There was only one disappointment for Scott City’s Marshall Faurot during the state track and field championships over the weekend in Wichita — he didn’t clear 17 feet.

That’s been his goal all season, after all.

But on a weekend that featured delay after delay in competition, Faurot does not have much else to complain about as he broke a state meet record in the pole vault, clearing 16 feet, 1 inch to win the Class 3A boys title. The previous meet record was 16 feet.

Faurot also took first in the high jump (6-6) and the 100-meter hurdles (14.62) to lead his Beavers to a second consecutive team championship. This time, it was a dominating effort as the Scott City boys racked up 101 points, well in front of second-place Lindsborg-Smoky Valley’s 50.

Faurot, a senior, is headed to the University of South Dakota in the fall.

“My goal at some point is to get to 19 (feet),” Faurot said. “We're a long way from that now, but I think that with the coaches and everything up there and hopefully when I mature a little bit we can get it.''

He was close to clearing 17-1 this weekend.

“There’s a lot of frustration, since 17 was my goal coming into this season and this was a perfect place, perfect day to do it,” Faurot said. “There were great fans in the stands, our vaulting was doing good, but I just couldn’t get it done.”

His second attempt at 17-1 was his closest.

“My heart kind of stopped for a second on my way down while I was looking at it, but I could feel it and it nicked my stomach a little bit,” Faurot said of the narrow miss.

The Beavers’ Kaden Wren also got a second-place finish (400, 50.47) and a fourth-place finish (2:00.07). Jack Thomas also took second in the 1,600 (4:25.06) and Parker Vulgamore third in the javelin (164-06).

Stanton County boys

By the narrowest of margins, the Trojans of Stanton County edged the Trojans of Hillsboro to win the Class 2A boys team title. Stanton County scored 48 points to Hillsboro’s 47.

Stanton got a pair of first-place finishes from Creed Puyear — long jump of 22-2 and triple jump of 44-10.5 — as well as top-three finishes from the two long relay teams.

It’s the seventh state title in the boys' track program history, and first since 2000.

Other area golds

• Ulysses’ Brenden Hudson took gold in the Class 4A 400-meter dash in 50.55 seconds.

• Wichita County’s Sheldon Whalen won the Class 2A 300-meter hurdles in 39.80 seconds, and took third in the 110 hurdles (15.47).

• Cimarron’s 4x800-meter relay team of Macy Fugitt, Morgan Clinesmith, Cameren Bartlett and Clara Bartlett won that event in 10:00.42.

Rick Peterson, Topeka Capital-Journal, contributed to this report.