ness City, 38-51/2. 4. Saunders, Hillsboro, 37-81/4. 5. Ward, Ellinwood, 37-53/4. 6. Martinez, Sublette, 37-21/2. 7. Yungeberg, Valley Heights, 36-103/4. 8. Gillum, Rossville, 36-93/4.
CLASS 1A
Team scores
(Through 16 of 18 events)
Lincoln 59, Kiowa County 49, Centralia 42, Frankfort 37, Berean Academy 34, Moundridge 30, Rolla 30, Northern Valley 30, Hanover 27, Kinsley 23, Norwich 20, Osborne 19, Washington County 15, Olpe 14, St. John 11, Central Christian 10, Satanta 10, Ashland 9, Troy 9, South Gray 8, Madison 8, Marais des Cygnes 8, Elyria Christian 8, Hope 8, Golden Plains 7, Ingalls 7, White City 6, Marmaton Valley 6, Little River 6, South Central 6, Solomon 5, Waverly 5, Pawnee Heights 5, Weskan 41/2, St. John’s Beloit 41/2, Sedan 4, Bucklin 4, Crest 4, Tipton 4, Macksville 4, Quinter 3, Pike Valley 3, Pretty Prairie 3, Attica 3, Chase County 3, Hill City 2, Thunder Ridge 2, Minneola 1, Doniphan West 1, Spearville 1, Lakeside 1, Natoma 1.
Individual results
100m hurdles—1. Conway, Osborne, 15.12. 2. Baird, Northern Valley, 15.29. 3. Gleason, Kinsley, 15.66. 4. Green, Moundridge, 15.77. 5. Hart, Rolla, 16.01. 6. Dressman, Frankfort, 16.20. 7. Ast, Ingalls, 16.40. 8. Boykin, Washington County, 16.74.
3,200m relay—1. Lincoln, 10:03.22. 2. Berean Academy, 10:15.05. 3. Kiowa County, 10:31.67. 4. Olpe, 10:35.39. 5. Tipton, 10:36.04. 6. Chase County, 10:38.91. 7. Frankfort, 10:42.06. 8. Pretty Prairie, 10:42.67.
100m dash—1. O’Quinn, Moundridge, 12.40. 2. Heinson, Kiowa County, 12.53. 3. Poe, Norwich, 12.55. 4. Ebert, Frankfort, 12.66. 5. Kramer, Centralia, 12.74. 6. Conway, Osborne, 12.81. 7. Jackson, Satanta, 12.96. 8. Griffith, Marmaton Valley, 13.09.
1,600m run—1. Vath, Lincoln, 5:23.81. 2. Roepke, Washington County, 5:24.05. 3. Topham, Berean Academy, 5:31.52. 4. Smith, St. John, 5:41.12. 5. Smith, Olpe, 5:41.49. 6. Harris, Ashland, 5:41.65. 7. Frame, Kinsley, 5:41.68. 8. Barten, Hope, 5:43.38.
400m relay—1. Frankfort, 50.44. 2. Centralia, 50.90. 3. Hanover, 51.35. 4. Elyria Christian, 51.37. 5. Moundridge, 51.68. 6. Golden Plains, 51.81. 7. Berean Academy, 52.09. 8. Lakeside, 52.09.
400m dash—1. Baird, Northern Valley, 58.39. 2. Donley, Lincoln, 58.91. 3. Jackson, Satanta, 59.68. 4. Heinson, Kiowa County, 1:00.57. 5. Foster, Waverly, 1:00.65. 6. Rhodes, Kiowa County, 1:01.11. 7. Peters, Elyria Christian, 1:01.20. 8. Stoll, Golden Plains, 1:01.22.
300m hurdles—1. Gleason, Kinsley, 45.13. 2. Baird, Northern Valley, 45.38. 3. Zimmerman, Little River, 46.84. 4. Ast, Ingalls, 47.99. 5. Sears, Sedan, 48.30. 6. Hokanson, Bucklin, 48.52. 7. White, Pretty Prairie, 49.34. 8. Green, Moundridge, 49.37.
800m run—1. Donley, Lincoln, 2:24.15. 2. Wiebe, Berean Academy, 2:27.69. 3. Roepke, Washington County, 2:58.56. 4. Vath, Lincoln, 2:28.58. 5. Billings, Crest, 2:28.96. 6. Carlson, Pawnee Heights, 2:29.23. 7. Zimmerman, Berean Academy, 2:29.31. 8. Williams, Doniphan West, 2:29.35.
200m dash—1. O’Quinn, Moundridge, 25.72. 2. Heinson, Kiowa County, 25.94. 3. Poe, Norwich, 25.95. 4. Gleason, Kinsley, 26.16. 5. Baird, Northern Valley, 26.30. 6. Kramer, Centralia, 26.31. 7. Jackson, Satanta, 26.62. 8. Ebert, Frankfort, 26.69.
High jump—1. Hart, Rolla, 5-2. 2. Farrow, Madison, 5-2. 3. Jellison, South Central, 5-2. 4. Webb, Solomon, 5-2. 5. Smith, Macksville, 5-0. 6. Stock, Troy, 5-0. 7. Stauffer, Thunder Ridge, 5-0. 8. Froese, Elyria Christian, 4-10.
Triple jump—1. Doebele, Hanover, 36-10. 2. Hart, Rolla, 36-1/4. 3. Zabokrtsky, Hanover, 35-9. 4. Griffith, Marmaton Valley, 35-81/2. 5. Chrissman, St. John, 34-71/2. 6. Gruenbacher, Quinter, 34-61/4. 7. Becker, Centralia, 34-3. 8. Hornback, Minneola, 34-11/2.
Pole vault—1. Schmitz, Centralia, 11-0. 2. Melton, Kiowa County, 10-6. 3. Armstrong, Frankfort, 9-6. 4. (tie) Dubbert, St. John’s Beloit & See, Weskan, 9-0. 6. Dark, Attica, 9-0. 7. Doran, St. John, 8-6. 8. Birney, Bucklin, 8-6.
Shot put—1. Bartlett, Central Christian, 38-13/4. 2. Rhodes, Norwich, 38-1/4. 3. Lee, White City, 37-3/4. 4. Lueger, Centralia, 36-61/4. 5. Thomas, Kiowa County35-93/4. 6. Brockmeier, Hope, 35-3. 7. Walbeck, Marais des Cygnes, 35-23/4. 8. Brown, Osborne, 34-21/2.